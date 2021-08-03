Sprout Social Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results Above Guidance Range

Raises 2021 Guidance

Second Quarter Total Revenue of $44.7 Million

29,612 Customers as of June 30, 2021

CHICAGO, Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sprout Social, Inc. (“Sprout Social”, the “Company”) (Nasdaq: SPT), an industry-leading provider of cloud-based social media management software, today announced financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

“Our company is executing extraordinarily well, reinforcing confidence in our strategy and our rapidly expanding opportunity,” said Justyn Howard, Sprout Social’s CEO and co-founder. “We brought multiple new capabilities to market this quarter, including a first-of-its-kind social commerce solution, that will further empower our customers to operationalize social. We’re also in a fortunate position to report our first ever quarterly non-GAAP profit, which underscores our powerful unit economics and further validates the aggressive investments we’re making in our future.”

“We’re incredibly proud of the team for continually raising the bar and delivering for our customers.”

Second Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights

Revenue

Revenue was $44.7 million, up 42% compared to the second quarter of 2020.

ARR was $189.1 million, up 45% compared to the second quarter of 2020.



Operating Loss

GAAP operating loss was ($5.3) million, compared to ($8.3) million in the second quarter of 2020.

Non-GAAP operating income was $0.1 million, compared to a Non-GAAP operating loss of ($5.9) million in the second quarter of 2020.

Net Loss

GAAP net loss was ($5.4) million, compared to ($8.3) million in the second quarter of 2020.

Non-GAAP net income was $0.0 million, compared to a Non-GAAP net loss of ($5.8) million in the second quarter of 2020.

GAAP net loss per share was ($0.10) based on 53.7 million weighted-average shares of common stock outstanding, compared to ($0.16) based on 50.5 million weighted-average shares of common stock outstanding in the second quarter of 2020.

Non-GAAP net income per share was $0.00 based on 54.8 million weighted-average shares of common stock outstanding, compared to Non-GAAP net loss per share of ($0.11) based on 50.5 million weighted-average shares of common stock outstanding in the second quarter of 2020.

Cash

Cash and equivalents and marketable securities totaled $171.5 million as of June 30, 2021, up from $167.8 million as of March 31, 2021.

Net cash generated by operating activities was $4.4 million, compared to net cash used by operating activities of ($4.0) million in the second quarter of 2020.

Free cash flow was $4.1 million, compared to ($4.5) million in the second quarter of 2020.

See “Customer Metrics” and “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below for how Sprout Social defines ARR, non-GAAP operating income (loss), non-GAAP net income (loss), non-GAAP net income (loss) per share and free cash flow and the financial tables that accompany this release for reconciliations of these measures to their closest comparable GAAP measures.

Customer Metrics

Grew number of customers to 29,612 as of June 30, 2021, up from 28,122 customers as of March 31, 2021, and up from 24,356 customers as of June 30, 2020.

Grew number of customers contributing over $10,000 in ARR to 3,936 customers as of June 30, 2021, up 55% compared to June 30, 2020.

Recent Customer Highlights

During the first quarter, we had the opportunity to help new customers like Kraft Heinz, Franklin Electric, Levi’s, BARK, Sisense, The AARP, and Whataburger. We executed growth deals with great brands like The Department of Energy, Nutanix, Agrium, Kaplan Test Prep and WW USA.

Recent Business Highlights

Sprout Social was recently named to the:

2021 Fortune Best Workplaces in Technology

Great Place to Work’s Best Workplaces in Chicago 2021

2021 Crain’s Fast 50

2021 Fortune Best Workplaces for Millennials

Third Quarter and 2021 Financial Outlook

For the third quarter of 2021, the Company currently expects:

Total revenue between $47.3 and $47.4 million, or overall growth of 41%.

Non-GAAP operating loss between ($4.3) million and ($3.9) million.

Non-GAAP net loss per share of between ($0.08) and ($0.07) based on approximately 53.9 million weighted average basic shares of common stock outstanding.

“We are pleased to report our first ever quarterly non-GAAP profit and to deliver positive free cash flow for a second consecutive quarter,” said Joe Del Preto, CFO. “We’re growing at an accelerated pace with greater efficiency, underscoring the attractiveness of our business model. Execution remains strong and we’re pleased to raise our 2021 forecast.”

