InterPro Solutions and Skookum Honored with MaximoWorld 2021 Award; Both Companies Invited to Speak at Largest Conference Dedicated to IBM Maximo Users

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- From MaximoWorld 2021, InterPro Solutions, which offers the only suite of mobile solutions designed exclusively for IBM Maximo®, and longtime client Skookum, a nonprofit service provider, announced that they have jointly won a MaximoWorld 2021 Award for “Special Recognition, Best Partnership.” This honor was based on a peer review of how Skookum was able to leverage InterPro’s EZMaxMobile app to deliver compelling value to their clients.



Skookum works largely in the federal sector, hiring people with disabilities, including veterans, to staff its operations. The company specializes in public works, fleet management, warehousing, manufacturing, and other services for both federal and commercial clients, and has used InterPro’s EZMaxMobile since 2013. This most recent MaximoWorld Award is in recognition of work Skookum and InterPro did together for the Naval Air Station Whidbey Island (NASWI), the Navy’s largest air station, with 25 operational squadrons.

At NASWI, EZMaxMobile helps Skookum to efficiently manage and execute on over 40,000 annual workorders. EZMaxMobile’s capabilities helped Skookum increase productivity by over 35 percent and effectively eliminated manual reporting – allowing Skookum technicians and managers to focus on real work rather than paperwork.

“Our longstanding partnership with InterPro has enabled Skookum to increase productivity and introduce innovations to better serve our clients,” said Scott Smith, Site Manager at Skookum. “We’re proud to have won this MaximoWorld Award for our partnership with InterPro.”

Smith and colleague Martin Merryman are speaking at MaximoWorld 2021 on Aug 4 at 1:30pm in a session titled, “Effective Technician Mobility is Critical to Reliability and Asset Management,” which reveals more detail about Skookum’s work with NASWI.

In addition, InterPro’s Jeffrey Smith, Senior Director of Business Process Solutions (formerly Director of Facilities Services at Harvard University), will speak on “The Future of Managing Mixed Workforces,” discussing how to manage a mixed workforce comprised of employees, outside contractors, and manufacturers’ technicians, on Aug 4 at 3:30pm.

EZMax Suite debuts

MaximoWorld 2021 marks the public debut of Interpro’s EZMax Suite – comprised of EZMaxMobile, EZMaxPlanner, EZMaxVendor, EZMaxRequest and EZMaxInsight. Over the past year, InterPro announced a major new release of its award-winning EZMaxMobile app, and introduced next-generation apps for planning and scheduling (EZMaxPlanner) and service request management (EZMaxRequest). In addition, the company released a first-of-its-kind mobile app for managing external field service vendors (EZMaxVendor). InterPro also made enhancements to allow for greater interoperability among its apps, including a shared communications hub to enable notifications to, and messages between, users across the EZMax Suite.

InterPro Solutions Chief Executive Officer Bill Fahey said, “Over the past year, InterPro set out to raise the bar for the next generation of Maximo mobility, offering a suite of Maximo mobile products with unparalleled performance and unmatched mobile functionality. As other companies retrenched during the pandemic, we instead invested heavily in the next generation of mobile products for Maximo. We’re excited to demonstrate all our new capabilities in-person at MaximoWorld 2021.”

About Skookum

Skookum is a proven leader in Facilities Management and Logistics Support services, specializing in public works, fleet management, and warehousing and distribution for federal and commercial customers. In addition, Skookum operates as Skookum Aerospace Manufacturing, delivering a wide range of superior, on-time aircraft parts, assemblies, and kits for the aerospace commercial, and defense industries.

About InterPro Solutions

InterPro Solutions, InterPro Solutions, an IBM Business Partner, offers the first and only suite of mobile Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) solutions designed exclusively for IBM Maximo – using native Maximo rules, permissions and datastores – eliminating double updates, data lags and synchronization failures. InterPro’s EZMax Suite expands upon native Maximo capabilities to mirror the way people actually work -- with intuitive navigation, rapid app response, and rich functionality – allowing operations and maintenance professionals to effectively communicate with their community members and manage tasks, technicians & vendors in a way that improves responsiveness to their organizations. To learn more, visit https://interprosoft.com/.

