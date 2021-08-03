Dickey’s Barbecue Pit Celebrates the Summer of Gold

Dallas, Texas, Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Americans are rooting for our star athletes and now even more because each day the U.S. wins a gold Dickey’s Restaurant Brands is giving away free food! When you purchase a classic pulled pork sandwich you’ll get another one free from Dickey’s Barbecue Pit, 6or more bone-in or boneless wings and get 6 free boneless wings from Wing Boss or buy any burger or sandwich from Big Deal Burger and you’ll get another one free. “This is a great way to cheer on our fellow Americans and enjoy delicious food across our brands” says Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. This is the first collaboration across all of Dickey’s Restaurant Brands and a promotion where everyone wins.

All fans need to do is sign up for Dickey’s Big Yellow Cup Rewards Club or subscribe to Virtual Brands Wing Boss or Big Deal Burger emails.. Then each day the U.S. wins a gold medal, we’ll send an email with a promotional code for the free item, which can only be used online or in the Dickey’s App. Fans will need to act quickly as the offer is only good through the next day.

The Summer of Gold program started July 25th and runs through August 9th. The US has won 22 gold medals so far which is third among all countries. “Dickey’s loves celebrating the Olympics and we hope the U.S. brings home all the gold. What’s more American than barbecue, chicken and burgers?” adds Dickey.

Go U.S.A and Dickey’s Rewards Club members.

