Bel to Participate in 10th Annual Needham Virtual Industrial Tech, Robotics, & Clean Tech 1x1 Conference on August 6, 2021

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bel Fuse Inc. (“Bel,” or, “the Company”) (Nasdaq:BELFA and Nasdaq:BELFB), a leading supplier of products that power, protect and connect electronic circuits, today announced that management will participate in the 10th Annual Needham Virtual Industrial Tech, Robotics, & Clean Tech 1x1 Conference, on August 6, 2021.

Senior management from Bel will be available to meet (virtually) with investors in one-on-one sessions and interested parties may schedule a one-on-one meeting in advance of the conference through the Needham & Co. on-line meeting platform, or by contacting Peter Seltzberg, Investor Relations for Bel.

About Bel

Bel (www.belfuse.com) designs, manufactures and markets a broad array of products that power, protect and connect electronic circuits. These products are primarily used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, military, aerospace, transportation and broadcasting industries. Bel's product groups include Magnetic Solutions (integrated connector modules, power transformers, power inductors and discrete components), Power Solutions and Protection (front-end, board-mount and industrial power products, module products and circuit protection), and Connectivity Solutions (expanded beam fiber optic, copper-based, RF and RJ connectors and cable assemblies). The Company operates facilities around the world.

Investor Contact:

Peter Seltzberg, Managing Director

Darrow Associates

tel 516.419.9915

pseltzberg@darrowir.com

Company Contact:

Daniel Bernstein

President

ir@belf.com