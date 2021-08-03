IntraPac International Acquires Precision Concepts Costa Rica

MOORESVILLE, N.C., Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IntraPac International Corporation (“IntraPac”), a diversified manufacturer of rigid packaging solutions and high precision injection molded components, announced today that it has acquired Precision Concepts Costa Rica (“PCCR”), a vertically integrated molder and assembler of medical devices. Based just outside San Jose, Costa Rica, PCCR specializes in the design, validation, molding and assembly of plastic components and sub-assemblies for medical device products utilized in complex medical procedures including aortic valve replacements, nasal endoscopies and vascular surgeries.



“PCCR is a world class medical manufacturer with a dynamic workforce, state-of-the-art clean rooms and sterling reputation within the medical OEM community,” said Ray Grupinski, IntraPac’s CEO. “Through this partnership, we are now a larger and more vertically integrated manufacturer with a wider set of products, processes, capabilities and facilities to offer our collective customers.”

“I am incredibly excited about the growth opportunities that lie ahead for PCCR,” said Vince Marino, PCCR’s Founder. “Over the past 30 years, we have built PCCR into Costa Rica’s premier medical device manufacturer and it was personally important to me to find the right partner to lead the company through its next stage of growth. I am thrilled to have found that partner in IntraPac who shares our core values, culture and commitment to our customers and employees.”

PCCR will continue to be led by its existing leadership team and investments are currently underway to expand clean room capacity at a recently acquired building within the Saret Industrial Park. Existing and prospective PCCR customers will also have the opportunity to leverage IntraPac’s large component molding and high speed automated assembly capabilities in Mebane, North Carolina, as well as its manual assembly and clean room molding capabilities in the Dominican Republic. PCCR is located in close proximity to Envasa, IntraPac’s Costa Rican operation and a leading manufacturer of rigid packaging solutions for the pharmaceutical, food and beverage, and personal care industries.

About IntraPac

Based in Mooresville, North Carolina, IntraPac is a diversified manufacturer of specialty rigid packaging solutions (sticks, jars, vials, closures, spouts, bottles, tubes) and custom injection molder of plastic components serving the medical, pharmaceutical, personal care, food and beverage and nutraceutical industries. The company has ~1,500 employees with twelve manufacturing facilities located in Canada, the United States, Costa Rica and the Dominican Republic.