NMI Holdings, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NMI Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: NMIH) today reported net income of $57.5 million, or $0.65 per diluted share, for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021, which compares to $52.9 million, or $0.61 per diluted share, in the first quarter ended March 31, 2021 and $26.8 million, or $0.36 per diluted share, in the second quarter ended June 30, 2020. Adjusted net income for the quarter was $58.1 million, or $0.67 per diluted share, which compares to $53.4 million, or $0.62 per diluted share, in the first quarter ended March 31, 2021 and $29.7 million, or $0.40 per diluted share, in the second quarter ended June 30, 2020. The non-GAAP financial measures adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share and adjusted return on equity are presented in this release to enhance the comparability of financial results between periods. See "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and our reconciliation of such measures to their most comparable GAAP measures, below.



Claudia Merkle, CEO of National MI, said, “We delivered strong operating performance, significant growth in our high-quality insured portfolio and record financial results in the second quarter. Our credit performance continued to trend in a favorable direction, and we remain optimistic about the broad strength of the economic recovery and resiliency of the housing market. We believe we are well positioned to continue to win with customers, drive disciplined growth in our insurance in-force, deliver strong returns and consistently compound book value going forward.”

Selected second quarter 2021 highlights include:

Primary insurance-in-force at quarter end was $136.6 billion, up 10% from $123.8 billion in the first quarter and 38% compared to $98.9 billion in the second quarter of 2020





Net premiums earned were $110.9 million, up 5% compared to $105.9 million in the first quarter and 12% compared to $98.9 million in the second quarter of 2020





Underwriting and operating expenses were $34.7 million, including $1.6 million of capital market transaction costs, compared to $34.1 million in the first quarter and $30.4 million in the second quarter of 2020





Insurance claims and claim expenses were $4.6 million, compared to $5.0 million in the first quarter and $34.3 million in the second quarter of 2020





Shareholders' equity was $1.5 billion at quarter end, equal to $17.03 per share, up 6% compared to $16.13 per share in the first quarter and 15% compared to $14.82 per share in the second quarter of 2020





Annualized return on equity for the quarter was 16.2% and annualized adjusted return on equity was 16.4%





At quarter-end, total PMIERs available assets were $1.9 billion and net risk-based required assets were $1.2 billion



Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Change (1) Change (1) 6/30/2021 3/31/2021 6/30/2020 Q/Q Y/Y INSURANCE METRICS ($billions) Primary Insurance-in-Force $ 136.6 $ 123.8 $ 98.9 10 % 38 % New Insurance Written - NIW Monthly premium 19.4 23.8 11.9 (18 )% 63 % Single premium 3.3 2.6 1.2 26 % 169 % Total (2) 22.8 26.4 13.1 (14 )% 73 % FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS ($millions, except per share amounts) Net Premiums Earned $ 110.9 $ 105.9 $ 98.9 5 % 12 % Insurance Claims and Claim Expenses 4.6 5.0 34.3 (6 )% (86 )% Underwriting and Operating Expenses 34.7 34.1 30.4 2 % 14 % Net Income 57.5 52.9 26.8 9 % 114 % Adjusted Net Income 58.1 53.4 29.7 9 % 96 % Cash and Investments 2,062 1,947 1,855 6 % 11 % Shareholders' Equity 1,460 1,380 1,257 6 % 16 % Book Value per Share 17.03 16.13 14.82 6 % 15 % Loss Ratio 4.2 % 4.7 % 34.7 % Expense Ratio 31.3 % 32.2 % 30.7 %

(1) Percentages may not be replicated based on the rounded figures presented in the table.

(2) Total may not foot due to rounding.

About NMI Holdings, Inc.

NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: NMIH), is the parent company of National Mortgage Insurance Corporation (National MI), a U.S.-based, private mortgage insurance company enabling low down payment borrowers to realize home ownership while protecting lenders and investors against losses related to a borrower's default. To learn more, please visit www.nationalmi.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release or any other written or oral statements made by or on behalf of the Company in connection therewith may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), and the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "PSLRA"). The PSLRA provides a "safe harbor" for any forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in or incorporated by reference in this release are forward-looking statements, including any statements about our expectations, outlook, beliefs, plans, predictions, forecasts, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as "anticipate," "believe," "can," "could," "may," "predict," "assume," "potential," "should," "will," "estimate," "plan," "project," "continuing," "ongoing," "expect," "intend" and similar words or phrases. All forward-looking statements are only predictions and involve estimates, known and unknown risks, assumptions and uncertainties that may turn out to be inaccurate and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in them. Many risks and uncertainties are inherent in our industry and markets. Others are more specific to our business and operations. Important factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those indicated in such statements include, but are not limited to: uncertainty relating to the COVID-19 pandemic and the measures taken by governmental authorities and other third parties to combat it, including their impact on the global economy, the U.S. housing, real estate, housing finance and mortgage insurance markets, and the Company’s business, operations and personnel, changes in the business practices of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac (collectively, the "GSEs"), including decisions that have the impact of decreasing or discontinuing the use of mortgage insurance as credit enhancement generally, or with first time homebuyers or on very high loan-to-value mortgages; our ability to remain an eligible mortgage insurer under the private mortgage insurer eligibility requirements ("PMIERs") and other requirements imposed by the GSEs, which they may change at any time; retention of our existing certificates of authority in each state and the District of Columbia ("D.C.") and our ability to remain a mortgage insurer in good standing in each state and D.C.; our future profitability, liquidity and capital resources; actions of existing competitors, including other private mortgage insurers and government mortgage insurers, such as the Federal Housing Administration, U.S. Department of Agriculture's Rural Housing Service and the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, and potential market entry by new competitors or consolidation of existing competitors; developments in the world’s financial and capital markets and our access to such markets, including reinsurance; adoption of new or changes to existing laws and regulations that impact our business or financial condition directly or the mortgage insurance industry generally or their enforcement and implementation by regulators, including the timing and eventual implementation of the final rules concerning "Qualified Mortgage" and “Qualified Residential Mortgage” definitions and the expiration of the “QM Patch” under the Dodd-Frank Act Ability to Repay/Qualified Mortgage rule; legislative or regulatory changes to the GSEs' role in the secondary mortgage market or other changes that could affect the residential mortgage industry generally or mortgage insurance industry in particular; potential future lawsuits, investigations or inquiries or resolution of current lawsuits or inquiries; changes in general economic, market and political conditions and policies, interest rates, inflation and investment results or other conditions that affect the housing market or the markets for home mortgages or mortgage insurance; our ability to successfully execute and implement our capital plans, including our ability to access the capital, credit and reinsurance markets and to enter into, and receive approval of, reinsurance arrangements on terms and conditions that are acceptable to us, the GSEs and our regulators; our ability to implement our business strategy, including our ability to write mortgage insurance on high quality low-down payment residential mortgage loans, implement successfully and on a timely basis, complex infrastructure, systems, procedures, and internal controls to support our business and regulatory and reporting requirements of the insurance industry; our ability to attract and retain a diverse customer base, including the largest mortgage originators; failure of risk management or pricing or investment strategies; emergence of unexpected claim and coverage issues, including claims exceeding our reserves or amounts we had expected to experience; potential adverse impacts arising from natural disasters, including, with respect to affected areas, a decline in new business, adverse effects on home prices, and an increase in notices of default on insured mortgages; the inability of our counterparties, including third party reinsurers, to meet their obligations to us; failure to maintain, improve and continue to develop necessary information technology systems or the failure of technology providers to perform; and, our ability to recruit, train and retain key personnel. These risks and uncertainties also include, but are not limited to, those set forth under the heading "Risk Factors" detailed in Item 1A of Part I of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, as subsequently updated through other reports we file with the SEC. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. We caution you not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statement, which speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect new information, future events or circumstances that occur after the date on which the statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events except as required by law.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We believe the use of the non-GAAP measures of adjusted income before tax, adjusted net income, adjusted diluted EPS, adjusted return-on-equity, adjusted expense ratio and adjusted combined ratio enhances the comparability of our fundamental financial performance between periods, and provides relevant information to investors. These non-GAAP financial measures align with the way the company's business performance is evaluated by management. These measures are not prepared in accordance with GAAP and should not be viewed as alternatives to GAAP measures of performance. These measures have been presented to increase transparency and enhance the comparability of our fundamental operating trends across periods. Other companies may calculate these measures differently; their measures may not be comparable to those we calculate and present.

Adjusted income before tax is defined as GAAP income before tax, excluding the pre-tax effects of the gain or loss related to the change in fair value of our warrant liability, periodic costs incurred in connection with capital markets transactions, net realized gains or losses from our investment portfolio, and discrete, non-recurring and non-operating items in the periods in which such items are incurred.

Adjusted net income is defined as GAAP net income, excluding the after-tax effects of the gain or loss related to the change in fair value of our warrant liability, periodic costs incurred in connection with capital markets transactions, net realized gains or losses from our investment portfolio, and discrete, non-recurring and non-operating items in the periods in which such items are incurred. Adjustments to components of pre-tax income are tax effected using the applicable federal statutory tax rate for the respective periods.

