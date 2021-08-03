Ninety-nine percent of all Clarkson University employees are fully vaccinated for COVID-19

Potsdam, NY, Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clarkson University announced this past Friday to its campus community that 99% of its more than 750 employees are fully vaccinated for COVID-19 with all employees at all campuses providing documentation or a request for a medical or religious exemption, two days ahead of an internal deadline set for August 1.

As nationally more corporate employers and government entities are requiring vaccination for employees, Clarkson is believed to be among the first private higher education institutions in the nation for its employees to reach this level of readiness to protect themselves as well as their community.

“Learning that 99% of employees had received vaccinations was a testament of our employees’ commitment to the health of our community. I am proud to work at an institution that understands science, believes in safety, and acts for the benefit of our community,” said Lenn Johns, Founding Dean of the Lewis School of Health Sciences. Dr. Johns earned his PhD in cellular and molecular biology with a focus in immunology and regulation of the immune system.

"Clarkson's achievement of having more than 99% of our employee's vaccinated speaks to the dedication of the University to several of its core values: caring, teamwork, and service. Clarkson is an integral part of a rural community, and setting the example of getting vaccinated and protecting the community is of utmost importance with respect to keeping our community safe and healthy. We hope that we can lead by example in the fight against COVID," said Joan Caruso, MPAS, PA-C, Clarkson Physician Assistant Program Director and Chair, and Clinical Assistant Professor.

Known as a STEM career powerhouse, Clarkson faculty and staff as well as students have been following the science throughout the pandemic. Clarkson faculty have provided regular seminars to the larger University community and have been on the national stage with their expertise, fundamental research and applied innovation regarding the airborne transmission of the virus and other air contaminants.

This has created a community that understands the significance of reducing the risk of infection in order to provide the safest learning and living environment for all students in an in-person, largely residential environment.