For the full year 2021, the Company is updating guidance to reflect the following:

Total revenue between $182 to $182.6 million, or overall growth of roughly 37%.

Non-GAAP operating loss between ($11.0) and ($10.6) million.

At the midpoint of these ranges, this implies a (5.9%) operating margin and nearly 1,000bps of year-over-year operating margin improvement.

Non-GAAP net loss per share of between ($0.21) and ($0.20) based on approximately 53.8 million weighted average basic shares of common stock outstanding.

The Company’s third quarter and 2021 financial outlook is based on a number of assumptions that are subject to change and many of which are outside the Company’s control, including the impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic on our financial performance and customer demand. If actual results vary from these assumptions, the Company’s expectations may change. There can be no assurance that the Company will achieve these results.

The Company does not provide guidance for operating loss, the most directly comparable GAAP measure to non-GAAP operating loss, or net loss per share, the most directly comparable GAAP measure to non-GAAP net loss per share, and similarly cannot provide a reconciliation between its forecasted non-GAAP operating loss and non-GAAP net loss per share and these comparable GAAP measures without unreasonable effort due to the unavailability of reliable estimates for certain items. These items are not within the Company’s control and may vary greatly between periods and could significantly impact future financial results.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social offers deep social media listening and analytics, social management, customer care, commerce and advocacy solutions to more than 29,000 brands and agencies worldwide. Sprout’s unified platform integrates the power of social throughout every aspect of a business and enables social leaders at every level to extract valuable data and insights that drive their business forward. Headquartered in Chicago, Sprout operates across major social media networks, including Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, YouTube and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “outlook,” “long-term model,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “project,” “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “can,” “predict,” “potential,” “strategy, “target,” “explore,” “continue,” or the negative of these terms, and similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking statements. However, not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. These statements may relate to the impact on our business and the businesses of our prospective and existing customers of the COVID-19 pandemic, our market size and growth strategy, our estimated and projected costs, margins, revenue, expenditures and customer and financial growth rates, our Q3 and 2021 financial outlook, our plans and objectives for future operations, growth, initiatives or strategies. By their nature, these statements are subject to numerous uncertainties and risks, including factors beyond our control, that could cause actual results, performance or achievement to differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. These assumptions, uncertainties and risks include that, among others: the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and the governmental actions taken to combat the pandemic may materially affect how we and our customers operate our businesses, and the duration and extent to which this threatens our future results of operations and overall financial performance remains uncertain; any decline in new customers, renewals or upgrades; our limited operating history makes it difficult to evaluate our prospects and future results of operations; we operate in competitive markets; we may not be able to sustain our revenue growth rate in the future; our business would be harmed by any significant interruptions, delays or outages in services from our platform or certain social media platforms; changing regulations relating to privacy, information security and data protection could increase our costs, affect or limit how we collect and use personal information and harm our brand; and a cybersecurity-related attack, significant data breach or disruption of the information technology systems or networks could negatively affect our business. Additional risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements are included under the caption “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 filed with the SEC on February 24, 2021, as well as any other future quarterly and current reports that we file with the SEC. Moreover, you should interpret many of the risks identified in those reports as being heightened as a result of the ongoing and numerous adverse impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statements are made and are based on information available to Sprout Social at the time those statements are made and/or management's good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events. Sprout Social assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, except as required by law.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We have provided in this press release certain financial information that has not been prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”). Our management uses these non-GAAP financial measures internally in analyzing our financial results and believes that use of these non-GAAP financial measures is useful to investors as an additional tool to evaluate ongoing operating results and trends and in comparing our financial results with other companies in our industry, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures. Non-GAAP financial measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP and should be read only in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of our historical non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures has been provided in the financial statement tables included in this press release, and investors are encouraged to review these reconciliations.

Non-GAAP gross profit. We define non-GAAP gross profit as GAAP gross profit, excluding stock-based compensation expense. We believe non-GAAP gross profit provides our management and investors consistency and comparability with our past financial performance and facilitates period-to-period comparisons of operations, as it eliminates the effect of stock-based compensation, which is often unrelated to overall operating performance.

