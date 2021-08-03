Cardlytics Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

ATLANTA, Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDLX), a digital advertising platform, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021. Supplemental information is available on the Investor Relations section of the Cardlytics' website at http://ir.cardlytics.com/.



“While we grew Cardlytics platform billings 111% and adjusted contribution 123% year-over-year, we fell below our guidance. This was driven by us forecasting a faster recovery than was realized due to labor shortage and supply chain challenges in retail, restaurant and travel,” said Lynne Laube, CEO & Co-Founder of Cardlytics. “Our core business remains on a very solid foundation and we continue to make significant progress on all of our strategic initiatives, including the integration of Dosh and Bridg.”

“We believe we will still be dealing with an uneven recovery in Q3 as each industry we operate in is still working through unique macroeconomic challenges,” said Andy Christiansen, CFO of Cardlytics. “We remain very excited about the long-term potential of Cardlytics and continue to make immense progress on our product and technology initiatives.”

Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Revenue was $58.9 million, an increase of 109% year-over-year, compared to $28.2 million in the second quarter of 2020.

Billings, a non-GAAP metric, was $85.3 million, an increase of 116% year-over-year, compared to $39.5 million in the second quarter of 2020.

Gross profit was $23.2 million, an increase of 193% year-over-year, compared to $7.9 million in the second quarter of 2020.

Adjusted contribution, a non-GAAP metric, was $29.6 million, an increase of 139% year-over-year, compared to $12.4 million in the second quarter of 2020.

Net loss attributable to common stockholders was $(47.3) million, or $(1.43) per diluted share, based on 33.0 million weighted-average common shares outstanding, compared to a net loss attributable to common stockholders of $(19.8) million, or $(0.73) per diluted share, based on 27.1 million weighted-average common shares outstanding in the second quarter of 2020.

Non-GAAP net loss was $(12.8) million, or $(0.39) per diluted share, based on 33.0 million weighted-average common shares outstanding, compared to a non-GAAP net loss of $(10.2) million, or $(0.38) per diluted share, based on 27.1 million weighted-average common shares outstanding in the second quarter of 2020.

Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP metric, was a loss of $(5.7) million compared to a loss of $(7.7) million in the second quarter of 2020.



Key Metrics

Cardlytics MAUs were 167.6 million, an increase of 7%, compared to 157.2 million in the second quarter of 2020.

Cardlytics ARPU was $0.34, an increase of 89%, compared to $0.18 in the second quarter of 2020.

Bridg ARR was $12.5 million in the second quarter of 2021.



Definitions of MAUs, ARPU and ARR are included below under the caption “Non-GAAP Measures and Other Performance Metrics.”

Third Quarter 2021 Financial Expectations

Cardlytics anticipates billings, revenue, and adjusted contribution to be in the following ranges (in millions):

Q3 2021 Guidance Billings(1) $85.0 - $95.0 Revenue $57.0 - $66.0 Adjusted contribution(2) $27.0 - $32.0





(1) A reconciliation of billings to GAAP revenue on a forward-looking basis is presented below under the heading "Reconciliation of Forecasted GAAP Revenue to Billings." (2) A reconciliation of adjusted contribution to GAAP gross profit on a forward-looking basis is not available without unreasonable efforts due to the high variability, complexity and low visibility with respect to the items excluded from this non-GAAP measure.

Earnings Teleconference Information

Cardlytics will discuss its second quarter 2021 financial results during a teleconference today, August 3, 2021, at 5:00 PM ET / 2:00 PM PT. The conference call can be accessed at (866) 385-4179 (domestic) or (210) 874-7775 (international), conference ID# 3993796. A replay of the conference call will be available through 8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT on August 10, 2021 at (855) 859-2056 (domestic) or (404) 537-3406 (international). The replay passcode is 3993796. The call will also be broadcast simultaneously at http://ir.cardlytics.com/. Following the completion of the call, a recorded replay of the webcast will be available on Cardlytics’ website.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics (NASDAQ: CDLX) is a digital advertising platform. We partner with financial institutions to run their banking rewards programs that promote customer loyalty and deepen banking relationships. In turn, we have a secure view into where and when consumers are spending their money. We use these insights to help marketers identify, reach, and influence likely buyers at scale, as well as measure the true sales impact of marketing campaigns. Headquartered in Atlanta, we have offices in London, New York, San Francisco, Austin and Visakhapatnam. In March 2021, we acquired Dosh, a transaction-based advertising platform, and in May 2021 we acquired Bridg, a customer data platform. Learn more at www.cardlytics.com.

