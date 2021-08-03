ZURU Fuels World Excitement for All-New 5 Surprise Mini Brands Series 3 With Biggest Ever Selection!

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Award-winning global toymaker ZURU has launched Series 3 of its massively successful line of 5 Surprise Mini Brands , with its biggest ever all-new collection of over 100 miniature versions of everyone’s favorite consumer products and essentials. Some of the iconic brands that are now perfectly petite include Teddy Grahams, Hershey’s Chocolate, Icee Slushies and TGI Fridays, with highly covetable rare, ultra-rare and super-rare collectibles that include Gold, Glow in the Dark and Metallic Minis.



Since their debut in 2019, ZURU’s precisely detailed miniature replicas of classic household products have taken the world by storm, with more than 86 million capsules purchased globally since their launch and over 200,000 units sold per week in the U.S. With rare golden minis fueling the fires for collectors, Mini Brands rocketed to No. 1 in the nation’s Explorative Toys super category for 2020 and is currently the No. 1 toy in the U.S. year to date.

The new Series 3 minis, now available in Walmart and Target, have been eagerly anticipated by ZURU’s millennial and Gen Z collector audiences, who are on-the-hunt for must-have favorites like Lunchables, Kool-Aid and PEZ Dispensers. Along with capturing the hearts of millions of passionate fans, young and old, the 5 Surprise Mini Brands have generated unrivalled global attention, with over 2.5 billion views across YouTube and TikTok.

“We are thrilled to continue feeding the fires of our phenomenally successful 5 Surprise Mini Brands with our new Series 3 collection, which is already sparking tremendous excitement among millions of devoted fans around the world,” said Anna Mowbray, Director and CEO of ZURU. “But this is only the beginning! We’ll be taking Mini Brands to unprecedented levels of success as we continue to roll out exciting new launches over the next few months with world renowned partners and global brand names.”

5 Surprise Mini Brands Series 3 is designed for ages 5+, with an SRP of $6.99. Fans can keep up with Mini Brands on Instagram and TikTok for the latest news and updates on upcoming collections.

ZURU is a disruptive and award-winning company that designs, manufactures and markets innovative toys and consumer products. Inspired by kids and imaginative play, ZURU is one of the fastest growing toy companies in the world and is known for their agility, creativity and new-age manufacturing techniques. The company that started in New Zealand and is now headquartered in Hong Kong, now directly or indirectly employs more than 5,000 staff across 10 countries and distributes to most major retailers in over 120 countries. ZURU has delighted millions of families all over the world with brands such as Bunch O Balloons™, X-Shot™, Rainbocorns™, Robo Alive™, Smashers™, 5 Surprise™, Pets Alive™ and Metal Machines™ as well as through partnerships with entertainment properties, including Nickelodeon, Disney, Universal Studios and DreamWorks. With a strong commitment to the community, ZURU supports Captivating International, local China orphanages and also student development programs in Asia and in New Zealand. ZURU will continue to pave new ways for kids to play and focuses on reimagining what this looks like every day. For more info, visit www.zuru.com , and follow on Facebook @ZURUToys , Twitter @ZURUToys and Instagram @ZURU.toys .

