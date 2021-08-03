Alto Ingredients Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results

Second Quarter Net Income of $8.1 million, or $0.11 per share



Second Quarter Adjusted EBITDA of $17.0 million

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALTO), a leading producer of specialty alcohols and essential ingredients, reported its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

“In the second quarter, we produced our fifth consecutive quarter of gross profit and had net income of $8.1 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $17.0 million,” said Mike Kandris, CEO of Alto Ingredients. “For the first half of 2021, we generated net income of over $12 million and EBITDA of over $30 million representing a year-over-year improvement in EBITDA of $14 million, a further testament to the benefit of our transformation efforts. Through these efforts we have focused our business on our most profitable and strategic operations, strengthened our balance sheet and expect to repay the remaining term debt in 2021. As such, we are now pursuing opportunities to expand profitably through enhanced service offerings and products, reinvestment in infrastructure, and accretive vertical integration. And while our transformation is ongoing, we have a solid, profitable platform for long-term growth, creating value for our shareholders, partners, and employees.”

Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 Compared to 2020

Net sales were $298.1 million, compared to $212.1 million.

Cost of goods sold was $282.9 million, compared to $180.9 million.

Gross profit was $15.2 million, compared to $31.2 million.

Selling, general and administrative expenses were $7.2 million, compared to $8.6 million.

Operating income was $6.1 million, compared to $22.6 million.

Income available to common stockholders was $8.1 million, or $0.11 per share, compared to $14.6 million, or $0.27 per share.

Adjusted EBITDA was $17.0 million, compared to $28.8 million.

Cash and cash equivalents were $50.8 million at June 30, 2021, compared to $47.7 million at December 31, 2020. In the second quarter, the company sold its fuel-grade ethanol production facility in Madera, California for total consideration of $28.3 million, comprised of $19.5 million in cash and $8.8 million in assumption of liabilities.

Financial Results for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 Compared to 2020

Net sales were $516.8 million, compared to $523.5 million.

Cost of goods sold was $487.8 million, compared to $505.2 million.

Gross profit was $29.1 million, compared to $18.3 million.

Selling, general and administrative expenses were $14.2 million, compared to $18.8 million.

Operating income was $11.7 million, compared to a loss of $0.5 million.

Income available to common stockholders was $12.4 million, or $0.17 per diluted share, compared to a loss of $10.8 million, or $0.20 per share.

Adjusted EBITDA was $30.4 million, compared to $16.5 million.



Second Quarter 2021 Results Conference Call

Use of Non-GAAP Measures

Management believes that certain financial measures not in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") are useful measures of operations. The company defines Adjusted EBITDA as unaudited net income (loss) attributed to Alto Ingredients, Inc. before interest expense, interest income, provision (benefit) for income taxes, asset impairments, loss on extinguishment of debt, purchase accounting adjustments, fair value adjustments, and depreciation and amortization expense. A table is provided at the end of this release that provides a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to its most directly comparable GAAP measure, net income (loss) attributed to Alto Ingredients, Inc. Management provides this non-GAAP measure so that investors will have the same financial information that management uses, which may assist investors in properly assessing the company's performance on a period-over-period basis. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to net income (loss) attributed to Alto Ingredients, Inc. or any other measure of performance under GAAP, or to cash flows from operating, investing or financing activities as an indicator of cash flows or as a measure of liquidity. Adjusted EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool and you should not consider this measure in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the company's results as reported under GAAP.

About Alto Ingredients, Inc.

Alto Ingredients, Inc. (ALTO), formerly known as Pacific Ethanol, Inc., is a leading producer of specialty alcohols and essential ingredients. The company is focused on products for four key markets: Health, Home & Beauty; Food & Beverage; Essential Ingredients; and Renewable Fuels. The company’s customers include major food and beverage companies and consumer products companies. For more information please visit www.altoingredients.com.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

Statements and information contained in this communication that refer to or include Alto Ingredients’ estimated or anticipated future results or other non-historical expressions of fact are forward-looking statements that reflect Alto Ingredients’ current perspective of existing trends and information as of the date of the communication. Forward looking statements generally will be accompanied by words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “plan,” “could,” “should,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “outlook,” “guidance,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “will,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” or other similar words, phrases or expressions. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning Alto Ingredients’ plans, objectives, expectations and intentions. It is important to note that Alto Ingredients’ plans, objectives, expectations and intentions are not predictions of actual performance. Actual results may differ materially from Alto Ingredients’ current expectations depending upon a number of factors affecting Alto Ingredients’ business. These factors include, among others, adverse economic and market conditions, including for specialty alcohols and essential ingredients; export conditions and international demand for the company’s products; fluctuations in the price of and demand for oil and gasoline; raw material costs, including production input costs, such as corn and natural gas; and the effects – both positive and negative – of the coronavirus pandemic and its resurgence or abatement. These factors also include, among others, the inherent uncertainty associated with financial and other projections; the anticipated size of the markets and continued demand for Alto Ingredients’ products; the impact of competitive products and pricing; the risks and uncertainties normally incident to the specialty alcohol production and marketing industries; changes in generally accepted accounting principles; successful compliance with governmental regulations applicable to Alto Ingredients’ distilleries, products and/or businesses; changes in laws, regulations and governmental policies; the loss of key senior management or staff; and other events, factors and risks previously and from time to time disclosed in Alto Ingredients’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission including, specifically, those factors set forth in the “Risk Factors” section contained in Alto Ingredients’ Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 17, 2021.

