Roosevelt Island’s Public Safety Department to Offer Free Community Workshop Series

Roosevelt Island, New York, Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Roosevelt Island Operating Corporation (RIOC) and its Public Safety Department (PSD) announced a series of workshops today developed to educate, inform, and support residents of Roosevelt Island and surrounding communities. The Roosevelt Island PSD Community Workshop Series will cover important topics such as self-defense, domestic violence, and what to do when encountering an active-shooter situation.

“We have been and remain committed to providing services that enhance the island’s community and we want the residents and students who call Roosevelt Island ‘home’ to know they can count on us and PSD, said Shelton J. Haynes, President and CEO of RIOC. “Education is power and these workshops will help those who attend gain more confidence in themselves when faced with circumstances that too often end in heartbreak.”

RIOC and PSD’s vision for these workshops is to not only guide and empower those who attend, but work together with other local organizations to build a supportive, compassionate, and resilient community. “Our workshops are designed to give attendees the knowledge they need to make informed decisions that could save their lives or the lives of those around them,” said Kevin Brown, Chief of PSD.

Beginning on August 10th and running through November, the limited availability workshops will be offered free of charge. Partner agencies will include the NYPD and FDNY, the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office, New York City Emergency Management (NYCEM), and members of the Community Emergency Response Team (CERT). For more information and to register for workshops, visit rioc.ny.gov/590

