Lantronix to Present at the Oppenheimer 24th Annual Technology, Internet & Communications Conference on Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lantronix Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: LTRX), a global provider of secure turnkey solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT) and Remote Environment Management (REM) offering Software as a Service (SaaS), connectivity services, engineering services and intelligent hardware, today announced that Lantronix CEO Paul Pickle and CFO Jeremy Whitaker will participate in the 24th Annual Oppenheimer Technology, Internet & Communications Conference on Aug. 10, 2021, at 1:35 p.m. Pacific Time (4:35 p.m. Eastern Time). Lantronix management will also hold virtual one-on-one meetings throughout the conference. To book a one-on-one meeting, please contact your Oppenheimer salesperson. Click this link for more information https://wsw.com/webcast/oppenheimer15/ltrx/2837012
About Lantronix
Lantronix Inc. is a global provider of secure turnkey solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT) and Remote Environment Management (REM), offering Software as a Service (SaaS), connectivity services, engineering services and intelligent hardware. Lantronix enables its customers to provide reliable and secure IoT Intelligent Edge and OOBM solutions while accelerating time to market. Lantronix’s products and services dramatically simplify the creation, development, deployment and management of IoT projects while providing quality, reliability and security across hardware, software and solutions.
With three decades of proven experience in creating robust IoT technologies and OOBM solutions, Lantronix is an innovator in enabling its customers to build new business models, leverage greater efficiencies and realize the possibilities of the Internet of Things. Lantronix’s solutions are deployed inside millions of machines at data centers, offices and remote sites serving a wide range of industries, including energy, agriculture, medical, security, manufacturing, distribution, transportation, retail, financial, environmental and government.
Lantronix is headquartered in Irvine, Calif. For more information, visit www.lantronix.com.