Non-GAAP operating income (loss). We define non-GAAP operating income (loss) as GAAP loss from operations, excluding stock-based compensation expense. We believe non-GAAP operating income (loss) provides our management and investors consistency and comparability with our past financial performance and facilitates period-to-period comparisons of operations, as it eliminates the effect of stock-based compensation, which is often unrelated to overall operating performance.

Non-GAAP net income (loss). We define non-GAAP net income (loss) as GAAP net loss and comprehensive loss, excluding stock-based compensation expense. We believe non-GAAP net income (loss) provides our management and investors consistency and comparability with our past financial performance and facilitates period-to-period comparisons of operations, as this non-GAAP financial measure eliminates the effect of stock-based compensation, which is often unrelated to overall operating performance.

Non-GAAP net income (loss) per share. We define non-GAAP net income (loss) per share as GAAP net loss per share attributable to common shareholders, basic and diluted, excluding stock-based compensation expense. We believe non-GAAP net income (loss) per share provides our management and investors consistency and comparability with our past financial performance and facilitates period-to-period comparisons of operations, as this non-GAAP financial measure eliminates the effect of stock-based compensation, which is often unrelated to overall operating performance.

Free cash flow. We define free cash flow as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities less purchases of property and equipment. Free cash flow does not reflect our future contractual obligations or represent the total increase or decrease in our cash balance for a given period. We believe free cash flow is a useful indicator of liquidity that provides information to management and investors about the amount of cash used in our core operations that, after purchases of property and equipment, is not available for strategic initiatives.

Free cash flow margin. We define free cash flow margin as free cash flow as a percentage of revenue.

Customer Metrics

Annual recurring revenue (“ARR”). We define ARR as the annualized revenue run-rate of subscription agreements from all customers as of the last date of the specified period. We believe ARR is an indicator of the scale of our entire platform while mitigating fluctuations due to seasonality and contract term.

Number of customers. We define a customer as a unique account, multiple accounts containing a common non-personal email domain or multiple accounts governed by a single agreement. Number of customers excludes customers exclusively using legacy products obtained through the acquisition of Simply Measured. We believe that the number of customers using our platform is an indicator not only of our market penetration, but also of our potential for future growth as our customers often expand their adoption of our platform over time based on an increased awareness of the value of our platform and products.

Number of customers contributing more than $10,000 in ARR. We define number of customers contributing more than $10,000 in ARR as those on a paid subscription plan that had more than $10,000 in ARR as of a period end. We view the number of customers that contribute more than $10,000 in ARR as a measure of our ability to scale with our customers and attract larger organizations. We believe this represents potential for future growth, including expanding within our current customer base.

Sprout Social, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss (Unaudited) (in thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 Revenue Subscription $ 44,180 $ 31,190 Professional services and other 505 212 Total revenue 44,685 31,402 Cost of revenue(1) Subscription 10,930 8,178 Professional services and other 225 142 Total cost of revenue 11,155 8,320 Gross profit 33,530 23,082 Operating expenses Research and development(1) 9,008 7,712 Sales and marketing(1) 19,822 14,184 General and administrative(1) 10,012 9,528 Total operating expenses 38,842 31,424 Loss from operations (5,312) (8,342) Interest expense (77) (96) Interest income 65 53 Other (expense) income, net (55) 101 Loss before income taxes (5,379) (8,284) Income tax expense 63 18 Net loss and comprehensive loss $ (5,442) $ (8,302) Net loss per share attributable to common shareholders, basic and diluted $ (0.10) $ (0.16) Weighted-average shares outstanding used to compute net loss per share, basic and diluted 53,684,325 50,527,432 (1) Includes stock-based compensation expense as follows: Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 Cost of revenue $ 234 $ 169 Research and development 937 450 Sales and marketing 2,725 697 General and administrative 1,548 1,165 Total stock-based compensation expense $ 5,444 $ 2,481