Non-GAAP Measures and Other Performance Metrics

To supplement the financial measures presented in our press release and related conference call or webcast in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”), we also present the following non-GAAP measures of financial performance: billings, adjusted contribution, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted Partner Share and other third party costs, non-GAAP net loss and non-GAAP net loss per share as well as certain other performance metrics, such as monthly active users (“MAUs”), average revenue per user (“ARPU”) and annualized recurring revenue ("ARR").

A “non-GAAP financial measure” refers to a numerical measure of our historical or future financial performance or financial position that is included in (or excluded from) the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP in our financial statements. We provide certain non-GAAP measures as additional information relating to our operating results as a complement to results provided in accordance with GAAP. The non-GAAP financial information presented herein should be considered in conjunction with, and not as a substitute for or superior to, the financial information presented in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered a measure of liquidity. There are significant limitations associated with the use of non-GAAP financial measures. Further, these measures may differ from the non-GAAP information, even where similarly titled, used by other companies and therefore should not be used to compare our performance to that of other companies.

We have presented billings, adjusted contribution, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted Partner Share and other third-party costs, non-GAAP net loss and non-GAAP net loss per share as non-GAAP financial measures in this press release. Billings represents the gross amount billed to customers and marketers for advertising campaigns in order to generate revenue. Cardlytics platform billings is recognized gross of both Consumer Incentives and Partner Share. Cardlytics platform GAAP revenue is recognized net of Consumer Incentives and gross of Partner Share. Bridg platform billings is the same as Bridg platform GAAP revenue. We define adjusted contribution as a measure by which revenue generated from our marketers exceeds the cost to obtain the purchase data and the digital advertising space from our partners. Adjusted contribution demonstrates how incremental marketing spend on our platform generates incremental amounts to support our sales and marketing, research and development, general and administration and other investments. Adjusted contribution is calculated by taking our total revenue less our Partner Share and other third-party costs exclusive of deferred implementation costs, which is a non-cash cost. Adjusted contribution does not take into account all costs associated with generating revenue from advertising campaigns, including sales and marketing expenses, research and development expenses, general and administrative expenses and other expenses, which we do not take into consideration when making decisions on how to manage our advertising campaigns. We define adjusted EBITDA as our net loss before income tax benefit; interest expense, net; depreciation and amortization expense; stock-based compensation expense; foreign currency (loss) gain; deferred implementation costs; restructuring costs, acquisition and integration costs and change in fair value of contingent consideration. We define adjusted Partner Share and other third-party costs as our Partner Share and other third-party costs excluding non-cash equity expense and amortization of deferred implementation costs. We define non-GAAP net loss income as our net loss before stock-based compensation expense; foreign currency (loss) gain; acquisition and integration costs; amortization of acquired intangibles; change in fair value of contingent consideration; and restructuring costs. Notably, any impacts related to minimum Partner Share commitments in connection with agreements with certain partners are not added back to net loss in order to calculate adjusted EBITDA, adjusted contribution and non-GAAP net loss. We define non-GAAP net loss per share as non-GAAP net loss divided by non-GAAP weighted-average common shares outstanding, basic and diluted, which includes our GAAP weighted-average common shares outstanding, basic and diluted, and our weighted-average preferred shares outstanding, assuming conversion.

