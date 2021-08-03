New VelocityEHS and Enhesa Webinar Focuses on Regulatory Updates EHS Leaders May Have Missed During the Global COVID-19 Pandemic

CHICAGO, Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VelocityEHS, the global leader in cloud-based environmental, health, safety (EHS) and sustainability software, announced today the availability of its new webinar focused on the key regulatory updates and trends that occurred over the past year as COVID-19 dominated the attention of most companies and consumed the attention of EHS leaders. Experts from VelocityEHS and Enhesa, the global leader in compliance intelligence, will provide an up-close look at the most important changes in health, safety and sustainability to help attendees ensure their programs are up to date, compliant and prepared for upcoming deadlines.



COVID-19 forced many companies to act quickly and decisively to adopt new processes to keep workers safe while endeavoring an unprecedented event. As businesses return to “normal,” EHS professionals may need to catch-up on some of the key updates and trends they missed during this time. The free webinar, “What EHS Leaders May Have Missed During the Pandemic,” takes place August 11, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. ET, and will discuss updates to the most important industry requirements from the past year, including:

Environmental, Social, and Corporate Governance (ESG) Reporting

Globally Harmonized System of Classification and Labelling of Chemicals (GHS) Updates

Per- and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances (PFAS) and Emerging Contaminants

Greenhouse Gas (GHG) Emissions

“Companies have demonstrated amazing resilience while navigating the unprecedented challenges that COVID-19 presented to them,” said John Damgaard, CEO of VelocityEHS. “Unfortunately, the crisis also created significant gaps in everyday EHS program management. EHS leaders play a pivotal role in both preparing their organizations for coming changes and also minimizing risk. We hope they will look to a leader like VelocityEHS as a valuable partner in this process.”

As a licensed distributor of Enhesa Compliance Intelligence services, VelocityEHS gives customers the ability to implement both its Audit & Inspection solution and Enhesa regulatory content in less time and at a lower cost. Part of the robust VelocityEHS Accelerate® Platform, its Audit & Inspection capabilities make it easy to evaluate EHS and sustainability performance, verify compliance and pursue greater levels of workplace health and safety excellence. Users can automatically generate audit and inspection checklists that are custom-built to verify compliance with the unique regulations and standards that impact their organization. Together, VelocityEHS and Enhesa make enterprise-level regulatory intelligence accessible to organizations of any size, no matter where they operate, by giving them what they need to compete in a constantly shifting regulatory environment.

About VelocityEHS

Trusted by more than 19,000 customers worldwide, VelocityEHS is the global leader in true SaaS enterprise EHS technology. Through the VelocityEHS Accelerate® Platform, the company helps global enterprises drive operational excellence by delivering best-in-class capabilities for health, safety, environmental compliance, training, operational risk and environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG). The VelocityEHS team includes unparalleled industry expertise, with more certified experts in health, safety, industrial hygiene, ergonomics, sustainability, the environment, AI, and machine learning than any EHS software provider. Recognized by the EHS industry’s top independent analysts as a Leader in the Verdantix 2021 Green Quadrant Analysis—VelocityEHS is committed to industry thought leadership and to accelerating the pace of innovation through its software solutions and vision.

VelocityEHS is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, with locations in Ann Arbor, Michigan; Tampa, Florida; Oakville, Ontario; London, England; Perth, Western Australia; and Cork, Ireland. For more information, visit www.EHS.com.

