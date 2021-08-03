In Aerospace & Defense Workforces, the Aftershock Could be as Bad as the Pandemic

NEW YORK, Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aviation Week Network announces the 2021 Workforce Study and New Generation Leaders Survey results as the industry continues to recover from the global pandemic that upended aviation and aerospace. First conducted in 2009, the yearly workforce study is aimed at helping organizations answer some basic questions about the aerospace and defense (A&D) industry’s ability to meet ever-changing customer requirements.

According to the survey, A&D’s most attractive features for younger workers begins with its relatively higher salaries, opportunities for finding a job and advancing, and overall job security. Each feature ranked among the highest of those polled in the latest study. For individual companies, the study further showcased what features and benefits younger workers said they found most appealing.

The study reminds human resource leaders how challenging it is to retain younger workers. For instance, this year’s results found a fourth of the young professionals polled were looking for a position outside their current employer, while a third were hunting within their company.

“In aerospace manufacturing, it’s a bit of an uphill battle to keep younger workers satisfied and fulfilled when cultural attractiveness, work-life benefits, sustainability, and other key factors come into play,” said Michael Bruno, Senior Business Editor, Aviation Week Network. “The study uncovered that for the majority of young professionals looking for a new position, the search is driven by an interest earning a better opportunity or salary, looking for a new challenge and in advancing their careers, investing in their learning or education, and pursuing new challenges.”

Other deep-seated challenges remain, the study showed, starting with long-running efforts to diversify what remains a mostly white male workforce. Among young professionals surveyed, 68% were male and 67% were white. On a positive note, the percentage of women rose two years in a row to 30% of the respondents. Yet, the percentage of Black and Hispanic/Latino employees remains mostly unchanged, at 8% and 5%, respectively.

Regardless, HR managers across industry remain upbeat about the task ahead. Several suggest the experiences of 2020 can make companies stronger by accelerating issues that they knew were already there, whether effecting better communications, improving work-life balance, digitizing factories, and attracting new workers.

