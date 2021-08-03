Publication of documents – Tuesday 3 August 2021 – 5:45 p.m.
Availability of the English version of the
2021 Half-Year Financial Report
Argan announces the publication today of the English translation of its 2021 Half-Year Financial Report (Rapport Financier Semestriel 2021).
The French and English versions of the 2021 Half-Year Financial Report are available on the website of the Company (www.argan.fr), section « Espace Investisseurs / Infos réglementées / Documentation Financière ».
Copies of the 2021 Half-Year Financial Report are also available free of charge from the registered office of Argan at 21, rue Beffroy - 92200 Neuilly-sur-Seine, France.
About Argan
ARGAN is the only French real estate company specialising in the DEVELOPMENT & RENTAL OF PREMIUM WAREHOUSES listed on Euronext.
As at 30 June 2021, ARGAN’s portfolio amounted to 3.1 million sq. meters, comprising approximately 100 warehouses located exclusively in France, valued at €3.3 billion and generating annual rental income of €155 million. ARGAN is listed on Compartment A of Euronext Paris (ISIN FR0010481960 - ARG) and is included in the CAC All-Share and IEIF SIIC France indices. The company opted for the listed real estate investment companies (SIICs) tax regime on 01 July 2007.
www.argan.fr
Francis Albertinelli – Chief Financial and Administrative Officer
Marie-Caroline Schwartz – General Counsel
Tel: +33 1 47 47 05 46
E-mail: contact@argan.fr
Aude Vayre – Media relations
Tel: +33 6 14 64 15 65
Philippe Ronceau – Investor relations
Tel: +33 6 64 12 53 61
E-mail: argan@citigatedewerogerson.com
