NCSBN Award Ceremony Honored Outstanding Nurse Regulators

Chicago, Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NCSBN recognized its dedicated and exceptional membership at a virtual annual awards ceremony on July 29, 2021. This ceremony lauded awardees from both 2020 and 2021.

The 2021 Awardee:

Kim Glazier, MEd, RN, executive director, Oklahoma Board of Nursing, was honored with the prestigious R. Louise McManus Award. Individuals receiving this award have made sustained and significant contributions through the highest commitment and dedication to the mission and vision of NCSBN.

The 2020 Awardees:

Lori Scheidt, MBA-HCM, executive director, Missouri State Board of Nursing, was honored with the prestigious R. Louise McManus Award. Individuals receiving this award have made sustained and significant contributions through the highest commitment and dedication to the mission and vision of NCSBN.

Carmen A. Catizone, MS, DPh, RPh, former executive director/secretary, National Association of Boards of Pharmacy, received the Founders Award, a prestigious award given only upon occasion that an individual with ethics, integrity and sincerity has demonstrated the highest regard for the ideals and beliefs upon which NCSBN was founded.

Elizabeth Lund, MSN, RN, former executive director, Tennessee State Board of Nursing, received the Founders Award, a prestigious award given only upon occasion that an individual with ethics, integrity and sincerity has demonstrated the highest regard for the ideals and beliefs upon which NCSBN was founded

The North Carolina Board of Nursing was awarded the Regulatory Achievement Award that recognizes the member board or associate member that has made an identifiable, significant contribution to the mission and vision of NCSBN in promoting public policy related to the safe and effective practice of nursing in the interest of public welfare.

Adrian Guerrero, CPM, board staff, Kansas State Board of Nursing, received the Meritorious Service Award, which is granted to a member for significant contributions to the mission and vision of NCSBN.

Patricia Sharpnack, DNP, RN, CNE, NEA-BC, ANEF, FAAN, board member (recent past president), Ohio Board of Nursing, was given the Elaine Ellibee Award, that is granted to a member who has served as a board president within the past two years and who has made significant contributions to NCSBN.

Mary A. Baroni, PhD, RN, board member, Washington State Nursing Care Quality Assurance Commission, received the Exceptional Contribution Award, which is given for significant contribution by a member who is not a president or executive officer and has demonstrated support of NCSBN’s mission.

David Swankin, Esq., president and CEO of the Citizen Advocacy Center (CAC), was presented with the Distinguished Achievement Award, the honor which is given to individuals or organizations whose contributions or accomplishments have impacted NCSBN’s mission and vision.

About NCSBN

Empowering and supporting nursing regulators across the world in their mandate to protect the public, NCSBN is an independent, not-for-profit organization. As a global leader in regulatory excellence, NCSBN champions regulatory solutions to borderless health care delivery, agile regulatory systems and nurses practicing to the full scope of their education, experience and expertise. A world leader in test development and administration, NCSBN’s NCLEX® Exams are internationally recognized as the preeminent nursing examinations.

NCSBN’s membership is comprised of the nursing regulatory bodies (NRBs) in the 50 states, the District of Columbia and four U.S. territories. There are three exam user members and 27 associate members that are either NRBs or empowered regulatory authorities from other countries or territories.

The statements and opinions expressed are those of NCSBN and not individual members.

