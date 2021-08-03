QFIN, SRAC & RCAR Class Action Reminders and Upcoming Deadlines: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC

NEW YORK, Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against the following publicly-traded companies. You can review a copy of the Complaints by visiting the links below or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss, you can request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.



360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: QFIN)

Class Period: April 30, 2020 - July 7, 2021

Deadline: September 13, 2021

For more info: www.bgandg.com/qfin.

The complaint alleges the throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company had been collecting personal information in violation of relevant People’s Republic of China ("PRC") laws and regulations; (2) accordingly, 360 DigiTech was exposed to an increased risk of regulatory scrutiny and/or enforcement action; and (3) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: SRAC; SRACW; SRACU)

Class Period: October 7, 2020 - July 13, 2021

Deadline: September 13, 2021

For more info: www.bgandg.com/srac.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Momentus’s 2019 test of its key technology, a water plasma thruster, had failed to meet Momentus’s own public and internal pre-launch criteria for success, and was conducted on a prototype that was not designed to generate commercially significant amounts of thrust; (2) the U.S. government had conveyed that it considered Momentus’s CEO, defendant Mikhail Kokorich, a national security threat, which jeopardized Kokorich’s continued leadership of Momentus and Momentus’s launch schedule and business prospects; (3) consequently, the revenue projections and business and operational plans provided to investors regarding Momentus and the commercial viability and timeline of its products were materially false and misleading and lacked a reasonable basis in fact; and (4) Stable Road had failed to conduct appropriate due diligence of Momentus and its business operations and defendants had materially misrepresented the due diligence activities being conducted by Stable Road executives and its sponsor in connection with the merger.

RenovaCare, Inc. (OTC: RCAR)

Class Period: August 14, 2017 - May 28, 2021

Deadline: September 14, 2021

For more info: www.bgandg.com/rcar.

The complaint alleges the throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) at the direction of Rayat, RenovaCare engaged in a promotional campaign to issue misleading statements to artificially inflate the Company’s stock price; (2) when the OTC Markets inquired, RenovaCare and Rayat issued a materially false and misleading press release claiming that no director, officer, or controlling shareholder had any involvement in the purported third party’s promotional materials; (3) as a result of the foregoing, the Company’s disclosure controls and procedures were defective; and (4) consequently, Defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked reasonable basis at all relevant times.

