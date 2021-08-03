ARTIS Ventures Announces 2021 Class of Healthcare and Life Sciences Fellows

San Francisco, CA, Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARTIS Ventures (“AV”), a venture firm focused on pioneering investments in biotech, health, and life sciences, today announced the candidates chosen for the AV Fellows program . The 2021 AV Fellows include nine well-qualified PhD, MD, and postdoc candidates who will work closely with the core AV team in due diligence, deal sourcing, and portfolio support in an effort to teach them the ins and outs of venture investing in the healthcare and life sciences industries.

“The AV Fellows program was established to give some of the brightest minds the opportunity to work directly with impactful healthcare startups, to learn about new cutting-edge technologies, and to gain VC experience during a record-setting market,” said Stuart Peterson, managing partner at ARTIS Ventures. “We were impressed with the candidate's level of technical expertise and ability to creatively think about how we can apply cutting-edge TechBio technologies to transform the future of healthcare. We are confident our chosen candidates will make an impact in the world of healthcare and welcome the opportunity to work with them as part of that journey.”

The year-long program includes a diverse group of nine fellows from across the world, chosen from more than 150 applicants currently enrolled in a PhD or MD program (or postdoc / residency) with technical expertise ranging from computational biology, synthetic biology, microbiome engineering, immunology, general surgery, and more.

ARTIS Ventures has funded 25+ biotech and digital health companies to date, ranging from seed to Series D. Notable ARTIS Ventures investments include Freenome, Eko, Cerebral, Excision BioTherapeutics, and Stemcentrx.

The 2021 ARTIS Ventures Fellows:

In addition to the fellowship, ARTIS also partners with ARTIS Healthcare Pioneers , which brings together distinguished executives from the world of healthcare across pharma, academia, regulatory and more, to accelerate and incubate life-changing ideas in healthcare. The Pioneers include experienced biopharma and life science executives with a diverse range of backgrounds, specialities, and points of view that will enable AV to continue supporting biotech companies that will truly make an impact on the world.

“In the increasingly complex web of healthcare, a simple brilliant idea is not enough to make a company successful, and the ARTIS Fellows and Pioneers transcend the role of typical advisors and play active and impactful roles within the fund and portfolio,” said Vasudev Bailey, PhD, senior partner at ARTIS Ventures. “True impact requires an ecosystem of connected people who can help transform the idea into a commercial success.”

ARTIS Ventures has been focused on healthcare and life sciences investing since 2009. With investments in digital health, CRISPR, genomics, synthetic biology, and more, the team has always been passionate about finding the technologies that will positively shape and change lives. As an early leader in the emerging TechBio sector , ARTIS funds companies at the intersection of computer science and life science, applying engineering principles and data-enabled discovery to the healthcare space.

For more detailed information on each fellow, see the AV blog post .

For more information about the program visit https://www.av.co/fellows . For more information about ARTIS Ventures, its team, and its portfolio visit https://www.av.co/ .

About ARTIS Ventures

ARTIS Ventures (AV) partners with entrepreneurs who are driven to impact the world by reshaping and reinventing industries. The team supports its portfolio companies through their entire life-cycle, from initial venture investment to public offering and beyond. Notable companies the firm has backed include Stemcentrx, Outpace Bio , Palantir , YouTube , Freenome , Eko , Astra , Cohesity , Modern Meadow, Excision BioTherapeutics , Locus Biosciences , Cerebral , and more. For more information visit www.av.co or email contact@av.co .

###