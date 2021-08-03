URW SE - Information on total number of voting rights and shares in the share capital as at July 31, 2021

Paris, Amsterdam, August 3, 2021

Information on total number of voting rights and shares
in the share capital as at July 31, 2021

(Article L.233-8-II of the French Commercial Code and
Article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the AMF)

DateTotal number of shares in the capitalTotal number of voting rights
31/07/2021138,594,416138,594,416

UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD SE
A European Company with Management Board and Supervisory Board
Share capital: €692,972,080
Registered office: 7 place du Chancelier Adenauer, 75016 Paris
Registration number: 682 024 096 R.C.S. PARIS

