Veeco Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Second Quarter 2021 Highlights:

  • Revenues of $146.3 million, compared with $98.6 million in the same period last year
  • GAAP net income of $6.3 million, or $0.12 per diluted share, compared with a loss of $8.3 million, or $0.17 loss per diluted share in the same period last year
  • Non-GAAP net income of $17.9 million, or $0.35 per diluted share, compared with $5.5 million, or $0.11 per diluted share in the same period last year

PLAINVIEW, N.Y., Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veeco Instruments Inc. (Nasdaq: VECO) today announced financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2021. Results are reported in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) and are also reported adjusting for certain items (“Non-GAAP”). A reconciliation between GAAP and Non-GAAP operating results is provided at the end of this press release.

U.S. Dollars in millions, except per share data
       
GAAP Results Q2 '21 Q2 '20
Revenue $146.3 $98.6 
Net income (loss) $6.3 $(8.3)
Diluted earnings (loss) per share $0.12 $(0.17)


       
Non-GAAP Results Q2 '21 Q2 '20
Net income (loss) $17.9 $5.5
Operating income (loss) $21.3 $8.0
Diluted earnings (loss) per share $0.35 $0.11

“Veeco delivered solid performance in the second quarter with revenue and EPS at the high end of our guidance range,” commented William J. Miller, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer. “Sales were driven primarily by shipments to our Semiconductor and Data Storage customers.

“We are on track to deliver exceptional growth in 2021 and our evaluation systems in the field are performing well giving us confidence in our longer term growth plan,” continued Dr. Miller. “In addition, progress on our new manufacturing facility, supporting the Semiconductor market, is on schedule and will enable us to meet future demand with increased manufacturing capacity.”

Guidance and Outlook

The following guidance is provided for Veeco’s third quarter 2021:

  • Revenue is expected in the range of $135 million to $155 million
  • GAAP diluted earnings per share are expected in the range of $0.02 to $0.20
  • Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share are expected in the range of $0.25 to $0.44

Please refer to the tables at the end of this press release for further details.

Conference Call Information

A conference call reviewing these results has been scheduled for today, August 3, 2021 starting at 5:00pm ET. To join the call, dial 1-866-248-8441 (toll free) or 1-929-477-0577 and use passcode 9180705. Participants may also access a live webcast of the call by visiting the investor relations section of Veeco's website at ir.veeco.com. A replay of the webcast will be made available on the Veeco website that evening. We will post an accompanying slide presentation to our website prior to the beginning of the call.

About Veeco

Veeco (NASDAQ: VECO) is an innovative manufacturer of semiconductor process equipment. Our proven ion beam, laser annealing, lithography, MOCVD, and single wafer etch & clean technologies play an integral role in the fabrication and packaging of advanced semiconductor devices. With equipment designed to optimize performance, yield and cost of ownership, Veeco holds leading technology positions in the markets we serve. To learn more about Veeco’s systems and service offerings, visit www.veeco.com.

Forward-looking Statements

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements", within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, that are based on management's expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "plans," "believes," "scheduled," "estimates" and variations of these words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those regarding anticipated growth and trends in our businesses and markets, industry outlooks and demand drivers, our investment and growth strategies, our development of new products and technologies, our business outlook for current and future periods, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, our ongoing transformation initiative and the effects thereof on our operations and financial results; and other statements that are not historical facts. These statements and their underlying assumptions are subject to risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance.

-financial tables attached-

Veeco Instruments Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
(unaudited)
             
  Three months ended June 30,  Six months ended June 30,
     2021
    2020
    2021
    2020 
Net sales $146,344  $98,637  $280,059  $203,139 
Cost of sales  86,178   56,743   164,978   114,826 
Gross profit  60,166   41,894   115,081   88,313 
Operating expenses, net:            
Research and development  22,553   19,254   44,398   38,449 
Selling, general, and administrative  21,466   17,818   41,722   36,123 
Amortization of intangible assets  2,976   3,834   6,330   7,671 
Restructuring     472      1,097 
Asset impairment     281      281 
Other operating expense (income), net  (81)  (174)  (36)  (283)
Total operating expenses, net  46,914   41,485   92,414   83,338 
Operating income (loss)  13,252   409   22,667   4,975 
Interest expense, net  (6,585)  (5,614)  (13,208)  (10,479)
Loss on extinguishment of debt     (3,046)     (3,046)
Income (loss) before income taxes  6,667   (8,251)  9,459   (8,550)
Income tax expense (benefit)  319   51   617   319 
Net income (loss) $6,348  $(8,302) $8,842  $(8,869)
             