We believe the use of non-GAAP financial measures, as a supplement to GAAP measures, is useful to investors in that they eliminate items that are either not part of our core operations or do not require a cash outlay, such as stock-based compensation expense. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures when evaluating operating performance and for internal planning and forecasting purposes. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures help indicate underlying trends in the business, are important in comparing current results with prior period results and are useful to investors and financial analysts in assessing operating performance.

We define MAUs as targetable customers or accounts that have logged in and visited online or mobile applications containing offers from, opened an email containing offers from, or redeemed an offer from the Cardlytics platform during a monthly period. We then calculate a monthly average of these MAUs for the periods presented. We define ARPU as the total revenue generated in the applicable period calculated in accordance with GAAP, divided by the average number of MAUs in the applicable period. We define ARR as the annualized GAAP revenue of the final month in the period presented for the Bridg platform. ARR should not be considered in isolation from, or as an alternative to, revenue prepared in accordance with GAAP. We believe that ARR is an indicator of the Bridg platform’s ability to generate future revenue from existing clients









CARDLYTICS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)

(Amounts in thousands)

June 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 250,603 $ 293,239 Restricted cash 111 110 Accounts receivable, net 73,468 81,249 Other receivables 6,142 5,306 Prepaid expenses and other assets 8,132 5,687 Total current assets 338,456 385,591 Long-term assets: Property and equipment, net 13,095 13,865 Right-of-use assets under operating leases, net 11,694 10,764 Intangible assets, net 137,185 447 Goodwill 718,490 — Capitalized software development costs, net 9,157 6,299 Deferred implementation costs, net 2,173 3,785 Other long-term assets, net 2,617 1,786 Total assets $ 1,232,867 $ 422,537 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 5,217 $ 1,363 Accrued liabilities: Accrued compensation 9,090 7,582 Accrued expenses 8,207 5,502 Partner Share liability 28,688 37,457 Consumer Incentive liability 36,561 24,290 Deferred revenue 2,777 349 Current operating lease liabilities 6,000 4,718 Current finance lease liabilities 23 13 Current contingent consideration 164,952 — Other current liabilities 1,457 — Total current liabilities 262,972 81,274 Long-term liabilities: Convertible senior notes, net 179,113 174,011 Long-term finance lease liabilities 44 — Long-term operating lease liabilities 8,218 9,381 Long-term contingent consideration 67,449 — Other long-term liabilities 679 679 Total liabilities 518,475 265,345 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock, $0.0001 par value—100,000 shares authorized and 27,861 and 33,023 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2020 and June 30, 2021, respectively. 8 8 Additional paid-in capital 1,181,290 551,429 Accumulated other comprehensive income (652 ) (192 ) Accumulated deficit (466,254 ) (394,053 ) Total stockholders’ equity 714,392 157,192 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,232,867 $ 422,537









CARDLYTICS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)

(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenue $ 58,853 $ 28,222 $ 112,083 $ 73,731 Costs and expenses: Partner Share and other third-party costs 29,953 16,811 59,724 42,949 Delivery costs 5,748 3,499 9,686 6,905 Sales and marketing expense 17,063 10,405 30,265 21,373 Research and development expense 8,934 3,966 15,152 7,817 General and administration expense 16,888 11,734 29,063 22,478 Acquisition and integration costs 14,182 — 21,212 — Depreciation and amortization expense 8,833 1,545 11,898 3,876 Total costs and expenses 101,601 47,960 177,000 105,398 Operating loss (42,748 ) (19,738 ) (64,917 ) (31,667 ) Other income (expense): Interest (expense) income, net (3,078 ) (10 ) (6,123 ) 274 Change in fair value of contingent consideration (1,480 ) — (1,480 ) — Foreign currency (loss) gain — (10 ) 319 (1,896 ) Total other expense (4,558 ) (20 ) (7,284 ) (1,622 ) Loss before income taxes (47,306 ) (19,758 ) (72,201 ) (33,289 ) Income tax benefit — — — — Net loss (47,306 ) (19,758 ) (72,201 ) (33,289 ) Net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (47,306 ) $ (19,758 ) $ (72,201 ) $ (33,289 ) Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted $ (1.43 ) $ (0.73 ) $ (2.32 ) $ (1.24 ) Weighted-average common shares outstanding, basic and diluted 32,977 27,072 31,145 26,898









CARDLYTICS, INC.

