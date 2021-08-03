Four Accomplished Industry Leaders Join Benefitfocus’ Management Team

CHARLESTON, S.C., Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ: BNFT), an industry-leading benefits technology platform that simplifies benefits administration for employers, health plans and brokers, has announced the addition of four respected industry leaders to its management team. Suzanne Leary has been named Chief Customer Officer; Craig Maloney, Chief Commercial Officer; Tina Provancal, Chief Strategy Officer; and Tim Sand, Senior Vice President, Customer Operations.



These additions illustrate Benefitfocus’ commitment to assembling a management team that applies expert understanding of health plan and employer market needs to help drive the company’s product enhancements and future roadmap, elevate customer experiences through service excellence, and accelerate sales and marketing opportunities.

“I’m thrilled to have Sue, Craig, Tina and Tim join the Benefitfocus management team. Each brings the experience and vision needed to help our customers succeed. With the addition of these experienced leaders, I believe that we have substantially enhanced the team to deliver on our growth strategy, which puts our customers’ voices front and center. I look forward to sharing more about these appointments during our earnings call today,” said Matt Levin, president and CEO of Benefitfocus.

Leary assumes leadership of Benefitfocus’ customer success organization, serving as Chief Customer Officer. Her team is the focal point for serving the needs of employers, health plans and brokers that rely on Benefitfocus’ solutions. Leary has more than 25 years of demonstrated experience in global operations in the health care and insurance industries, on-demand service, vendor contracts, health insurance, operations management, customer service, and customer service management. Leary has served as senior vice president, global operations at Teladoc Health, Inc., a multinational telemedicine and virtual health care company, since July 2017. Prior to its merger with Teladoc Health, she held several positions, most recently senior vice president, North American operations, at Best Doctors, Inc., a leading expert medical consultation company, from February 2013 to July 2017. Earlier in her career, she held director-level and leadership roles through an 18-year career with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts.

Maloney joins Benefitfocus as Chief Commercial Officer. He will lead go-to-market functions comprising sales, marketing and the Benefit Catalog voluntary benefits offering. Maloney brings significant carrier and brokerage experience to Benefitfocus which will help drive growth through these strategic channels and partnerships. Maloney has served as chief executive officer of Maestro Health, Inc., a tech-enabled third-party administrator for employee health and benefits, since September 2019. From June 2016 to September 2019, he was president of enrollment solutions and voluntary benefits at Aon plc, a leader in health, retirement and human capital consulting and outsourcing services. From May 2013 to June 2016, he was president and chief operating officer of Univers Workplace Solutions Inc., an industry leading voluntary benefit and enrollment firm acquired by Aon in 2016. From January 1999 to January 2013, he held several executive-level sales and leadership roles in both health care exchange and mid-market employer business with Hewitt Associates, Inc. and Aon.

As Chief Strategy Officer, Provancal will lead Benefitfocus’ product management organization and have responsibility for aligning product, customer and company strategy. She brings over 25 years of deep benefits administration expertise and has held key leadership positions in product development, customer service, business transformation, change management, and marketplace development, with specific expertise with health plans. Since June 2018, Provancal served as senior vice president, transformation and change at Accolade, Inc., a personalized health care advocacy platform. At Accolade, she was responsible for launching all new customer implementations, delivering new solutions across existing customers, and operationalizing new products and services. From September 2008 to June 2018, she held several positions, most recently vice president, exchange solutions, at Aon, where she was responsible for product development and benefits enrollment user design. Earlier in her career, Provancal held several leadership roles at Fidelity Investments Inc., a multinational financial services company, where she spent over 10 years in benefits outsourcing, product management, and leading customer focused strategic initiatives.

Sand, as Senior Vice President, Customer Operations, will help ensure smooth and successful activation of new customers, open enrollment and delivery of our administrative solutions that produce efficiencies for Benefitfocus customers. Sand brings more than 25 years of experience in successful implementations, as well as open enrollment and benefits management. From February 2016 to July 2021, he held several positions, most recently chief operating officer, at ConnectYourCare, LLC, a leading administrator of health care accounts. At ConnectYourCare, he was responsible for all company operations, including client services, account management, implementation, claim and COBRA administration and contact center. From February 2014 to January 2016, Sand was health and welfare operations leader at Willis Towers Watson plc, a multinational risk management, insurance brokerage and advisory company. Earlier in his career, he held several leadership roles focused on health operations, shared services, core benefits administration, outsourcing and health care exchange administration with Hewitt Associates and Aon.

Leary, Maloney and Provancal will each begin their employment in August. Sand’s employment with Benefitfocus began in July.

