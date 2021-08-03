Cyber Acoustics Announces Sustainability Program, First in the Industry to Recycle Wired Headphones and Headsets from Any Manufacturer

VANCOUVER, Wash., Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cyber Acoustics , a leading manufacturer of reliable and affordable computer peripherals used in schools, businesses, and homes, today announced the industry’s first large-scale sustainability program to take wired headphones and headsets from any brand, and reprocess them responsibly, keeping plastics and metals from ending up in landfills.



Simply enroll on the website , gather the products to be recycled, and Cyber Acoustics takes care of the rest, including sending a prepaid shipping label for pick up. The discarded products are then properly sorted and sent to recycling centers to be reprocessed and reused responsibly, where the metals are stripped and plastics ground down. The new program is available to customers in mainland U.S. and requires a minimum of 10 wired headphones and headsets at a time, with no maximum. Products with a battery are not accepted.

Cyber Acoustics helps schools and businesses be sustainable

Recycling means less trash going to landfills, but equally important is the conservation of energy and natural resources, and the reduction in pollution generated when raw materials are used to make new products. One ton of recycled plastics saves 16 barrels of oil, 5774 KWh of energy, and 30 cubic yards of landfill space, and Cyber Acoustics is making it easy for schools, enterprises, and small businesses to gather old wired headphones and headsets and dispose of them responsibly.

“Schools across the country have a greater need than ever for technology that gives students the best learning environment possible,” said Steve Erickson, COO of Cyber Acoustics. “Our primary goal with this program is to give schools and businesses a way to properly dispose of headsets and headphones that is good for the environment. It’s just one way that we are continuously innovating for a better tomorrow, and we are committed to continued innovation, adaptation, and change to do our part.”

A smaller global footprint

In addition to helping schools and businesses with their own sustainability goals, Cyber Acoustics has moved its packaging to be more compact and efficient, utilizing 100% recyclable material, and taking steps to eliminate single-use plastic and any other non-recyclable materials. This is an important initiative since according to the EPA “containers and packaging make up a major portion of municipal solid waste, amounting to 82.2 million tons in 2018.”

To learn more about Cyber Acoustics commitment to sustainability visit https://www.cyberacoustics.com/recycling-program and for more information about Cyber Acoustics and its products for schools, businesses, and home offices visit https://www.cyberacoustics.com/ .

About Cyber Acoustics

Founded in 1996 Cyber Acoustics is a leading manufacturer of reliable and affordable computer peripherals used in schools, businesses, and homes, including speakers, headsets, headphones, microphones, docking stations, and webcams. Focused on sustainability, Cyber Acoustics is the only company in the industry to offer a wired headset and headphone recycling program, accepting old headsets from any manufacturer to be recycled responsibly. To learn more about Cyber Acoustics’ commitment to sustainability visit https://www.cyberacoustics.com/recycling-program . For more information about Cyber Acoustic products for schools, business, and home offices visit https://www.cyberacoustics.com/ . Follow the company on Twitter @CyberAcoustics , Instagram , Facebook , and LinkedIn .