Income (loss) per common share:            
Basic $0.13  $(0.17) $0.18  $(0.18)
Diluted $0.12  $(0.17) $0.17  $(0.18)
             
Weighted average number of shares:            
Basic  48,743   48,109   48,758   48,147 
Diluted  53,942   48,109   53,539   48,147 


Veeco Instruments Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands)
       
  June 30,  December 31,
     2021    2020
  (unaudited)   
Assets      
Current assets:      
Cash and cash equivalents $114,747 $129,625
Restricted cash  640  658
Short-term investments  214,635  189,771
Accounts receivable, net  108,312  79,991
Contract assets  14,084  21,246
Inventories  164,041  145,906
Deferred cost of sales  595  433
Prepaid expenses and other current assets  21,570  19,301
Total current assets  638,624  586,931
Property, plant and equipment, net  82,208  65,271
Operating lease right-of-use assets  27,768  10,275
Intangible assets, net  39,855  46,185
Goodwill  181,943  181,943
Deferred income taxes  1,440  1,440
Other assets  3,671  6,019
Total assets $975,509 $898,064
       
Liabilities and stockholders’ equity      
Current liabilities:      
Accounts payable $55,045 $33,656
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities  52,436  44,876
Customer deposits and deferred revenue  70,569  67,235
Income taxes payable  1,363  914
Total current liabilities  179,413  146,681
Deferred income taxes  5,257  5,240
Long-term debt  328,215  321,115
Long-term operating lease liabilities  31,036  6,305
Other liabilities  7,853  10,349
Total liabilities  551,774  489,690
       
Total stockholders’ equity  423,735  408,374
  Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $975,509 $898,064
       


Veeco Instruments Inc. and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Data
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
(unaudited)
              
     Non-GAAP Adjustments    
     Share-Based        
Three months ended June 30, 2021    GAAP    Compensation    Amortization    Other    Non-GAAP 
Net sales $146,344       $146,344 
Gross profit  60,166 650    31   60,847 
Gross margin  41.1%       41.6%
Operating expenses  46,914 (3,717) (2,976) (671)  39,550 
Operating income (loss)  13,252 4,367  2,976  702 ^ 21,297 
Net income (loss)  6,348 4,367  2,976  4,214 ^ 17,905 
              
Income (loss) per common share:             
Basic $0.13       $0.37 
Diluted  0.12        0.35 
Weighted average number of shares:             
Basic  48,743        48,743 
Diluted (1)  53,942        51,772 


__________________
^- See table below for additional details.
(1)- The non-GAAP incremental dilutive shares includes the impact of the Company’s capped call transaction issued concurrently with our 2027 Notes, and as such, no incremental shares are added to the dilutive share count in periods in which the average stock price per share is below $18.46. The GAAP incremental dilutive shares does not include the impact of the Company’s capped call transaction, and as such, incremental shares are added to the dilutive share count in periods in which the average stock price per share is above $13.98, and the Company is in a net income position. The average stock price for the three months ended June 30, 2021 was $22.94, and therefore 1.3 million shares were included in the non-GAAP diluted share count, and 3.5 million shares were included in the GAAP diluted share count related to the 2027 Notes.
  

   

Veeco Instruments Inc. and Subsidiaries
Other Non-GAAP Adjustments
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
   
Three months ended June 30, 2021     
Transition expenses related to San Jose expansion project$609 
Depreciation of PP&E fair value step-up associated with the Ultratech purchase accounting 93 
Subtotal 702 
Non-cash interest expense 3,586 
Non-GAAP tax adjustment * (74)
Total Other$4,214 

 

__________________
*  - The ‘with or without’ method is utilized to determine the income tax effect of all Non-GAAP adjustments.

These tables include financial measures adjusted for the impact of certain items; these financial measures are therefore not calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). These Non-GAAP financial measures exclude items such as: share-based compensation expense; charges relating to restructuring initiatives; non-cash asset impairments; certain other non-operating gains and losses; and acquisition-related items such as transaction costs, non-cash amortization of acquired intangible assets, and certain integration costs.

