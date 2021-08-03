AMI Partners with LifeSign To Provide the Status COVID-19/Flu A&B Test for Upcoming Respiratory Season

Gainesville, Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This year’s upcoming respiratory season presents new uncertainty and risk on the heels of the COVID-19 pandemic. With the Centers For Disease Control’s (CDC) recent call to adopt a multiplexed method that can facilitate detection and differentiation of SARS-CoV-2 and influenza viruses, AMI is taking a proactive approach by partnering with LifeSign, an American, Minority-owned Small Business and medical diagnostics manufacturing company based in New Jersey.

“By offering the LifeSign Status™ COVID-19 Flu A&B rapid combo test to our testing centers, laboratories, hospitals, medical offices and clinics around the globe as respiratory season approaches and back-to-school efforts are underway the partnership will support and expand our efforts by increasing the access to US made rapid diagnostic screening solutions that are needed to properly address the ongoing Covid-19 Pandemic, Influenza A&B respiratory illnesses and more.” said Samatha Young, Head of Global Sales at AMI .

AMI has been on the front lines of COVID-19 since the beginning of the outbreak in February 2020 by providing medical solutions and delivering critical testing and vaccine services to federal, state, local governments, international organizations, private corporations and institutions all around the globe.

The LifeSign Status™ COVID-19 Flu A&B rapid test is a qualitative assay for the simultaneous detection of influenza A&B antigen and SARS CoV-2 antigen from nasopharyngeal swabs obtained from patients/Flu rapid combo test on the market. Such assays can facilitate continued testing for both influenza and SARS-CoV-2 and can save both time and resources as testing for both viruses increases. with respiratory symptoms. The LifeSign Status™ COVID-19 Flu A&B rapid test is the only EUA authorized visual-read COVID-19 is the only visually read, lateral flow combination test that delivers reliable results in 15 minutes with a simplified procedure, no lab and or extra equipment.

“As a leader in rapid diagnostics, LifeSign is excited and proud to partner with AMI. We are honored by the opportunity to both help more individuals as well as increase access to our unique Status™ COVID-19/Flu panel test and other products. Through our partnership, we seek to demonstrate that we can all make a meaningful contribution to the fight against the global pandemic and other respiratory viruses,” said Roger Kang, President at LifeSign.

About AMI: AMI Expeditionary Healthcare provides medical services to international aid organizations, humanitarian concerns, the private sector and government agencies in a wide range of remote and challenging environments. The AMI Expeditionary Healthcare Vaccination and Testing programs are adaptable, flexible, scalable and can be quickly implemented across a large geographic area. For more info please visit www.AMI.Health

About LifeSign: LifeSign is Minority-owned and US based medical diagnostics company delivering high quality rapid point of care testing products to the healthcare industry. Our products are developed and manufactured in the USA under ISO, FDA, cGMP, and CE mark guidelines. These innovative products are used by clinicians worldwide to aid in the detection of medical conditions which include Infectious Disease, Women’s Health, Drugs of Abuse and Cardiac Markers. For more info please visit www.LifeSignMed.com