Sprout Social, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss (Unaudited) (in thousands, except share and per share data) Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 Revenue Subscription $ 84,535 $ 61,519 Professional services and other 968 418 Total revenue 85,503 61,937 Cost of revenue(1) Subscription 20,635 16,264 Professional services and other 517 264 Total cost of revenue 21,152 16,528 Gross profit 64,351 45,409 Operating expenses Research and development(1) 17,280 14,993 Sales and marketing(1) 37,975 28,078 General and administrative(1) 20,627 21,624 Total operating expenses 75,882 64,695 Loss from operations (11,531) (19,286) Interest expense (149) (191) Interest income 117 513 Other (expense) income, net (174) 203 Loss before income taxes (11,737) (18,761) Income tax expense 72 21 Net loss and comprehensive loss $ (11,809) $ (18,782) Net loss per share attributable to common shareholders, basic and diluted $ (0.22) $ (0.37) Weighted-average shares outstanding used to compute net loss per share, basic and diluted 53,557,340 50,263,061 (1) Includes stock-based compensation expense as follows: Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 Cost of revenue $ 418 $ 464 Research and development 1,654 934 Sales and marketing 4,477 1,166 General and administrative 2,804 3,439 Total stock-based compensation expense $ 9,353 $ 6,003





Sprout Social, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (in thousands, except share and per share data) June 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 108,257 $ 114,515 Marketable securities 63,224 49,364 Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $978 and $1,428 at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively 16,133 17,178 Deferred Commissions 10,650 8,622 Prepaid expenses and other assets 6,846 9,651 Total current assets 205,110 199,330 Property and equipment, net 13,912 14,925 Deferred commissions, net of current portion 10,822 8,757 Operating lease, right-of-use asset 9,790 10,132 Goodwill 2,299 2,299 Intangible assets, net 3,567 4,088 Other assets, net 125 138 Total assets $ 245,625 $ 239,669 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 549 $ 1,543 Deferred revenue 54,373 43,407 Operating lease liability 2,572 2,155 Accrued wages and payroll related benefits 7,839 9,885 Accrued expenses and other 7,640 6,587 Total current liabilities 72,973 63,577 Deferred revenue, net of current portion 171 355 Operating lease liability, net of current portion 22,319 23,638 Total liabilities 95,463 87,570 Stockholders' equity Class A common stock, par value $0.0001 per share; 1,000,000,000 shares authorized; 47,764,447 and 44,948,652 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2021, respectively; 46,698,354 and 43,898,850 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2020, respectively 4 4 Class B common stock, par value $0.0001 per share; 25,000,000 shares authorized; 9,062,566 and 8,855,622 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2021, respectively; 9,574,566 and 9,367,622 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2020, respectively 1 1 Additional paid-in capital 339,389 328,343 Treasury stock, at cost (30,380) (29,206) Accumulated deficit (158,852) (147,043) Total stockholders’ equity 150,162 152,099 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 245,625 $ 239,669





Sprout Social, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (in thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 Cash flows from operating activities Net loss $ (5,442) $ (8,302) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities Depreciation of property and equipment 739 709 Amortization of line of credit issuance costs 50 53 Amortization of premium on marketable securities 126 51 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 260 356 Amortization of deferred commissions 2,856 1,787 Amortization of right-of-use operating lease asset 152 378 Stock-based compensation expense 5,444 2,481 Provision for accounts receivable allowances (57) 430 Changes in operating assets and liabilities Accounts receivable (148) (2,208) Prepaid expenses and other current assets 698 1,120 Deferred commissions (5,002) (2,917) Accounts payable and accrued expenses 1,751 1,247 Deferred revenue 3,537 1,391 Lease liabilities (609) (618) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 4,355 (4,042) Cash flows from investing activities Purchases of property and equipment (293) (495) Purchases of marketable securities (37,269) (49,722) Proceeds from maturity of marketable securities 39,410 - Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 1,848 (50,217) Cash flows from financing activities Payments for line of credit issuance costs - 6 Proceeds from exercise of stock options 6 138 Employee taxes paid related to the net share settlement of stock-based awards (255) (3,253) Payments of deferred offering costs - (216) Net cash (used in) financing activities (249) (3,325) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 5,954 (57,584) Cash and cash equivalents Beginning of period 102,303 137,376 End of period $ 108,257 $ 79,792





