Montgomery Ross & Associates and C-Era Property Management & Realty Name Thomas Young as Branch President

Calgary, AB, Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa C-Era Property Management & Realty and Montgomery Ross & Associates recently announced the promotion of Thomas Young to branch president. He will also serve as the broker for Montgomery Ross & Associates.

Mr. Young has more than 16 years of experience in residential, condominium, and commercial property management. Passionate about proactively maintaining properties to deliver the greatest investment return to his shareholders, he has served communities in the United States, Mexico, and Canada with best-in-class customer service. Mr. Young has served as a broker since 2018. He joined the Montgomery Ross team in 2020 as an associate broker before being promoted to broker and vice president of operations. As the new branch president, Mr. Young leads a team of industry experts in delivering outstanding customer service to their valued clients.

“Ever since Thomas joined Montgomery Ross & Associates, he has played a critical role in providing our clients with expert industry guidance,” stated Todd Cooper, president of Associa’s Canada and International Division. “His strong foundation in property management and approach to building client relationships makes him perfectly positioned to lead our team and branch operations. We look forward to watching him grow in this new role.”

With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

