Dymax to Exhibit at MD&M West 2021 Trade Show

TORRINGTON, Conn., Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dymax, a leading manufacturer of light-curable materials and equipment for the medical device industry, will exhibit in booth #1701 at MD&M West, from August 10-12, 2021, at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, CA.



The company will introduce its newest formulations for the assembly of medical wearable devices. These materials are free from IBOA and TPO, are compatible with common and difficult substrates, and have passed ISO 10993-10 for sensitization and irritation. Of particular interest to manufacturers involved with in vitro diagnostics, 1172-M-UR, which joins low-surface-energy substrates like COC/COP and has Ultra-Red® fluorescing technology, will be shown. Additional adhesives that will be on display include 1040-M autoclave resistant material for potting and encapsulation and 215-CTH series of catheter bonders engineered for reliability with excellent adhesion and aging performance.

A selection of the latest broad-spectrum and LED curing equipment, including the enhanced BlueWave® QX4 2.0, upgraded BlueWave® AX-550 V2.0, and Dymax MX-Series spot and flood lamp systems, will be featured. Technical experts will be on hand to answer questions about light-curable materials and curing systems, discuss customer applications in detail, and provide in-booth demonstrations of key products and technology. Follow Dymax on social media to find out how to receive a FREE hall admission or visit their MD&M West trade show page for a preview of the products that will be presented.

About Dymax

Dymax develops innovative rapid and light-curable materials, dispense equipment, and UV/LED light-curing systems. The company’s adhesives, coatings, and equipment are perfectly matched to work seamlessly with each other, providing design engineers with tools to dramatically improve manufacturing efficiencies. Major markets include aerospace and defense; medical device; and consumer and automotive electronics.

For additional information on Dymax, visit www.dymax.com or call us at 860-482-1010.