STOCK-BASED COMPENSATION EXPENSE (UNAUDITED)

(Amounts in thousands)

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Delivery costs $ 521 $ 357 $ 830 $ 532 Sales and marketing expense 3,655 2,567 6,087 3,836 Research and development expense 2,448 1,401 3,962 2,004 General and administrative expense 6,713 4,783 9,706 6,861 Total stock-based compensation expense $ 13,337 $ 9,108 $ 20,585 $ 13,233









CARDLYTICS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)

(Amounts in thousands)

Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021 2020 Operating activities Net loss $ (72,201 ) $ (33,289 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Credit loss expense 1,156 1,326 Depreciation and amortization 11,898 3,876 Amortization of financing costs charged to interest expense 448 48 Accretion of debt discount and non-cash interest expense 4,680 — Amortization of right-of-use assets 2,354 1,731 Stock-based compensation expense 20,585 13,233 Change in fair value of contingent consideration 1,480 — Other non-cash expense, net (279 ) 2,073 Amortization of deferred implementation costs 1,612 1,999 Change in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 10,209 42,460 Prepaid expenses and other assets (1,896 ) (603 ) Accounts payable 2,021 (163 ) Other accrued expenses 2,021 (6,922 ) Partner Share liability (8,768 ) (22,665 ) Consumer Incentive liability (2,830 ) (10,748 ) Net cash used in operating activities (27,510 ) (7,644 ) Investing activities Acquisition of property and equipment (1,790 ) (1,225 ) Acquisition of patents (58 ) (30 ) Capitalized software development costs (4,431 ) (2,132 ) Business acquisition, net of cash acquired (494,131 ) — Net cash used in investing activities (500,410 ) (3,387 ) Financing activities Principal payments of debt (11 ) (11 ) Proceeds from issuance of common stock 485,690 5,435 Deferred equity issuance costs (190 ) — Debt issuance costs (86 ) (13 ) Net cash received from financing activities 485,403 5,411 Effect of exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (118 ) (492 ) Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (42,635 ) (6,112 ) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash — Beginning of period 293,349 104,587 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash — End of period $ 250,714 $ 98,475









CARDLYTICS, INC.

SUMMARY OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS (UNAUDITED)

(Dollars in thousands)

Three Months Ended

June 30, Change Six Months Ended

June 30, Change 2021 2020 $ % 2021 2020 $ % Billings(1) $ 85,337 $ 39,521 $ 45,816 116 % $ 161,654 $ 107,297 $ 54,357 51 % Consumer Incentives 26,484 11,299 15,185 134 49,571 33,566 16,005 48 Revenue 58,853 28,222 30,631 109 112,083 73,731 38,352 52 Adjusted Partner Share and other third-party costs(1) 29,223 15,820 13,403 85 58,112 40,950 17,162 42 Adjusted contribution(1) 29,630 12,402 17,228 139 53,971 32,781 21,190 65 Delivery costs 5,748 3,499 2,249 64 9,686 6,905 2,781 40 Deferred implementation costs 730 991 (261 ) (26 ) 1,612 1,999 (387 ) (19 ) Gross profit $ 23,152 $ 7,912 $ 15,240 193 % $ 42,673 $ 23,877 $ 18,796 79 % Net loss $ (47,306 ) $ (19,758 ) $ (27,548 ) 139 % $ (72,201 ) $ (33,289 ) $ (38,912 ) 117 % Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ (5,666 ) $ (7,693 ) $ 2,027 (26 )% $ (9,610 ) $ (11,676 ) $ 2,066 (18 )%





(1)

Billings, adjusted Partner Share and other third-party costs, adjusted contribution and adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP measures. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to the most comparable GAAP measures are presented below under the headings "Reconciliation of GAAP Revenue to Billings", "Reconciliation of GAAP Gross Profit to Adjusted Contribution" and "Reconciliation of GAAP Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA."