Adjusted diluted EPS is defined as adjusted net income divided by adjusted weighted average diluted shares outstanding. Adjusted weighted average diluted shares outstanding is defined as weighted average diluted shares outstanding, adjusted for changes in the dilutive effect of non-vested shares that would otherwise have occurred had GAAP net income been calculated in accordance with adjusted net income. There will be no adjustment to weighted average diluted shares outstanding in the periods that non-vested shares are anti-dilutive under GAAP.

Adjusted return on equity is calculated by dividing adjusted net income on an annualized basis by the average shareholders' equity for the period.

Adjusted expense ratio is defined as GAAP underwriting and operating expenses, excluding the pre-tax effects of periodic costs incurred in connection with capital markets transactions, divided by net premiums earned.

Adjusted combined ratio is defined as the total of GAAP underwriting and operating expenses, excluding the pre-tax effects of periodic costs incurred in connection with capital markets transactions and insurance claims and claims expenses, divided by net premiums earned.

Although adjusted income before tax, adjusted net income, adjusted diluted EPS, adjusted return-on-equity, adjusted expense ratio and adjusted combined ratio exclude certain items that have occurred in the past and are expected to occur in the future, the excluded items: (1) are not viewed as part of the operating performance of our primary activities; or (2) are impacted by market, economic or regulatory factors and are not necessarily indicative of operating trends, or both. These adjustments, and the reasons for their treatment, are described below.

(1) Change in fair value of warrant liability. Outstanding warrants at the end of each reporting period are revalued, and any change in fair value is reported in the statement of operations in the period in which the change occurred. The change in fair value of our warrant liability can vary significantly across periods and is influenced principally by equity market and general economic factors that do not impact or reflect our current period operating results. We believe trends in our operating performance can be more clearly identified by excluding fluctuations related to the change in fair value of our warrant liability.

(2) Capital markets transaction costs. Capital markets transaction costs result from activities that are undertaken to improve our debt profile or enhance our capital position through activities such as debt refinancing and capital markets reinsurance transactions that may vary in their size and timing due to factors such as market opportunities, tax and capital profile, and overall market cycles.

(3) Net realized investment gains and losses. The recognition of the net realized investment gains or losses can vary significantly across periods as the timing is highly discretionary and is influenced by factors such as market opportunities, tax and capital profile, and overall market cycles that do not reflect our current period operating results.

(4) Infrequent or unusual non-operating items. Items that are the result of unforeseen or uncommon events, which occur separately from operating earnings and are not expected to recur in the future. Identification and exclusion of these items provides clarity about the impact special or rare occurrences may have on our current financial performance. Past adjustments under this category include the effects of the release of the valuation allowance recorded against our net federal and certain state net deferred tax assets in 2016 and the re-measurement of our net deferred tax assets in connection with tax reform in 2017. We believe such items are non-recurring in nature, are not part of our primary operating activities and do not reflect our current period operating results.

Consolidated statements of operations and comprehensive income For the three months ended June 30, For the six months ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenues (In Thousands, except for per share data) Net premiums earned $ 110,888 $ 98,944 $ 216,767 $ 197,661 Net investment income 9,382 7,070 18,196 15,174 Net realized investment gains 12 711 12 639 Other revenues 483 1,223 984 2,123 Total revenues 120,765 107,948 235,959 215,597 Expenses Insurance claims and claim expenses 4,640 34,334 9,602 40,031 Underwriting and operating expenses 34,725 30,370 68,790 62,647 Service expenses 481 1,090 1,072 1,824 Interest expense 7,922 5,941 15,837 8,685 (Gain) loss from change in fair value of warrant liability (658 ) 1,236 (453 ) (4,723 ) Total expenses 47,110 72,971 94,848 108,464 Income before income taxes 73,655 34,977 141,111 107,133 Income tax expense 16,133 8,129 30,697 22,014 Net income $ 57,522 $ 26,848 $ 110,414 $ 85,119 Earnings per share Basic $ 0.67 $ 0.36 $ 1.29 $ 1.20 Diluted $ 0.65 $ 0.36 $ 1.27 $ 1.11 Weighted average common shares outstanding Basic 85,647 73,617 85,483 71,090 Diluted 86,819 74,174 86,729 72,407 Loss ratio (1) 4.2 % 34.7 % 4.4 % 20.3 % Expense ratio (2) 31.3 % 30.7 % 31.7 % 31.7 % Combined ratio (3) 35.5 % 65.4 % 36.2 % 51.9 % Net income $ 57,522 $ 26,848 $ 110,414 $ 85,119 Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax: Unrealized gains (losses) in accumulated other comprehensive gain (loss), net of tax expense (benefit) of $4,995 and $8,978 for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, and $(7,003) and $5,162 for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively 18,790 33,773 (26,343 ) 19,418 Reclassification adjustment for realized (gains) losses included in net income, net of tax expense (benefit) of $3 and $149 for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, and $3 and ($258) for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively (10 ) (562 ) (10 ) 969 Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax 18,780 33,211 (26,353 ) 20,387 Comprehensive income $ 76,302 $ 60,059 $ 84,061 $ 105,506

(1) Loss ratio is calculated by dividing insurance claims and claim expenses by net premiums earned.

