Prysm and the White Label World Expo to Collaborate with InvestorBrandNetwork and NetworkNewsWire for Upcoming Las Vegas Event

NEW YORK, Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- NetworkNewsWire (“NNW”), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company part of the InvestorBrandNetwork (“IBN”), today announces its collaboration with Prysm for the upcoming White Label World Expo, set to take place September 1-2, 2021, at the Las Vegas Convention Center.



Renowned for its status as the world’s largest event for professional online sellers and white-label good suppliers, the White Label World Expo is setting itself at the forefront of educating and showcasing organizations and businesses at the heart of ecommerce, retail and environmentally sustainable innovations to take entrepreneurship to the next level. NNW has been named as the official newswire for the event with IBN appointed as the conference’s official media sponsor.

The White Label World Expo is an unmissable event, bringing together thousands of online sellers, suppliers and buyers from across the globe all under one roof. Online retailers will have the unique opportunity to come into contact with some of the world’s top suppliers, while testing a multitude of products. Simultaneously, the conference will feature many of the industry’s most influential figures, delivering keynote addresses covering everything from the trends driving the industry to building an online brand.

IBN and NNW will work in conjunction with one another to leverage their extensive array of corporate communications solutions to increase recognition for conference participants who are seeking to enhance visibility before investors, journalists, consumers and the public. Effective brand awareness strategies provided will include wire-grade press releases, highlighted mention on IBN’s primary events page and articles disseminated across NNW’s vast syndication network of downstream publishers such as Apple News and MarketWatch. Additionally, IBN will raise the visibility of the event with its social media accounts, which now have more than 2 million likes and followers collectively across 50+ different brands.

“We are pleased to collaborate with the teams at InvestorBrandNetwork and NetworkNewsWire,” said Stefaniya Vadi, Partnership Executive of Prysm Group. “Our collaboration with these companies will put us in the ideal position to provide exceptional exposure and value to our presenters and attendees via news coverage, direct connections to an expansive online audience and broad social media dissemination.”

In addition to the live product demonstrations and keynote addresses, this year’s White Label World Expo will also feature a series of seminar sessions. These thought-provoking sessions will cover every aspect of the ecommerce industry, encompassing industry-specific topics such as pricing, techniques, trends and negotiating deals while offering its attendees invaluable networking opportunities with industry peers from around the world.

“We look forward to working with Prysm and the White Label World Expo. Their event stands out in so many different ways,” said Jonathan Keim, Director of Communications of InvestorBrandNetwork. “Our team is excited to highlight the most important trends taking place within the global e-commerce market.”

For more details about the White Label World Expo, including registration information, visit https://ibn.fm/48V7K

