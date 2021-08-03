JLab's GO Air POP Drops A Dime On The True Wireless Industry

San Diego, CA, Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JLab is once again changing the look and feel of Bluetooth true wireless earbuds with the launch of the GO Air Pop. Featuring JLab's most unobtrusive fit to date, the GO Air POP is 15% smaller and 40% lighter than the groundbreaking JLab GO Air that set a new benchmark for the category in 2020. With an introductory MSRP of just $20, the GO Air Pop is priced below many of JLab's direct competitors' most recent introductions and comes packed with a suite of features well above its accessible price – with a charging case smaller than a car key fob. The launch of the GO Air Pop will be supported by a multi-faceted social media and cable TV campaign, which will include a 30-second commercial featuring recording artist CALVIIN'S debut song "Your New Best Friend" which can also be seen on JLab's site for the new launch.

The true wireless market is flooded with products from brands that turn the volume up on marketing but are very quiet regarding features, quality, or actual innovation. JLab's GO Air Pop provides a class-leading 32+ hours of playtime, dual connect technology so each earbud can be used independently for calls or audio, as well as touch controls compatible with both Android and Apple devices. Unlike the competition, as with all JLab true wireless products, it's backed with an industry 2-year warranty vs. the standard 1 year. And if you happen to lose one, don't fret as replacement earbuds will be available to purchase at a fraction of the cost.

The GO Air POP is in direct line with JLab's history of innovation and leadership in the under $100 true wireless category. When the GO Air POP's predecessor, the GO Air, was launched during the 2020 CES trade show, it was heralded for its combination of quality and features unheard of at its $30 introductory price. In the last 18 months, subsequent releases from JLab, including the $69 JBuds Air ANC, $49 JBuds Frames for eyeglass and sunglass wearers, and $99 Epic Air ANC, continue to cement the brand's foundation as an innovator in the category.

"The JLab brand has become synonymous with driving accessible innovation delivering products that everyone can afford. JLab launched the GO Air Pop to be the new tip of the spear in our true wireless portfolio, providing a gateway for new customers to experience true wireless technology and also shows the world that just because a product has an entry-level price, it can still have great features, benefits, and awesome technology," said JLab CEO Win Cramer.

The GO Air POP is available in black, as well as four distinct color choices that include lilac, rose, slate, and teal. Each comes equipped with three sizes of gel tips so users can customize the fit for each ear and JLab's patented built-in EQ3 sound profiles for audio customization. The GO Air POP also has an IPX4 rating for sweat and water resistance, making it appropriate for life on the go inside or outside the home. The minuscule charging case is smaller than a credit card and weighs just 35.4 grams with the earbuds enclosed and features JLab's integrated and patented USB cable for added convenience.

Full technical features include:

32+ hours playtime (8+ in each earbud)

Dual Connect technology allows each bud to be used independently

Built-In MEMS -42dB+/-3dB microphone in both buds

Patented Custom EQ3 sound and touch controls

Bluetooth 5.1

Range: 30+ ft

Protocols: HSP / HFP / A2DP / AVRCP

Codecs: SBC / AAC

Driver: 6mm custom-designed dynamic driver

20 – 20 kHz frequency response

Impedance: 16Ω

Output: 92 dB

Input: 40mA

Earbud battery: 43mAh lithium polymer

Earbud charge time: 2.2 hours

Charging case battery: 350mAh lithium polymer

Case charge time: 2 hours

IP Rating: IPX4 (earbuds only)

Included charging case with integrated USB charging cable (24+ hours) and three sets of gel eartips

Weight: 35.4 g (earbuds + case) Earbuds: 3.7 g each Case: 27.5 g

2-year warranty

About JLab

JLab is a leading personal audio company and #1 accessible True Wireless brand in America. JLab was founded in 2005 with the mission to enhance an active lifestyle through incredible sound, inspired design and innovative technology without the rock star price. No matter your passion, JLab keeps you GOing with high-quality gear; inspired designs and world-class, hassle-free customer support. For more information visit www.jlab.com.