These Non-GAAP financial measures may be different from Non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. By excluding these items, Non-GAAP financial measures are intended to facilitate meaningful comparisons to historical operating results, competitors’ operating results, and estimates made by securities analysts. Management is evaluated on key performance metrics including Non-GAAP Operating income (loss), which is used to determine management incentive compensation as well as to forecast future periods. These Non-GAAP financial measures may be useful to investors in allowing for greater transparency of supplemental information used by management in its financial and operational decision-making. In addition, similar Non-GAAP financial measures have historically been reported to investors; the inclusion of comparable numbers provides consistency in financial reporting. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of the Non-GAAP financial measures used in this news release to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

 
Veeco Instruments Inc. and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Data
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
(unaudited)
              
     Non-GAAP Adjustments    
     Share-based       
Three months ended June 30, 2020     GAAP    Compensation    Amortization    Other    Non-GAAP 
Net sales $98,637        $98,637 
Gross profit  41,894  474    19   42,387 
Gross margin  42.5 %       43.0%
Operating expenses  41,485  (2,500) (3,834) (794)  34,357 
Operating income (loss)  409  2,974  3,834  813 ^ 8,030 
Net income (loss)  (8,302) 2,974  3,834  7,009 ^ 5,515 
              
Income (loss) per common share:             
Basic $(0.17)       $0.11 
Diluted  (0.17)        0.11 
Weighted average number of shares:             
Basic  48,109         48,109 
Diluted  48,109         48,818 

 

__________________
^  - See table below for additional details.

 
Veeco Instruments Inc. and Subsidiaries
Other Non-GAAP Adjustments
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
   
Three months ended June 30, 2020  
Restructuring$472 
Asset impairment 281 
Depreciation of PP&E fair value step-up associated with the Ultratech purchase accounting 60 
Subtotal 813 
Non-cash interest expense 3,457 
Loss on extinguishment of debt 3,046 
Non-GAAP tax adjustment * (307)
Total Other$7,009 

 

__________________
*  - The ‘with or without’ method is utilized to determine the income tax effect of all Non-GAAP adjustments.

Veeco Instruments Inc. and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income (loss) to Non-GAAP Operating Income (loss)
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
       
     Three months ended     Three months ended
  June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020
GAAP Net income (loss) $6,348 $(8,302)
Share-based compensation  4,367  2,974 
Amortization  2,976  3,834 
Restructuring    472 
Asset impairment    281 
Transition expenses related to San Jose expansion project  609   
Depreciation of PP&E fair value step-up associated with the Ultratech purchase accounting  93  60 
Interest (income) expense, net  6,585  5,614 
Loss on extinguishment of debt    3,046 
Income tax expense (benefit)  319  51 
Non-GAAP Operating income (loss) $21,297 $8,030 

Veeco Instruments Inc. and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Data
(in millions, except per share amounts)
(unaudited)
                       
          Non-GAAP Adjustments        
Guidance for the three months ending         Share-based             
September 30, 2021 GAAP Compensation Amortization    Other     Non-GAAP
Net sales    $135     -    $155                    $135     -    $155 
Gross profit  55  -  67  1       56  -  68 
Gross margin  41% -  43%        41% -  43%
Operating expenses  47  -  49  (3) (3) (1)  40  -  42 
Operating income (loss)  8  -  18  4  3  1   16  -  26 
Net income (loss) $1  - $11  4  3  5  $13  - $23 
                       
Income (loss) per diluted common share $0.02  - $0.20           $0.25  - $0.44 
Weighted average number of shares (1)  54     54         52     52 

 


__________________
(1)- The non-GAAP incremental dilutive shares includes the impact of the Company’s capped call transaction issued concurrently with our 2027 Notes, and as such, no incremental shares are added to the dilutive share count in periods in which the average stock price per share is below $18.46. The GAAP incremental dilutive shares does not include the impact of the Company’s capped call transaction, and as such, incremental shares are added to the dilutive share count in periods in which the average stock price per share is above $13.98, and the Company is in a net income position.
  


Veeco Instruments Inc. and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income (loss) to Non-GAAP Operating Income (Loss)
(in millions)
(unaudited)
         
Guidance for the three months ending September 30, 2021                 
GAAP Net income (loss) $1 - $11
Share-based compensation  4 -  4
Amortization  3 -  3
Interest expense, net  7 -  7
Other  1 -  1
Non-GAAP Operating income (loss) $16 - $26

Note: Amounts may not calculate precisely due to rounding.