(2) Expense ratio is calculated by dividing other underwriting and operating expenses by net premiums earned.

(3) Combined ratio may not foot due to rounding

Consolidated balance sheets June 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 Assets (In Thousands, except for share data) Fixed maturities, available-for-sale, at fair value (amortized cost of $1,954,187 and $1,730,835 as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively) $ 1,994,280 $ 1,804,286 Cash and cash equivalents (including restricted cash of $4,159 and $5,555 as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively) 68,080 126,937 Premiums receivable 55,939 49,779 Accrued investment income 11,148 9,862 Prepaid expenses 4,095 3,292 Deferred policy acquisition costs, net 62,137 62,225 Software and equipment, net 31,443 29,665 Intangible assets and goodwill 3,634 3,634 Prepaid reinsurance premiums 3,831 6,190 Reinsurance recoverable 19,726 17,608 Other assets 51,565 53,188 Total assets $ 2,305,878 $ 2,166,666 Liabilities Debt $ 393,949 $ 393,301 Unearned premiums 142,148 118,817 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 56,803 61,716 Reserve for insurance claims and claim expenses 101,235 90,567 Reinsurance funds withheld 6,904 8,653 Warrant liability, at fair value 3,385 4,409 Deferred tax liability, net 136,273 112,586 Other liabilities 5,276 7,026 Total liabilities 845,973 797,075 Shareholders' equity Common stock - class A shares, $0.01 par value; 85,703,487 and 85,163,039 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively (250,000,000 shares authorized) 857 852 Additional paid-in capital 944,121 937,872 Accumulated other comprehensive income, net of tax 27,503 53,856 Retained earnings 487,424 377,011 Total shareholders' equity 1,459,905 1,369,591 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,305,878 $ 2,166,666





Non-GAAP Financial Measure Reconciliations For the three months ended For the six months ended 6/30/2021 3/31/2021 6/30/2020 6/30/2021 6/30/2020 As Reported (In Thousands, except for per share data) Revenues Net premiums earned $ 110,888 $ 105,879 $ 98,944 $ 216,767 $ 197,661 Net investment income 9,382 8,814 7,070 18,196 15,174 Net realized investment gains 12 — 711 12 639 Other revenues 483 501 1,223 984 2,123 Total revenues 120,765 115,194 107,948 235,959 215,597 Expenses Insurance claims and claim expenses 4,640 4,962 34,334 9,602 40,031 Underwriting and operating expenses 34,725 34,065 30,370 68,790 62,647 Service expenses 481 591 1,090 1,072 1,824 Interest expense 7,922 7,915 5,941 15,837 8,685 (Gain) loss from change in fair value of warrant liability (658 ) 205 1,236 (453 ) (4,723 ) Total expenses 47,110 47,738 72,971 94,848 108,464 Income before income taxes 73,655 67,456 34,977 141,111 107,133 Income tax expense 16,133 14,565 8,129 30,697 (6) 22,014 Net income $ 57,522 $ 52,891 $ 26,848 $ 110,414 (6) $ 85,119 Adjustments: Net realized investment (gains) (12 ) — (711 ) (12 ) (639 ) (Gain) loss from change in fair value of warrant liability (658 ) 205 1,236 (453 ) (4,723 ) Capital markets transaction costs 1,615 378 2,790 1,993 3,264 Adjusted income before taxes 74,600 68,039 38,292 142,639 105,035 Income tax expense on adjustments 337 79 437 416 551 Adjusted net income $ 58,130 $ 53,395 $ 29,726 $ 111,526 $ 82,470 Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 86,819 86,487 74,174 86,729 72,407 Diluted EPS (1) $ 0.65 $ 0.61 $ 0.36 $ 1.27 $ 1.11 Adjusted diluted EPS $ 0.67 $ 0.62 $ 0.40 $ 1.29 $ 1.14 Return-on-equity 16.2 % 15.4 % 9.6 % 15.6 % 15.6 % Adjusted return-on-equity 16.4 % 15.5 % 10.7 % 15.8 % 15.1 % Expense ratio (2) 31.3 % 32.2 % 30.7 % 31.7 % 31.7 % Adjusted expense ratio (3) 29.9 % 31.8 % 30.5 % 30.8 % 31.4 % Combined ratio (4) 35.5 % 36.9 % 65.4 % 36.2 % 51.9 % Adjusted combined ratio (5) 34.0 % 36.5 % 65.2 % 35.2 % 51.6 %

(1) Diluted net income for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 and June 30, 2020, excludes the impact of the warrant fair value change as it was anti-dilutive. For all other periods presented, diluted net income equals reported net income as the impact of the warrant fair value change was dilutive.

