LINQ Expands K-12 Software Offerings with Acquisitions of Alio and eGrants

Wilmington, NC, Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EMS LINQ INC (LINQ), the premier K-12 technology company in the U.S., today announced it has completed two acquisitions, expanding its product offerings to streamline both financial and grant management for districts. These acquisitions add complementary solutions and capabilities to LINQ’s fast-growing K-12 solution portfolio. From school nutrition heroes to central office leaders, LINQ is Making Schools Stronger.

“We are beyond thrilled to have Alio and eGrants as part of the LINQ family. Each organization embodies a shared mission of making schools stronger," said Krista Endsley, CEO of LINQ. "Together, we'll redefine the future of education by creating an ecosystem that empowers state and district administrators to meet the challenges of today while building the foundation for a better tomorrow."

Expanding Financial and Human Resource Management with Alio

Alio by Weidenhammer offers the K-12 industry a best-in-class solution for managing the complexities of today’s dynamic school administration needs. While Alio enables administrators to effectively manage finances and people across an entire district, the organization is renowned for their unsurpassed customer support.

Adam Hooks, President of ERP and Digital, explained why the acquisition of Alio by LINQ further fortifies LINQ’s financial and human resource management solutions.

"LINQ is obsessed with finding innovative ways to approach everyday tasks that delight our customers and the market. Alio's financial management solution coupled with their world class support serves to do just that, providing the best experience and value across every interaction,” said Hooks.

”Alio customers will benefit greatly from LINQ’s unique capability to grow and enhance the Alio application software suite while complimenting Alio with additional solutions and services that greatly extend the customer’s ability to transform their workplace,” said John P. Weidenhammer, CEO of Weidenhammer.

Streamlined Grant Application Management for States with eGrants

The eGrants Division of Harris, Mackessy, and Brennan (HMB) is an IT solutions provider on a mission to deliver unmistakable value through its cloud-hosted grants management software platform for state organizations. The partnership is a natural fit for LINQ, enhancing its Student-to-State strategy through the facilitation of managing and automating the entire grant lifecycle for districts and schools.

Harjot Sachdeva, Operating Partner at Banneker Partners, said the recent acquisitions further reinforce LINQ’s mission of Making Schools Stronger through its unwavering commitment to being an industry partner on which districts and states can rely.

“The eGrants and Alio solutions extend LINQ’s commitment to serving K-12 school districts’ administration and operational needs,” Sachdeva said. “These acquisitions benefit K-12 districts to join hands with LINQ: a strong partner that serves the entire Student-to-State workflow.”

The LINQ family of solutions is transforming the way state and district administrators work by delivering an extensive ecosystem, which today powers over 3,000 districts across 50 states. Together Alio and eGrants help LINQ to create a one-of-a-kind opportunity to offer districts more time to focus on what matters most: ensuring students and communities thrive with the quality education, opportunities, and nourishment they deserve.

About LINQ

LINQ is the only company to deliver a full suite of integrated solutions to help the K-12 community improve operational efficiency, optimize financial performance, maintain state regulations, and increase participation in nutritional programs. LINQ offers solutions for finance, human resources, nutrition management, digital payments, school and district websites, custom forms including student registration, and document management. LINQ has been serving the K-12 community for over 30 years. To find out more about LINQ’s integrated suite, visit LINQ.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

About Weidenhammer

Weidenhammer is a Pennsylvania-based consulting firm that created the Alio business management suite. The organization provides expertise and solutions in business consulting, information technology, and creative services. Weidenhammer has been serving its customers for over 40 years. For more information, visit www.hammer.net.

About HMB

HMB is an IT solutions firm that created the eGrants management solution. The organization helps mid-to-large-sized enterprises deliver custom technology solutions to their biggest challenges through the specialization of Professional Services, Fax & Digital Transformation solutions and developing niche software products. For more information, visit www.hmbnet.com.

About Banneker Partners

Banneker Partners invests in enterprise software companies that can reach greater heights and focuses on driving long-term sustainable value. The four partners at Banneker have over 90 years of software investing and operating experience among them and have worked with companies ranging from $1 million to over $1 billion in revenue. For more information, please visit www.bannekerpartners.com.