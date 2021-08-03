Gray Television Promotes Three Human Resources Veterans

ATLANTA, Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE: GTN) announced today its promotion of three of its talented human resources experts to support the continued growth of the company.



Gray promoted Maurice Gibson to the new position of Vice President, Employee Relations. In this role, he will continue leading Gray’s Employee Relations Team. Maurice has over 25 years of Human Resources experience. Prior to joining Gray, he has held multiple positions of increasing responsibility at AT&T, including Director, HR Business Partner, Director of Employee Relations, and Director of Ethics & Compliance. In addition to earning a Bachelor of Science Degree in business administration and a Masters in Business Administration from American International College in Springfield, Massachusetts, he has completed multiple advanced human resources programs. Maurice has also obtained the professional designations of Senior Professional in Human Resources (SPHR), Certified Compliance and Ethics Professional (CCEP), and the Society of Human Resources Management Certified Professional (SHRM-SCP).

Gray promoted Keith Hildibrand to the new position of Vice President, Benefits. Keith continues his leadership and oversight of the benefits team that manages the company’s employee benefits programs, including health and welfare insurance, wellness initiatives, and defined benefit and contribution programs. In addition, Keith plays a critical role in ensuring the smooth transition of benefits for the employees of companies and stations who join Gray through the company’s numerous acquisitions. Keith has more than 20 years of experience in the field of employee benefits. He received his bachelor’s degree in Spanish Literature from the University of Illinois, Champaign-Urbana, and his master’s degree (with distinction) in Human Resources Management from the Keller Graduate School of Management. He is currently certified as a Professional of Human Resources (PHR) from the HR Certification Institute.

Gray promoted Sylatha Taylor to Assistant Vice President, Benefits. Sylatha oversees the overall strategy and administration of the worker’s compensation/safety programs, wellness initiatives, and retirement program administration. With over 25 years of experience managing employee benefits and worker’s compensation programs, Sylatha has led strategic initiatives and oversight of programs for numerous organizations including Paradies Lagardere, Adcare Health Systems, Intercontinental Hotels Group, and National Linen Services. She holds a bachelor’s degree in Human Resources Management and has completed CEBS coursework with the International Foundation of Employee Benefit Plans and Wellness Program Certification with The Chapman Institute.

These appointments, which were effective and announced internally on July 1, 2021, help to ensure that Gray continues providing the most expert and efficient leadership for the company’s employees across more than 100 local television stations and various video production companies.

