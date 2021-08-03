Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute to mandate COVID-19 vaccines for its workforce

Fort Myers, Fla, Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In response to growing concerns amidst the statewide surge of COVID-19 variants, Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute (FCS) will require all physicians and team members obtain their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine by August 31 and be fully vaccinated by October 1, 2021.

“The surge and widespread negative impacts of COVID-19 variant cases are of serious concern,” said FCS Chief Executive Officer Nathan H. Walcker. “Many of our patients are immunocompromised or at high risk for serious illness due to existing medical conditions. We are committed to doing everything possible to keep them well, protect each other and keep our families safe.”

“As the vast majority of new COVID-19 cases are occurring among non-vaccinated individuals, our imperative is to substantially increase vaccination rates as soon as possible,” said Lucio Gordan, MD, FCS President & Managing Physician. “We believe that the mandate is the right thing to do and we believe that the right time to do it is now.”

FCS will require all 250 physicians and nearly 4,200 team members to be fully vaccinated for COVID-19 by October 1, 2021 or to file a completed declination form citing medical or religious reasons for exemption.

“Accessibility is not the issue, but rather, resistance and apprehension to taking the vaccine,” said Dr. Gordan, adding that FCS has launched an extensive communications effort. “Our goal is to ensure that every team member within FCS understands the urgency of becoming vaccinated and the impact it has on preventing the spread and ensuring the safety and well-being of us all. We care for patients who are at increased risk of severe complications from COVID-19.”

Additionally, FCS is continuing rigorous protocols within its nearly 100 clinic and corporate locations that include screening, mask wearing and social distancing. Visitor restrictions and screening are being reinstituted to further contain the risk of COVID-19 spread and outbreak.

About Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute, LLC: (FLCancer.com)

Recognized by the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) with a national Clinical Trials Participation Award, Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute (FCS) offers patients access to more clinical trials than any private oncology practice in Florida. In the past four years, the majority of new cancer drugs approved for use in the U.S. were studied in clinical trials with Florida Cancer Specialists participation. * Trained in prestigious medical schools and research institutes, our physicians are consistently ranked nationally as Top Doctors by U.S. News & World Report.

Founded in 1984, Florida Cancer Specialists has built a national reputation for excellence that is reflected in exceptional and compassionate patient care, driven by innovative clinical research, cutting-edge technologies and advanced treatments, including targeted therapies, genomic-based treatment, and immunotherapy. Our highest values are embodied by our outstanding team of highly trained and dedicated physicians, clinicians and staff.

*Prior to approval