Gain Therapeutics to Present at the BTIG Virtual Biotechnology Conference

BETHESDA, Md., Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: GANX) (“Gain”), a biotechnology company focused on redefining drug discovery by identifying and optimizing novel allosteric binding sites on proteins responsible for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage disorders, today announced that Eric Richman, Chief Executive Officer of Gain Therapeutics, will present a corporate overview at the BTIG Virtual Biotechnology Conference being held on August 9 – 10.



BTIG Virtual Biotechnology Conference Date: Monday, August 9TH Time: 11:30 to 11:55 a.m. ET Presenter: Eric Richman, Chief Executive Officer

Please contact your BTIG representative to listen to the live event and schedule a virtual one-on-one meeting with Gain’s management team during the conference.

About BTIG Virtual Biotechnology Conference

The annual August conference will be held virtually. BTIG expects to host more than 120 corporate management teams throughout the two-day, private event which includes thematic panels featuring key opinion leaders, fireside chats, and one-on-one meetings.

For further information, please visit: www.BTIG.com

About Gain Therapeutics, Inc.

Gain Therapeutics, Inc. is redefining drug discovery with its SEE-Tx™ target identification platform. By identifying and optimizing allosteric binding sites that have never before been targeted, Gain is unlocking new treatment options for difficult-to-treat disorders characterized by protein misfolding. Gain was established in 2017 with the support of its founders and institutional investors. It has been awarded funding support from The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research (MJFF) and The Silverstein Foundation for Parkinson’s with GBA, as well as from the Eurostars-2 joint program with co-funding from the European Union Horizon 2020 research and Innosuisse. In July 2020, Gain Therapeutics, Inc. completed a share exchange with Gain Therapeutics, SA, a Swiss corporation, whereby GT Gain Therapeutics SA became a wholly owned subsidiary of Gain Therapeutics, Inc.

For more information, visit https://www.gaintherapeutics.com/

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements." In some cases, you can identify these statements by forward-looking words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential" or "continue," the negative of these terms and other comparable terminology. These statements are not historical facts but instead represent the Company's belief regarding future results, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside the Company's control. It is possible that actual results, including with respect to any financial forecast or the possibility of any future regulatory approval or filing, may differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including but not limited to, risks detailed in the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 5 2021, as well as other documents that may be filed by the Company from time to time.

New risks and uncertainties arise over time, and it is not possible for us to predict all such factors or how they may affect us. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. We are under no duty to update any of these forward-looking statements after the date of this earnings release to conform these statements to actual results or revised expectations. You should, therefore, not rely on these forward-looking statements as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this earnings release.

