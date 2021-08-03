LaJuana Chenier appointed as UNCF Vice President of Major Gifts

Washington D.C., Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UNCF (United Negro College Fund) is pleased to announce that LaJuana Chenier, previously the UNCF Regional Development Director for New Orleans, has been promoted to the position of vice president of major gifts and individual gifts, a new position focused on the organization’s donor relationships with higher-level donors. With more than 29 years of fundraising experience, Chenier has been recognized for her leadership throughout her career—including her nine-year tenure at UNCF as one of the top performing area offices and a proven track record in major gifts and individual giving.

“We are excited to have LaJuana lead UNCF’s Major Gifts Department. Her fundraising, leadership experience and outstanding fundraising outcomes makes her a great choice to implement our growth strategy in major gifts,” said Maurice Jenkins, executive vice president of development, UNCF. “As we continue in our mission to fund our member HBCUs and support students each year, we look forward to strengthening our engagement with our current and new class of donors. We are confident LaJuana will successfully lead this effort.”

Prior to joining UNCF, Chenier served as associate vice president of development/chief of staff at her alma mater, Xavier University. At Xavier, she implemented several successful fundraising programs and stewardship initiatives which increased both alumni and individual support at major gift levels. In addition to her career in development, Chenier successfully completed the Kresge Foundation’s Advancement Fellow Leadership Program, is a former member of the board of directors for St. Katharine Drexel Preparatory School (former Xavier Preparatory School), member of the Association of Fundraising Professionals, currently serves as board member for the nonprofit Dress for Success and is a proud member of Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority.

“l am honored to be leading the Major Gifts Department at UNCF,” Chenier said. “As a graduate of an HBCU, I recognize the impact of UNCF’s work and have witnessed first-hand how this organization has and can change the lives of so many deserving students. Expanding our levels of donor engagement and donor investment will help to propel our fundraising efforts and further advance the mission of UNCF.”

About UNCF

UNCF (United Negro College Fund) is the nation’s largest and most effective minority education organization. To serve youth, the community and the nation, UNCF supports students’ education and development through scholarships and other programs, supports and strengthens its 37 member colleges and universities, and advocates for the importance of minority education and college readiness. UNCF institutions and other historically Black colleges and universities are highly effective, awarding nearly 20% of African American baccalaureate degrees. UNCF administers more than 400 programs, including scholarship, internship and fellowship, mentoring, summer enrichment, and curriculum and faculty development programs. Today, UNCF supports more than 60,000 students at over 1,100 colleges and universities across the country. Its logo features the UNCF torch of leadership in education and its widely recognized trademark, ‟A mind is a terrible thing to waste.”® Learn more at UNCF.org or for continuous updates and news, follow UNCF on Twitter at @UNCF.