(2) Expense ratio is calculated by dividing underwriting and operating expenses by net premiums earned.

(3) Adjusted expense ratio is calculated by dividing adjusted underwriting and operating expense (underwriting and operating expenses excluding costs related to capital markets reinsurance transactions) by net premiums earned.

(4) Combined ratio is calculated by dividing the total of underwriting and operating expenses and insurance claims and claims expense by net premiums earned.

(5) Adjusted combined ratio is calculated by dividing the total of adjusted underwriting and operating expenses (underwriting and operating expenses excluding costs related to capital market reinsurance transaction) and insurance claims and claims expense by net premiums earned.

(6) May not foot by summing up the quarterly results due to rounding.

Historical Quarterly Data 2021 2020 June 30 March 31 December 31 September 30 June 30 March 31 Revenues (In Thousands, except for per share data) Net premiums earned $ 110,888 $ 105,879 $ 100,709 $ 98,802 $ 98,944 $ 98,717 Net investment income 9,382 8,814 8,386 8,337 7,070 8,104 Net realized investment gains (losses) 12 — 295 (4 ) 711 (72 ) Other revenues 483 501 513 648 1,223 900 Total revenues 120,765 115,194 109,903 107,783 107,948 107,649 Expenses Insurance claims and claim expenses 4,640 4,962 3,549 15,667 34,334 5,697 Underwriting and operating expenses 34,725 34,065 34,994 33,969 30,370 32,277 Service expenses 481 591 459 557 1,090 734 Interest expense 7,922 7,915 7,906 7,796 5,941 2,744 (Gain) loss from change in fair value of warrant liability (658 ) 205 1,379 437 1,236 (5,959 ) Total expenses 47,110 47,738 48,287 58,426 72,971 35,493 Income before income taxes 73,655 67,456 61,616 49,357 34,977 72,156 Income tax expense 16,133 14,565 13,348 11,178 8,129 13,885 Net income $ 57,522 $ 52,891 $ 48,268 $ 38,179 $ 26,848 $ 58,271 Earnings per share Basic $ 0.67 $ 0.62 $ 0.57 $ 0.45 $ 0.36 $ 0.85 Diluted $ 0.65 $ 0.61 $ 0.56 $ 0.45 $ 0.36 $ 0.74 Weighted average common shares outstanding Basic 85,647 85,317 84,956 84,805 73,617 68,563 Diluted 86,819 86,487 86,250 85,599 74,174 70,401 Other data Loss Ratio(1) 4.2 % 4.7 % 3.5 % 15.9 % 34.7 % 5.8 % Expense Ratio(2) 31.3 % 32.2 % 34.7 % 34.4 % 30.7 % 32.7 % Combined ratio (3) 35.5 % 36.9 % 38.3 % 50.2 % 65.4 % 38.5 %

(1) Loss ratio is calculated by dividing insurance claims and claim expenses by net premiums earned.

(2) Expense ratio is calculated by dividing underwriting and operating expenses by net premiums earned.

(3) Combined ratio may not foot due to rounding.

Portfolio Statistics

The table below highlights trends in our primary portfolio as of the date and for the periods indicated.

Primary portfolio trends As of and for the three months ended June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 ($ Values In Millions, except as noted below) New insurance written $ 22,751 $ 26,397 $ 19,782 $ 18,499 $ 13,124 $ 11,297 New risk written 5,650 6,531 4,868 4,577 3,260 2,897 Insurance in force (IIF) (1) 136,598 123,777 111,252 104,494 98,905 98,494 Risk in force (1) 34,366 31,206 28,164 26,568 25,238 25,192 Policies in force (count) (1) 471,794 436,652 399,429 381,899 372,934 376,852 Average loan size ($ value in thousands) (1) $ 290 $ 283 $ 279 $ 274 $ 265 $ 261 Coverage percentage (2) 25.2 % 25.2 % 25.3 % 25.4 % 25.5 % 25.6 % Loans in default (count) (1) 8,764 11,090 12,209 13,765 10,816 1,449 Default rate (1) 1.86 % 2.54 % 3.06 % 3.60 % 2.90 % 0.38 % Risk in force on defaulted loans (1) $ 625 $ 785 $ 874 $ 1,008 $ 799 $ 84 Net premium yield (3) 0.34 % 0.36 % 0.37 % 0.39 % 0.40 % 0.41 % Earnings from cancellations $ 7.0 $ 9.9 $ 11.7 $ 12.6 $ 15.5 $ 8.6 Annual persistency (4) 53.9 % 51.9 % 55.9 % 60.0 % 64.1 % 71.7 % Quarterly run-off (5) 8.0 % 12.5 % 12.5 % 13.1 % 12.9 % 8.0 %

