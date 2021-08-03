NEURONES: Organic growth up + 12.7% in 1st half 2021

English French

PRESS INFORMATION Nanterre, August 3, 2021 (after trading)

Heading: 1st half 2021 revenues

Organic growth up + 12.7% in 1st half 2021

Revenues

(in millions of euros) 2019 2020 2021 growth of which organic Q1 128.7 135.3 144.2 + 6.6% + 5.7% Q2 125.1 119.1 145,1 + 21.8% + 20.7% Total H1 revenues 253.8 254.4 289.3 + 13.7% + 12.7%

Achievements

With a 20.7% increase in organic growth in the 2nd quarter, growth for the first six months of the year was + 12.7% compared to the same period in 2020 (on a like for like basis).

Compared to the 1st half of 2019, growth was up + 14%.

The accelerating effect of the pandemic on the digital transformation of organizations seems to be more pronounced than expected, with a strong demand for digital, cloud and cyber security.

Thanks to the increase in volumes and the cyclical limitation of fixed costs, the operating profit for the first half of the year amounted to 10.5% of revenues (¹), compared to 8.7% for the first half of 2020 and 9.1% for the first half of 2019 (²).

(¹) Unaudited and after inclusion of 0.3% expenses related to bonus shares.

(²) Excluding capital gains on disposals.

Outlook

Given the good performance of these first six months, both in terms of growth and profitability, NEURONES is raising its forecasts and now expects the following for the whole year:

revenues of at least €570 million,

an operating profit close to 10%.

About NEURONES

With 5,700 experts, and ranking among the French leaders in management consulting and digital services, NEURONES helps large companies and organizations implement their digital projects, transform their IT infrastructures and adopt new uses.

Euronext Paris (compartment B - NRO) - Enternext Tech 40 - SRD (deferred settlement) mid-caps

www.neurones.net

Press Relations :

O'Connection

Valérie Hackenheimer

Tel.: +33 (0)6 12 80 35 20

fmonnier@oconnection.fr



NEURONES

Matthieu Vautier

Tel.: +33 (0)1 41 37 41 37

rp@neurones.net Investor Relations :

NEURONES

Paul-César Bonnel

Tel.: +33 (0)1 41 37 41 37

investisseurs@neurones.net

Attachments