Sprout Social, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (in thousands) Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 Cash flows from operating activities Net loss $ (11,809) $ (18,782) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities Depreciation of property and equipment 1,476 1,434 Amortization of line of credit issuance costs 93 118 Amortization of premium on marketable securities 303 51 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 521 713 Amortization of deferred commissions 5,439 3,414 Amortization of right-of-use operating lease asset 342 687 Stock-based compensation expense 9,353 6,003 Provision for accounts receivable allowances 87 1,340 Changes in operating assets and liabilities Accounts receivable 958 (4,330) Prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,850 807 Deferred commissions (9,531) (5,417) Accounts payable and accrued expenses (1,987) 942 Deferred revenue 10,782 5,690 Lease liabilities (902) (1,215) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 7,975 (8,545) Cash flows from investing activities Purchases of property and equipment (466) (808) Purchases of marketable securities (63,172) (49,722) Proceeds from maturity of marketable securities 49,010 - Net cash (used in) investing activities (14,628) (50,530) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from underwriters' purchase of over-allotment shares, related to the Company's initial public offering, net of underwriters' discounts and commissions - 9,954 Payments for line of credit issuance costs (124) (126) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 29 280 Proceeds from disgorgement of stockholders short-swing profits 1,664 - Employee taxes paid related to the net share settlement of stock-based awards (1,174) (6,335) Payments of deferred offering costs - (216) Net cash provided by financing activities 395 3,557 Net (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (6,258) (55,518) Cash and cash equivalents Beginning of period 114,515 135,310 End of period $ 108,257 $ 79,792

The following schedule reflects our non-GAAP financial measures and reconciles our non-GAAP financial measures to the related GAAP financial measures (in thousands, except per share data):

Summary of Non-GAAP Financial Measures Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 33,764 $ 23,251 $ 64,769 $ 45,873 Non-GAAP operating income (loss) 132 (5,861) (2,178) (13,283) Non-GAAP net income (loss) 2 (5,821) (2,456) (12,779) Non-GAAP net income (loss) per share 0.00 (0.11) (0.05) (0.25) Free cash flow $ 4,062 $ (4,537) $ 7,509 $ (9,353) Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Reconciliation of Non-GAAP gross profit Gross profit $ 33,530 $ 23,082 $ 64,351 $ 45,409 Stock-based compensation expense 234 169 418 464 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 33,764 $ 23,251 $ 64,769 $ 45,873 Reconciliation of Non-GAAP operating income (loss) Loss from operations $ (5,312) $ (8,342) $ (11,531) $ (19,286) Stock-based compensation expense 5,444 2,481 9,353 6,003 Non-GAAP operating income (loss) $ 132 $ (5,861) $ (2,178) $ (13,283)





Reconciliation of Non-GAAP net income (loss) Net loss and comprehensive loss $ (5,442) $ (8,302) $ (11,809) $ (18,782) Stock-based compensation expense 5,444 2,481 9,353 6,003 Non-GAAP net income (loss) $ 2 $ (5,821) $ (2,456) $ (12,779)





Reconciliation of Non-GAAP net income (loss) per share Net loss per share attributable to common shareholders, basic and diluted $ (0.10) $ (0.16) $ (0.22) $ (0.37) Stock-based compensation expense 0.10 0.05 0.17 0.12 Non-GAAP net income (loss) per share (*) $ 0.00 $ (0.11) $ (0.05) $ (0.25)





Reconciliation of free cash flow Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 4,355 $ (4,042) $ 7,975 $ (8,545) Purchases of property and equipment (293) (495) (466) (808) Free cash flow $ 4,062 $ (4,537) $ 7,509 $ (9,353)

(*) For the three months ended June 30, 2021, Non-GAAP Basic and Diluted net income per share were both $0.00. Non-GAAP Diluted net income per share for the three months ended June 30, 2021 was calculated using 54,834,301 weighted-average shares of common stock outstanding, which includes the impact of dilutive shares related to options and restricted stock units. All other GAAP and Non-GAAP net loss per share calculations excluded these common stock equivalents as their effect is antidilutive.