CARDLYTICS, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP REVENUE TO BILLINGS (UNAUDITED)

(Amounts in thousands)

Three Months Ended

June 30, 2021 Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021 Cardlytics Platform Bridg

Platform Consolidated Cardlytics

Platform Bridg

Platform Consolidated Revenue $ 56,763 $ 2,090 $ 58,853 $ 109,993 $ 2,090 $ 112,083 Plus: Consumer Incentives 26,484 — 26,484 49,571 — 49,571 Billings $ 83,247 $ 2,090 $ 85,337 $ 159,564 $ 2,090 $ 161,654





Three Months Ended

June 30, 2020 Six Months Ended

June 30, 2020 Cardlytics

Platform Bridg

Platform Consolidated Cardlytics

Platform Bridg

Platform Consolidated Revenue $ 28,222 $ — $ 28,222 $ 73,731 $ — $ 73,731 Plus: Consumer Incentives 11,299 — 11,299 33,566 — 33,566 Billings $ 39,521 $ — $ 39,521 $ 107,297 $ — $ 107,297









CARDLYTICS, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP GROSS PROFIT TO ADJUSTED CONTRIBUTION (UNAUDITED)

(Amounts in thousands)

Three Months Ended

June 30, 2021 Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021 Cardlytics

Platform Bridg

Platform Consolidated Cardlytics

Platform Bridg

Platform Consolidated Revenue $ 56,763 $ 2,090 $ 58,853 $ 109,993 $ 2,090 $ 112,083 Minus: Partner Share and other third-party costs 29,890 63 29,953 59,661 63 59,724 Delivery costs(1) 4,837 911 5,748 8,775 911 9,686 Gross profit 22,036 1,116 23,152 41,557 1,116 42,673 Plus: Delivery costs(1) 4,837 911 5,748 8,775 911 9,686 Deferred implementation costs(2) 730 — 730 1,612 — 1,612 Adjusted contribution $ 27,603 $ 2,027 $ 29,630 $ 51,944 $ 2,027 $ 53,971





(1) Stock-based compensation expense recognized in consolidated delivery costs totaled $0.5 million and $0.8 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, respectively. (2) Deferred implementation costs is excluded from adjusted Partner Share and other third-party costs as follows (in thousands):





Three Months Ended

June 30, 2021 Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021 Cardlytics

Platform Bridg

Platform Consolidated Cardlytics

Platform Bridg

Platform Consolidated Partner Share and other third-party costs $ 29,890 $ 63 $ 29,953 $ 59,661 $ 63 $ 59,724 Minus: Deferred implementation costs 730 — 730 1,612 — 1,612 Adjusted Partner Share and other third-party costs $ 29,160 $ 63 $ 29,223 $ 58,049 $ 63 $ 58,112









CARDLYTICS, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP GROSS PROFIT TO ADJUSTED CONTRIBUTION (UNAUDITED)

(Amounts in thousands)

Three Months Ended

June 30, 2020 Six Months Ended

June 30, 2020 Cardlytics

Platform Bridg

Platform Consolidated Cardlytics

Platform Bridg

Platform Consolidated Revenue $ 28,222 $ — $ 28,222 $ 73,731 $ — $ 73,731 Minus: Partner Share and other third-party costs 16,811 — 16,811 42,949 — 42,949 Delivery costs(1) 3,499 — 3,499 6,905 — 6,905 Gross profit 7,912 — 7,912 23,877 — 23,877 Plus: Delivery costs(1) 3,499 — 3,499 6,905 — 6,905 Deferred implementation costs(2) 991 — 991 1,999 — 1,999 Adjusted contribution $ 12,402 $ — $ 12,402 $ 32,781 $ — $ 32,781





