Faction Multi-Cloud Data Services for Dell EMC PowerScale Now Available on the Azure Marketplace

DENVER, Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faction , the leading multi-cloud data services provider, today announced that Faction Multi-Cloud Data Services for Dell EMC PowerScale is now available on the Microsoft Azure Marketplace . The announcement coincides with Faction’s achievement of “co-sell ready” and “Azure IP co-sell incentivized” status through the Microsoft One Commercial Partner (OCP) Program.



Customers can now order Faction Multi-Cloud Data Services for Dell EMC PowerScale directly through the Azure Marketplace. This streamlined procurement process allows customers to leverage existing Microsoft programs and retire Azure committed spend toward Faction services .

“Enterprises are flocking to Faction because Faction connects data with best-in-class services from multiple cloud providers simultaneously,” said Sean Charnock, CEO of Faction. “The availability of Faction Multi-Cloud Data Services for Dell EMC PowerScale on the Azure Marketplace acknowledges the growing significance of multi-cloud for today’s enterprises—and the importance of simplifying the delivery of solutions to customers.”

By deploying Faction Multi-Cloud Data Services for Dell EMC PowerScale from the Azure Marketplace, customers can take advantage of Azure cloud compute with time-saving deployment and management of Dell EMC PowerScale storage from Faction .

This joint solution is ideal for businesses looking to securely move or deploy demanding, data-intensive applications in the cloud. Faction’s Multi-Cloud Data Services can support Big Data and analytics, test and development, and video streaming, or help problem-solve unstructured data in verticals like genomics, financial analytics, and healthcare.

Key features and capabilities of Faction Multi-Cloud Data Services for Dell EMC PowerScale include:

Faction’s patented multi-cloud data services platform connects enterprise data to best-in-class services from multiple cloud providers simultaneously.

Faction powers organizations of all sizes, including some of the world’s largest storage and technology providers and data-intensive, Fortune 500 enterprises.

Faction enables its customers to make the most of their strategic data assets, defy data gravity, and break down data silos while eliminating cloud data lock-in.



The offering, coupled with the industry-leading performance of Dell EMC PowerScale platform, provides multiple benefits for big data challenges, as validated through a technical review by the Enterprise Strategy Group (ESG) , including:

Scale: One million CUDA cores used simultaneously across several public clouds with multi-petabyte file system scale.

One million CUDA cores used simultaneously across several public clouds with multi-petabyte file system scale. Performance: up to 160 Gb/sec aggregate throughput for processing a 70TB data set.

up to 160 Gb/sec aggregate throughput for processing a 70TB data set. Compute Cost Savings: up to 59% lower costs for GPU-based compute instances than on-premises GPU-enabled servers over a two-year period.

up to 59% lower costs for GPU-based compute instances than on-premises GPU-enabled servers over a two-year period. Storage Cost Savings: 89% lower costs when using PowerScale for Multi-Cloud with a single data set versus native file storage with the same data set on multiple clouds.

89% lower costs when using PowerScale for Multi-Cloud with a single data set versus native file storage with the same data set on multiple clouds. Analytics Efficiency: easily leverage cloud-native AI/ML services across multiple CSPs while accessing a single data repository.



Underpinned by its extensive portfolio of patented technologies, Faction’s multi-cloud data services provide customers a single, centralized copy of data to which applications running in multiple hyperscale clouds can read and write simultaneously. Faction multi-cloud data services are directly connected to well-known cloud service providers such as AWS, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud Platform, and Oracle Cloud Infrastructure.

To learn more about the Faction portfolio of multi-cloud data services, please visit www.factioninc.com .