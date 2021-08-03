Ken Rotman Joins Marlin Spring Advisory Board

TORONTO, Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marlin Spring is pleased to announce Ken Rotman has joined the firm’s Advisory Board. Ken is President of Roy-L Capital Corporation, a private investment company active in the real estate industry. Roy-L is one of Marlin Spring’s long-time and trusted investment partners. Ken is also the Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Clairvest Group Inc. (TSX: CVG), a leading middle market private equity firm based in Toronto.



“We are privileged to welcome Ken to our Advisory Board which is comprised of some of North America’s most talented professionals,” said Benjamin Bakst, CEO Marlin Spring. “Ken’s extensive experience and intelligent insight will be invaluable for our continued growth.”

Ken has been at Clairvest since 1994 and became Co-CEO in 2000 and CEO in 2018. Clairvest is a top quartile private equity manager with developed expertise in a number of industries. Clairvest is also one of the few firms where the largest investor in its funds is the general partner, highlighting its alignment of interest with its investors. Prior to joining Clairvest, Ken was in New York at E. M. Warburg, Pincus & Co. He earned a B.A. from Tufts University, a M.Sc. from the London School of Economics and an M.B.A. from New York University. Ken is a member of the Clairvest board of directors and several of its investee companies. In the not-for-profit sector, Ken is a board member of HonestReporting Canada.

Ken joins a group of accomplished business leaders on Marlin Spring's Advisory Board, including Jaime McKenna, Managing Director and Group Head, Real Estate at Fengate, Phillip Reichmann, Founding Partner of ReichmannHauer Capital Partners Inc., Benjamin Tal, Deputy Chief Economist of CIBC World Markets, and Lawrence Zucker, President and CEO of Osmington Inc.

Ken will not advise on any matters relating to Marlin Spring’s seniors’ home/long-term care home investments due to a conflict of interest.

ABOUT MARLIN SPRING

Marlin Spring is a Toronto-based real estate investment firm, which strategically acquires, develops, constructs and repositions assets throughout North America. Since its inception, Marlin Spring has experienced substantial growth having acquired over 40 projects, consisting of 12,000 units which are currently in various stages of development, construction, repositioning and completion across Canada and the United States. With projects representing more than 11 million square feet of GFA and a value of over $5.7 billion upon completion, Marlin Spring has been one of the more active investors in the development, multifamily residential and retirement community sectors. Today, the team at Marlin Spring and its platforms consist of over 500 professionals involved in all aspects of acquisition, development, construction and asset management of its portfolio.

For more information: www.marlinspring.com

For further information regarding Marlin Spring:

Rivki Mandelbaum, Director, Corporate Strategy & Communication

E: rmandelbaum@marlinspring.com

T: 416.619.3550 x346

Follow Marlin Spring on LinkedIn @marlinspring

For further information regarding Roy-L:

Matthew Fishman, Executive Vice President

E: MatthewF@royl.ca

T: 416.413.1214