ALTO INGREDIENTS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(unaudited, in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net sales $ 298,110 $ 212,074 $ 516,844 $ 523,478 Cost of goods sold 282,877 180,892 487,774 505,186 Gross profit 15,233 31,182 29,070 18,292 Selling, general and administrative expenses 7,230 8,629 14,244 18,841 Asset impairments 1,900 — 3,100 — Income (loss) from operations 6,103 22,553 11,726 (549 ) Interest expense, net (1,045 ) (4,647 ) (2,930 ) (9,954 ) Income from loan forgiveness 3,887 — 3,887 — Fair value adjustments — (1,314 ) — (641 ) Other income (expense), net (555 ) (1,738 ) 385 (1,158 ) Income (loss) before benefit for income taxes 8,390 14,854 13,068 (12,302 ) Benefit for income taxes — — — — Consolidated net income (loss) 8,390 14,854 13,068 (12,302 ) Net loss attributed to noncontrolling interests — 110 — 2,166 Net income (loss) attributed to Alto Ingredients, Inc. $ 8,390 $ 14,964 $ 13,068 $ (10,136 ) Preferred stock dividends $ (315 ) $ (315 ) $ (627 ) $ (630 ) Income (loss) available to common stockholders $ 8,075 $ 14,649 $ 12,441 $ (10,766 ) Net income (loss) per share, basic $ 0.11 $ 0.27 $ 0.18 $ (0.20 ) Net income (loss) per share, diluted $ 0.11 $ 0.27 $ 0.17 $ (0.20 ) Weighted-average shares outstanding, basic 71,260 54,498 70,808 54,163 Weighted-average shares outstanding, diluted 71,929 54,498 71,961 54,163





ALTO INGREDIENTS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(unaudited, in thousands, except par value)

ASSETS June 30,

2021 December 31,

2020 Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 50,796 $ 47,667 Accounts receivable, net 67,043 43,491 Inventories 58,251 37,925 Prepaid inventory 531 891 Derivative instruments 28,498 17,149 Assets held-for-sale 30,199 58,295 Other current assets 8,932 8,628 Total current assets 244,250 214,046 Property and equipment, net 221,327 229,486 Other Assets: Right of use operating lease assets, net 13,509 11,046 Notes receivable 12,775 14,337 Intangible asset 2,678 2,678 Other assets 4,665 5,225 Total other assets 33,627 33,286 Total Assets $ 499,204 $ 476,818





ALTO INGREDIENTS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (CONTINUED)

(unaudited, in thousands, except par value)

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY June 30,

2021 December 31,

2020 Current Liabilities: Accounts payable – trade $ 30,029 $ 13,047 Accrued liabilities 15,977 11,101 Current portion – operating leases 3,171 2,180 Current portion – long-term debt 23,660 25,533 Derivative instruments 20,174 — Liabilities held-for-sale 10,478 19,542 Other current liabilities 7,255 15,524 Total current liabilities 110,744 86,927 Long-term debt, net of current portion 56,848 71,807 Operating leases, net of current portion 10,188 8,715 Other liabilities 13,405 13,134 Total Liabilities 191,185 180,583 Stockholders’ Equity: Alto Ingredients, Inc. Stockholders’ Equity: Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 10,000 shares authorized; Series A: no shares issued and outstanding as of

June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020

Series B: 927 shares issued and outstanding as of

June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020 1 1 Common stock, $0.001 par value; 300,000 shares authorized; 72,811 and 72,487 shares issued and outstanding

as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively 73 72 Non-voting common stock, $0.001 par value; 3,553 shares authorized; 1 share issued and

outstanding as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020 — — Additional paid-in capital 1,035,980 1,036,638 Accumulated other comprehensive expense (3,878 ) (3,878 ) Accumulated deficit (724,157 ) (736,598 ) Total Stockholders’ Equity 308,019 296,235 Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity $ 499,204 $ 476,818

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income (Loss)

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, (in thousands) (unaudited) 2021

2020

2021

2020

Net income (loss) attributed to Alto Ingredients, Inc. $ 8,390 $ 14,964 $ 13,068 $ (10,136 ) Adjustments: Interest expense 1,045 4,647 2,930 9,954 Interest income (186 ) (172 ) (370 ) (172 ) Asset impairments 1,900 — 3,100 — Fair value adjustments — 1,314 — 641 Depreciation and amortization expense* 5,811 8,089 11,669 16,205 Total adjustments 8,570 13,878 17,329 26,628 Adjusted EBITDA $ 16,960 $ 28,842 $ 30,397 $ 16,492

________________

* Adjusted for noncontrolling interests.

Commodity Price Performance

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, (unaudited) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Fuel-grade ethanol production gallons sold (in millions) 41.4 27.0 80.4 127.2 Specialty alcohol production gallons sold (in millions) 24.3 29.9 43.3 52.2 Third party fuel-grade ethanol gallons sold (in millions) 59.3 73.9 113.3 136.3 Total gallons sold (in millions) 125.0 130.8 237.0 315.7 Total gallons produced (in millions) 63.6 47.6 121.5 163.9 Production capacity utilization 59% 40% 56% 60% Average sales price per gallon $ 2.41 $ 1.59 $ 2.17 $ 1.55 Average CBOT ethanol price per gallon $ 2.30 $ 1.08 $ 2.00 $ 1.16 Corn cost per bushel – CBOT equivalent $ 6.05 $ 3.39 $ 5.51 $ 3.59 Average basis 0.41 0.20 0.36 0.32 Delivered corn cost $ 6.46 $ 3.59 $ 5.87 $ 3.91 Total essential ingredients tons sold (in thousands) 304.0 250.1 580.9 922.0 Co-product return % (1) 32.2% 46.5% 35.9% 41.8%

________________

(1) Essential ingredients revenue as a percentage of delivered cost of corn.