(1) Reported as of the end of the period.

(2) Calculated as end of period risk-in-force (RIF) divided by end of period IIF.

(3) Calculated as net premiums earned, divided by average primary IIF for the period, annualized.

(4) Defined as the percentage of IIF that remains on our books after a given twelve-month period.

(5) Defined as the percentage of IIF that is no longer on our books after a given three month period.

New Insurance Written (NIW), Insurance in Force (IIF) and Premiums

The tables below present primary NIW and primary and pool IIF, as of the dates and for the periods indicated.

Primary NIW Three months ended June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 (In Millions) Monthly $ 19,422 $ 23,764 $ 17,789 $ 16,516 $ 11,885 $ 10,461 Single 3,329 2,633 1,993 1,983 1,239 836 Primary $ 22,751 $ 26,397 $ 19,782 $ 18,499 $ 13,124 $ 11,297





Primary and pool IIF As of June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 (In Millions) Monthly $ 117,629 $ 106,920 $ 95,336 $ 88,584 $ 82,848 $ 81,347 Single 18,969 16,857 15,916 15,910 16,057 17,147 Primary 136,598 123,777 111,252 104,494 98,905 98,494 Pool 1,460 1,642 1,855 2,115 2,340 2,487 Total $ 138,058 $ 125,419 $ 113,107 $ 106,609 $ 101,245 $ 100,981

The following table presents the amounts related to the company's quota-share reinsurance transactions (the 2016 QSR Transaction, 2018 QSR Transaction, 2020 QSR Transaction and 2021 QSR Transaction, and collectively, the QSR Transactions), and Insurance-Linked Note transactions (the 2017 ILN Transaction, 2018 ILN Transaction, 2019 ILN Transaction, 2020-1 ILN Transaction, 2020-2 ILN Transaction and 2021 -1 ILN Transaction and collectively, the ILN Transactions) for the periods indicated.

For the three months ended June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 (In Thousands) The QSR Transactions Ceded risk-in-force $ 7,113,707 $ 6,330,409 $ 5,543,969 $ 5,159,061 $ 4,563,676 $ 4,843,715 Ceded premiums earned (27,537 ) (25,747 ) (24,161 ) (24,517 ) (23,210 ) (23,011 ) Ceded claims and claim expenses 1,194 1,180 601 3,200 8,669 1,532 Ceding commission earned 5,961 5,162 4,787 4,798 4,428 4,513 Profit commission 14,391 13,380 13,184 11,034 5,271 12,413 The ILN Transactions Ceded premiums $ (10,169 ) $ (9,397 ) $ (9,422 ) $ (6,268 ) $ (3,267 ) $ (3,872 )





Primary NIW by FICO For the three months ended For the six months ended June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 June 30, 2020 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 ($ In Millions) >= 760 $ 11,390 $ 12,914 $ 8,052 $ 24,304 $ 14,342 740-759 4,246 5,312 1,866 9,558 3,481 720-739 3,152 3,963 1,607 7,115 3,186 700-719 1,798 2,358 959 4,156 1,997 680-699 1,292 1,360 514 2,652 1,079 <=679 873 490 126 1,363 336 Total $ 22,751 $ 26,397 $ 13,124 $ 49,148 $ 24,421 Weighted average FICO 754 755 762 755 760





Primary NIW by LTV For the three months ended For the six months ended June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 June 30, 2020 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 (In Millions) 95.01% and above $ 2,177 $ 2,451 $ 547 $ 4,628 $ 1,268 90.01% to 95.00% 9,941 11,051 5,385 20,992 10,394 85.01% to 90.00% 6,262 7,848 5,067 14,110 9,149 85.00% and below 4,371 5,047 2,125 9,418 3,610 Total $ 22,751 $ 26,397 $ 13,124 $ 49,148 $ 24,421 Weighted average LTV 91.3 % 91.0 % 90.7 % 91.1 % 91.0 %





Primary NIW by purchase/refinance mix For the three months ended For the six months ended June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 June 30, 2020 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 (In Millions) Purchase $ 18,911 $ 17,909 $ 7,776 $ 36,820 $ 15,767 Refinance 3,840 8,488 5,348 12,328 8,654 Total $ 22,751 $ 26,397 $ 13,124 $ 49,148 $ 24,421

The table below presents a summary of our primary IIF and RIF by book year as of June 30, 2021.

