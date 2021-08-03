Commercial space with a view: EnVision Constructors launches innovative flexible office warehouse condo concept

LAFAYETTE, Colo., Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EnVision Constructors, a woman-owned general contracting and construction consulting company specializing in pre-engineered metal building construction and commercial tenant finishing, today announced the availability of industrial-flex office warehouse condominiums at Own It Vista, a project by Own It and EnVision Constructors with investment support from Tebo Properties.

“This impressive new property offers investors or owner-users the unique opportunity to own commercial space in one of the state’s most desirable locations,” said Stephen Tebo, owner and founder of Tebo Properties and Own It Vista investor. “Own It Vista is a brilliant concept that lowers the barrier to ownership and is significantly less expensive than leasing over the long term.”

Located at 1360 Horizon Ave. in Lafayette, Own It Vista is a two-story, 50,000-square-foot office warehouse condominium building featuring up to 16 individual units of flexible commercial space. Units will be sold in warm core and shell condition, enabling buyers to customize the space to meet their needs. Each unit has a 14-by-14-foot overhead door (with operator), a 16-by-12-foot glass storefront (ground-level units only), and remotely metered heat, water, gas and electric. Tenant improvements are the responsibility of the buyer. Developed in conjunction with EnVision Constructors, Own It Vista is a project by Own It, a father-daughter company that develops personal storage and flex office warehouse space. The project’s expected completion is October 2021.

“By providing business owners regardless of industry the freedom to tailor the space to their unique needs, Own It Vista ideally suits a wide variety of business types,” said Barbara Clinard, owner and general contractor at EnVision Constructors. “From companies in construction, manufacturing, wholesale, printing, and research and development to art galleries, dental/doctor’s offices, breweries/restaurants, and more, Own It Vista enables small- to medium-sized business owners excited about owning their own space without having to develop an entire piece of land the ability to do precisely that.”

Equipped with high ceilings, second-story windows, mountain views, numerous skylights and interior versatility, Own It Vista offers individual units ranging in size from 2,700 to 25,000 square feet. Additional property benefits include the following:

Desirable location between Denver and Boulder and 5 minutes from both the new Medtronic campus and Northwest Parkway (Highway 470).

Easy access to the Coal Creek and Rock Creek Trail systems.

24-hour service.

Class A construction.

Energy-efficient units.

High-speed fiber and coaxial internet.

Large vehicle (14-by-30-feet) parking.

EV charging station.

Storage space.

Corner lot with balcony (select units).

Light industrial zoning in an opportunity zone.

About EnVision Constructors

Based in Lafayette, Colorado, EnVision Constructors is a woman-owned general contracting and construction consulting company specializing in pre-engineered metal building construction and commercial tenant finishing. Deeply focused on quality, integrity, safety and teamwork, EnVision Constructors was founded in 2015 and is owned and operated by Barbara Clinard, a 20-plus-year construction industry veteran.

