Explorium Expands Go-to-Market Leadership to Accelerate Adoption of its External Data Platform

SAN MATEO, Calif., Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Explorium , the External Data platform that automatically discovers thousands of relevant data signals and uses them to improve analytics and machine learning, today announced three senior hires to drive its go-to-market strategy. Having recently closed its $75M Series C funding, Explorium has appointed a new Chief Revenue Officer and VP of Alliances from VMware and Mulesoft respectively. Together with the CMO hired earlier in the year, this new team is charged with capitalizing on enterprise demand for external data as organizations enhance their AI and ML models and refresh their analytic insights as they emerge from the pandemic.



Explorium’s new go-to-market team includes Sam Pugmire, Tim Marsh and Ajay Khanna.

Sam Pugmire joins as Chief Revenue Officer and will lead Explorium’s global sales. He joins from VMware where he was Director of Worldwide Sales, launching its Global Emerging Business Team that oversaw hundreds of millions of dollars in revenue bookings. Prior, he was the SVP of Global Sales for SaltStack, an IT automation and security company that he helped grow from a Series A company to its successful acquisition by VMware. Before SaltStack, Sam helped Domo grow from a Series C company to its IPO.

“Organizations are rapidly adopting external data to improve their machine learning algorithms dramatically and to enhance their analytics to understand better what’s happening in their market,” said Sam Pugmire, Chief Revenue Officer at Explorium. “Explorium’s External Data Platform provides organizations the competitive edge they are looking for. I am excited to join the company at such a pivotal time when it is seeing rapid customer adoption across use cases in financial services, insurance, consumer goods, retail and e-commerce.”

Tim Marsh joins as VP of Alliances and Channels to drive Explorium’s partnerships with global system integrators, consulting firms, resellers and technology providers. Tim joins from Mulesoft where he held several senior strategic partnership and alliance roles across the commercial and government sectors. Tim spent most of the last 20 years cultivating global alliances and strategic partnerships for innovative companies, including Acquia, Salesforce and EMC Corporation.

Ajay Khanna joined Explorium as Chief Marketing Officer earlier this year, responsible for product marketing, demand generation, sales enablement, branding and communications. Previously, Ajay was the VP of Marketing for Reltio, a leading master data management SaaS platform provider. Ajay has a 15-year marketing track record in the tech sector, including roles at Veeva Systems, Oracle, Kana and Progress Software where he helped launch new products and create new categories.

“With demand for external data exploding and a proven platform to provide it, we are building the go-to-market team we need to capitalize on this opportunity,” said Maor Shlomo, CEO of Explorium. “The ability to combine all the significant and relevant data signals from a broad constellation of datasets is going to transform analytics. I could not be more excited to have an innovative and driven team who can make that happen.”

The three go-to-market hires come amid other milestone developments at Explorium. These include:



In addition, Explorium is currently hiring for many key roles listed here .

About Explorium

Explorium provides the first External Data Platform to improve Analytics and Machine Learning. Explorium enables organizations to automatically discover and use thousands of relevant data signals to improve predictions and ML model performance. Explorium External Data Platform empowers data scientists and analysts to acquire and integrate third-party data efficiently, cost-effectively and in compliance with regulations. With faster, better insights from their models, organizations across fintech, insurance, consumer goods, retail and e-commerce can increase revenue, streamline operations and reduce risks. Learn more at www.explorium.ai .

Media contact

Theresa Carper

415 848 9175

explorium@firebrand.marketing