Primary IIF and RIF As of June 30, 2021 IIF RIF (In Millions) June 30, 2021 $ 48,314 $ 11,986 2020 51,100 12,792 2019 17,279 4,527 2018 6,745 1,719 2017 5,687 1,424 2016 and before 7,473 1,918 Total $ 136,598 $ 34,366

The tables below present our total primary IIF and RIF by FICO and LTV and total primary RIF by loan type as of the dates indicated.

Primary IIF by FICO As of June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 June 30, 2020 (In Millions) >= 760 $ 70,583 $ 63,919 $ 48,898 740-759 23,175 20,537 15,764 720-739 18,857 17,167 13,882 700-719 12,230 11,536 10,228 680-699 7,927 7,329 6,657 <=679 3,826 3,289 3,476 Total $ 136,598 $ 123,777 $ 98,905





Primary RIF by FICO As of June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 June 30, 2020 (In Millions) >= 760 $ 17,531 $ 15,920 $ 12,433 740-759 5,873 5,214 4,031 720-739 4,798 4,378 3,585 700-719 3,161 2,981 2,625 680-699 2,047 1,896 1,706 <=679 956 817 858 Total $ 34,366 $ 31,206 $ 25,238





Primary IIF by LTV As of June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 June 30, 2020 (In Millions) 95.01% and above $ 12,026 $ 10,616 $ 8,453 90.01% to 95.00% 60,358 54,832 45,862 85.01% to 90.00% 43,064 40,057 32,603 85.00% and below 21,150 18,272 11,987 Total $ 136,598 $ 123,777 $ 98,905





Primary RIF by LTV As of June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 June 30, 2020 (In Millions) 95.01% and above $ 3,552 $ 3,106 $ 2,387 90.01% to 95.00% 17,774 16,139 13,463 85.01% to 90.00% 10,555 9,818 7,985 85.00% and below 2,485 2,143 1,403 Total $ 34,366 $ 31,206 $ 25,238





Primary RIF by Loan Type As of June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 June 30, 2020 Fixed 99 % 99 % 98 % Adjustable rate mortgages Less than five years — — — Five years and longer 1 1 2 Total 100 % 100 % 100 %

The table below presents a summary of the change in total primary IIF during the periods indicated.

Primary IIF For the three months ended June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 June 30, 2020 (In Millions) IIF, beginning of period $ 123,777 $ 111,252 $ 98,494 NIW 22,751 26,397 13,124 Cancellations, principal repayments and other reductions (9,930 ) (13,872 ) (12,713 ) IIF, end of period $ 136,598 $ 123,777 $ 98,905

Geographic Dispersion

The following table shows the distribution by state of our primary RIF as of the periods indicated.

Top 10 primary RIF by state As of June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 June 30, 2020 California 10.3 % 10.8 % 11.3 % Texas 9.8 9.5 8.1 Florida 8.3 7.9 6.2 Virginia 5.0 5.0 5.4 Colorado 4.1 4.1 3.8 Maryland 3.9 3.8 3.5 Illinois 3.8 3.7 4.0 Washington 3.6 3.5 3.4 Georgia 3.5 3.3 2.8 Pennsylvania 3.2 3.3 3.6 Total 55.5 % 54.9 % 52.1 %

The table below presents selected primary portfolio statistics, by book year, as of June 30, 2021.

As of June 30, 2021 Book year Original Insurance Written Remaining Insurance in Force % Remaining of Original Insurance Policies Ever in Force Number of Policies in Force Number of Loans in Default # of Claims Paid Incurred Loss Ratio (Inception to Date) (1) Cumulative Default Rate (2) Current default rate (3) ($ Values in Millions) 2013 $ 162 $ 8 5 % 655 56 2 1 0.3 % 0.5 % 3.6 % 2014 3,451 357 10 % 14,786 2,159 77 48 4.2 % 0.8 % 3.6 % 2015 12,422 2,186 18 % 52,548 11,723 419 114 3.2 % 1.0 % 3.6 % 2016 21,187 4,922 23 % 83,626 23,999 965 126 2.9 % 1.3 % 4.0 % 2017 21,582 5,687 26 % 85,897 28,150 1,539 88 4.5 % 1.9 % 5.5 % 2018 27,295 6,745 25 % 104,043 32,452 2,039 69 8.5 % 2.0 % 6.3 % 2019 45,141 17,279 38 % 148,423 67,015 2,505 13 13.5 % 1.7 % 3.7 % 2020 62,702 51,100 81 % 186,174 157,288 1,171 1 7.5 % 0.6 % 0.7 % 2021 49,148 48,314 98 % 150,923 148,952 47 — 0.5 % — % — % Total $ 243,090 $ 136,598 827,075 471,794 8,764 460

(1) Calculated as total claims incurred (paid and reserved) divided by cumulative premiums earned, net of reinsurance.

