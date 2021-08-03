Questex’s Fierce Life Sciences Clinical Quality Oversight Forum is the First Post-Pandemic In-Person Event for the Clinical Research Community

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 12th Clinical Quality Oversight Forum (CQOF), presented by Fierce Life Sciences, a division of Questex, returns as the annual face-to-face gathering for clinical quality, operations and compliance professionals on September 27-29, 2021. For more information and to register, click here.



Not only is this the first post-pandemic clinical quality event, but it’s also the first hybrid event. Clinical professionals can participate in the full three-day event by attending in-person or virtually and watch the general sessions as they are live streamed.

David Fryrear, well-known Clinical Quality Champion and Executive Vice President, Head of QA at Astellas, serve as the esteemed Conference Chair. In addition, Jonathan Taylor, Industry Visionary and Vice President, Global Head of Product Development Quality at Roche/Genentech delivers the keynote address presenting on Trust Through Transparency: The Modernization of Quality as an Enabler of Industry Transformation.

CQOF provides an in-depth education on strategies for optimizing clinical quality across all stakeholders, including topics such as:

Quality Tolerance Limits

Proactive Risk Management at Small Companies

Clinical CAPAs

Quality vs. Business Needs in Clinical Research

Risk-Based Auditing

Critical to Quality Factors eTMF as an Oversight Tool

Monitoring in a Decentralized World

Culture of Quality

Documenting Oversight

Training the Next Generation of Quality Professionals

GCP Inspection Gossip

Kristen Hunter, Senior Conference Director at Fierce Life Sciences, has been producing CQOF since its inception and said, “We’ve seen an overwhelmingly positive response to bringing this event back to in-person. Our audience is excited and ready to reap the many benefits from the invaluable networking that can only be found through face-to-face interactions. We have some exciting things planned to make this onsite experience one you will never forget. We hope you join us and be part of this growing clinical quality community.”



For more information on the Clinical Quality Oversight Forum and to register click here.

