El Septimo Acquires LV-Wholesale in Las Vegas, NV

Los Angeles, CA, Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As part of its ongoing expansion in the tobacco industry, El Septimo Geneva, one of the leading premium cigar brands in the market, announced its acquisition of LV-Wholesale, located on 625 S. Bruce St. in Las Vegas, NV. This is the company’s first acquisition of a major tobacco distribution center, which will allow El Septimo to achieve its goal of building the largest distribution network of tobacco and tobacco-related accessory products in all of North America, with the center selling over 2,000 different products. Upon the acquisition, the company has been renamed to 7 Global Distribution in an effort to rebrand the distribution center under its seven locations throughout the U.S. El Septimo purchased the company and its real estate to rapidly increase its central expansion. El Septimo projects the revenue from its distribution center to reach $480 million for Phase 1 of its growth.

This property is advantageously positioned with 135’ of frontage on E. Sunset Road with direct visibility to McCarran International Airport, and is just minutes from the Las Vegas strip. The two-story property is comprised of warehouse racking space, retail space, and office space located on the second floor.

Zaya S. Younan, Chairman & CEO of Younan Company, which is the parent company of El Septimo Geneva, comments, “This is the first step of our ambitious plan to build the world’s largest distribution network of tobacco and tobacco-related accessory products. This first acquisition already separates us from all of the other leading premium cigar manufacturers globally as it will allow us to strategically position our products for easy access to retailers at discounted rates. The second step will allow us to directly reach each and every single retailer and consumer throughout the country to sell El Septimo’s premium cigars to. What El Septimo has achieved over the last eight months has not been accomplished by any cigar manufacturer in the last twenty years. ”

Younan continues, “The ability to execute this growth plan demonstrates El Septimo’s financial strength. In the next six months, we will announce other acquisitions in other parts of the country, solidifying our position to have the world’s most comprehensive distribution center in the world, which will only continue to benefit the El Septimo cigar brand.”

About Younan Company

The Younan Company is a global private equity firm that specializes in acquisitions and management of various assets and companies in the luxury consumer space. The company’s strategy is to build a portfolio of luxury products and properties, and lifestyle companies and services. Today, The Younan Company is recognized as a global luxury brand with more than $3.5 billion in assets under management through its subsidiaries Younan Properties and La Grande Maison Younan Collection . The Younan Collection owns and manages luxury hotels and resorts in France, including Château de Beauvois, Hôtel Saint-Martin, Château Le Prieuré, Alexandra Palace, Domaine de Vaugouard, and Château de la Perrière, as well as Malibu Foz Hotel and Beach Resort located in Figueira da Foz, Portugal, premium cigar maker El Septimo Geneva SA, four French golf courses including Golf des Forges , Golf du Petit Chêne , Golf d ’Avrillé, and Golf de Vaugouard, two vineyards in Saint-Émilion including Château La Croix Younan and Château Zaya, and MPA Studio de Création Design Agency in Paris.