(2) Calculated as the sum of the number of claims paid ever to date and number of loans in default divided by policies ever in force.

(3) Calculated as the number of loans in default divided by number of policies in force.

The following table provides a reconciliation of the beginning and ending reserve balances for primary insurance claims and claim expenses:

For the three months ended For the six months ended June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 (In Thousands) Beginning balance $ 96,103 $ 29,479 $ 90,567 $ 23,752 Less reinsurance recoverables (1) (18,686 ) (6,193 ) (17,608 ) (4,939 ) Beginning balance, net of reinsurance recoverables 77,417 23,286 72,959 18,813 Add claims incurred: Claims and claim expenses incurred: Current year (2) 5,069 34,958 15,626 42,516 Prior years (3) (429 ) (624 ) (6,024 ) (2,485 ) Total claims and claim expenses incurred 4,640 34,334 9,602 40,031 Less claims paid: Claims and claim expenses paid: Current year (2) — 39 12 39 Prior years (3) 548 1,985 1,040 3,209 Total claims and claim expenses paid 548 2,024 1,052 3,248 Reserve at end of period, net of reinsurance recoverables 81,509 55,596 81,509 55,596 Add reinsurance recoverables (1) 19,726 14,307 19,726 14,307 Ending balance $ 101,235 $ 69,903 $ 101,235 $ 69,903

(1) Related to ceded losses recoverable under the QSR Transactions.

(2) Related to insured loans with their most recent defaults occurring in the current year. For example, if a loan had defaulted in a prior year and subsequently cured and later re-defaulted in the current year, the default would be included in the current year. Amounts are presented net of reinsurance and included $9.8 million attributed to net case reserves and $5.6 million attributed to net IBNR reserves for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and $34.7 million attributed to net case reserves and $7.1 million attributed to net IBNR reserves for the six months ended June 30, 2020.

(3) Related to insured loans with defaults occurring in prior years, which have been continuously in default before the start of the current year. Amounts are presented net of reinsurance and included $1.1 million attributed to net case reserves and $5.0 million attributed to net IBNR reserves for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and $1.1 million attributed to net case reserves and $1.3 million attributed to net IBNR reserves for the six months ended June 30, 2020.

The following table provides a reconciliation of the beginning and ending count of loans in default for the periods indicated.

For the three months ended For the six months ended June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 Beginning default inventory 11,090 1,449 12,209 1,448 Plus: new defaults 1,095 9,770 2,862 10,282 Less: cures (3,402 ) (353 ) (6,270 ) (828 ) Less: claims paid (19 ) (49 ) (35 ) (83 ) Less: claims denied — (1 ) (2 ) (3 ) Ending default inventory 8,764 10,816 8,764 10,816

The following table provides details of our claims paid, before giving effect to claims ceded under the QSR Transactions, for the periods indicated.

For the three months ended For the six months ended June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 (In Thousands) Number of claims paid (1) 19 49 35 83 Total amount paid for claims $ 702 $ 2,578 $ 1,308 $ 4,081 Average amount paid per claim $ 37 $ 53 $ 37 $ 49 Severity(2) 66 % 89 % 64 % 87 %

(1) Count includes three and four claims settled without payment during the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, respectively, and one and two claims settled without payment during the three and six months ended 2020, respectively.

(2) Severity represents the total amount of claims paid including claim expenses divided by the related RIF on the loan at the time the claim is perfected, and is calculated including claims settled without payment.

The following table shows our average reserve per default, before giving effect to reserves ceded under the QSR Transactions, as of the periods indicated.

Average reserve per default: As of June 30, 2021 As of June 30, 2020 (In Thousands) Case (1) $ 10.6 $ 5.6 IBNR (1)(2) 1.0 0.9 Total $ 11.6 $ 6.5

(1) Defined as the gross reserve per insured loan in default.

(2) Amount includes claims adjustment expenses.

The following table provides a comparison of the PMIERs financial requirements as reported by NMIC as of the dates indicated.