(1) Stock-based compensation expense recognized in consolidated delivery costs totaled $0.4 million and $0.5 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020, respectively. (2) Deferred implementation costs is excluded from adjusted Partner Share and other third-party costs as follows (in thousands):





Three Months Ended

June 30, 2020 Six Months Ended

June 30, 2020 Cardlytics

Platform Bridg

Platform Consolidated Cardlytics

Platform Bridg

Platform Consolidated Partner Share and other third-party costs $ 16,811 $ — $ 16,811 $ 42,949 $ — $ 42,949 Minus: Deferred implementation costs 991 — 991 1,999 — 1,999 Adjusted Partner Share and other third-party costs $ 15,820 $ — $ 15,820 $ 40,950 $ — $ 40,950









CARDLYTICS, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET LOSS TO ADJUSTED EBITDA (UNAUDITED)

(Amounts in thousands)

Three Months Ended

June 30, 2021 Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021 Cardlytics

Platform Bridg

Platform Consolidated Cardlytics

Platform Bridg

Platform Consolidated Net loss $ (45,328 ) $ (1,978 ) $ (47,306 ) $ (70,223 ) $ (1,978 ) $ (72,201 ) Plus: Interest expense, net 3,078 — 3,078 6,123 — 6,123 Depreciation and amortization expense 7,092 1,741 8,833 10,157 1,741 11,898 Stock-based compensation expense 13,179 158 13,337 20,427 158 20,585 Foreign currency gain — — — (319 ) — (319 ) Deferred implementation costs 730 — 730 1,612 — 1,612 Acquisition and integration costs 14,114 68 14,182 21,144 68 21,212 Change in fair value of contingent consideration 1,480 — 1,480 1,480 — 1,480 Adjusted EBITDA $ (5,655 ) $ (11 ) $ (5,666 ) $ (9,599 ) $ (11 ) $ (9,610 )





Three Months Ended

June 30, 2020 Six Months Ended

June 30, 2020 Cardlytics

Platform Bridg

Platform Consolidated Cardlytics

Platform Bridg

Platform Consolidated Net loss $ (19,758 ) $ — $ (19,758 ) $ (33,289 ) $ — $ (33,289 ) Plus: Interest expense (income), net 10 — 10 (274 ) — (274 ) Depreciation and amortization expense 1,545 — 1,545 3,876 — 3,876 Stock-based compensation expense 9,108 — 9,108 13,233 — 13,233 Foreign currency loss 8 — 8 1,894 — 1,894 Deferred implementation costs 991 — 991 1,999 — 1,999 Restructuring costs 403 — 403 885 — 885 Adjusted EBITDA $ (7,693 ) $ — $ (7,693 ) $ (11,676 ) $ — $ (11,676 )









CARDLYTICS, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET LOSS TO NON-GAAP NET LOSS

AND NON-GAAP NET LOSS PER SHARE (UNAUDITED)

(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net loss $ (47,306 ) $ (19,758 ) $ (72,201 ) $ (33,289 ) Plus: Stock-based compensation expense 13,337 9,108 20,585 13,233 Foreign currency loss (gain) — 8 (319 ) 1,894 Acquisition and integration costs 14,182 — 21,212 — Amortization of acquired intangibles 5,522 — 6,511 — Change in fair value of contingent consideration 1,480 — 1,480 — Restructuring costs — 403 — 885 Non-GAAP net loss $ (12,785 ) $ (10,239 ) $ (22,732 ) $ (17,277 ) Weighted-average number of shares of common stock used in computing non-GAAP net loss per share: GAAP weighted-average common shares outstanding, diluted 32,977 27,072 31,145 26,898 Non-GAAP net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, diluted $ (0.39 ) $ (0.38 ) $ (0.73 ) $ (0.64 )









CARDLYTICS, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF FORECASTED GAAP REVENUE TO BILLINGS (UNAUDITED)

(Amounts in thousands)

Q3 2021 Guidance Revenue $57.0 - $66.0 Plus: Consumer Incentives $28.0 - $29.0 Billings $85.0 - $95.0

