Cleanroom Technology Market Size to Procure USD 4.8 Billion Revenue by 2028 at 5.0% CAGR - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Cleanroom Technology Market Information by Equipment, Consumables, End User, and Region - Forecast till 2028”, the market is forecasted to reach USD 4.8 Billion by 2028 registering a CAGR of 5.0%.

Top Growth Boosters

Soaring number of research and development activities in conjunction with increasing spending has favoured the cleanroom technology market. The National Bureau of Statistics’ research showed that in March 2018 that China’s research & development expenditure shot up from 10.6% in 2017 to 11.6% in 2018, garnering a valuation of around USD 300 Mn. Plus, the Congressional Research Service Report revealed that in April 2020, the total R&D spending jumped by three folds.

The mounting hospital admission rate worldwide along with the surge in surgical procedures has fostered the need for sterile surgical gloves, which in turn has benefitted the global market. The Australian Institute of Health and Welfare estimates that close to 5,70,000 of emergency cases needed surgery, from which 86% happened in public hospitals from 2017 to 2018. The top causes of these emergency cases requiring surgery were heart attack, appendicitis, and hip fracture in Australia.

Innovations in science & technology, surge in regulatory compliances, and the significant competition between players in the cleanroom technology market have boosted the need for industry specific cleanrooms and controlled environment settings. These factors are touted to raise the adoption of modular cleanroom technologies in the years ahead, to meet with certain research needs. Modular cleanrooms consumables used in these settings are critical for researchers and manufacturers to conduct quicker and cleaner processes, achieve high product quality, lower production turnaround period, as well as tax benefits.

Competitive Landscape:

The most significant vendors in the Cleanroom Technology Market are:

Alpiq Group

Ardmac Ltd

Camfil

Clean Air Products

Helapet Limited

M+W Group GmbH

Nicomac Srl

Royal Imtech N.V.

Simplex Isolation Systems

Taikisha Ltd

These companies develop strategies to foster their global reach while introducing highly advanced products and solutions by involving in acquisition, partnerships, and collaborations. Business expansion is another major tactic adopted by leading firms to boost their profit margins. To illustrate, in July 2021, Sparx Therapeutics signed a lease with Yangzhou Economic Zone and is planning to build a 40,000 square feet cleanroom. This sophisticated cleanroom and a target discovery platform is equipped with four advanced ADC technologies and multi-component SAILING antibody optimization system to amplify the success rate of antibody drug development.

Market Restraints:

The deployment as well as maintenance of cleanrooms is a highly complex process and generally requires huge investments. Since the air inside the cleanroom is close to 100 times cleaner than a traditional room, the air conditioning ability of the HVAC systems almost doubles up, resulting in massive costs. This is viewed as a huge challenge by the companies and could lead to a decline in product demand over the years to come.

COVID 19 Analysis

The worldwide health crisis driven by the COVID-19 outbreak has made it extremely imperative for the pharmaceutical sector to work alongside regulators, contract research companies, and researchers to come up with treatment, vaccines, and diagnostic tests. This is where the cleanroom technology comes into play, playing an integral role when it comes ensuring safety, efficacy, and quality.

With the healthcare sector facing an exponential demand for effective personal protective equipment (PPE), medical ventilators, diagnostic tests, and several vital medical supplies, the demand for cleanroom technology has shot up considerably worldwide. This is touted to be a major factor in market growth in the following years.

Market Segmentation

Cleanroom technology industry, as per equipment, caters to HEPA filters, laminar air flow, cleanroom filters, cleanroom air showers, particle counters, desiccator cabinets, environmental monitoring system, cleanroom pass through systems, and more.

Some of the key consumables are gloves, head-caps, lab suits, face masks, wipes, footwear, disinfectants, swabs, and more.

With respect to end user, the segments are research laboratories, biotechnology industry, pharmaceutical industry, and others.

Regional Insights

With the biggest size, North America has become the cleanroom technology market leader, thanks to the well-developed healthcare system, escalating number of medical screening and the expansive number of biopharmaceutical & pharmaceutical firms. Besides, the reputed vendors based in the United States as well as Canada along with their significant contribution to the market growth via merger & acquisition and new launches are some of the prominent developments in the region.

Asia Pacific shows the potential to attain the fastest growth rate in the years to come, thanks to the mounting demand for sterilized pharmaceutical formulations and the technical innovations in medical equipment. Moreover, advancements in synthetic clothing blends, surging utilization of electrostatic technology, as well as anti-microbial finishes are a few other important factors projected to bolster the market size in the region over the following years. South Korea has turned into a lucrative market in the past few years, given the thriving semiconductor industry and the huge pool of well-known memory chip manufacturers. On the other hand, the Indonesian market is also thriving at a stunning pace backed by the rapidly expanding healthcare industry in line with the burgeoning middle-class populace as well as the emergence of universal healthcare.

