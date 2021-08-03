Green Brick Partners, Inc. Reports Record Second Quarter 2021 Results

Record Total Revenues of $373.8 Million, Up 60.5%
Record Income Before Income Taxes of $74.0 Million, Up 104.4%
Backlog of $974.3 Million, Up 118.2%
Home Building Gross Margin Up 360 bps
Record Lots Owned and Controlled Up 132.7%
PLANO, Texas, Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Brick Partners, Inc. (Nasdaq: GRBK) (“we,” “Green Brick” or the “Company”) today reported record results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2021.
“With our all-time record results achieved this quarter, Green Brick’s annualized Q2 2021 return on equity hit a new high at 30.2%. Thanks to a great team effort, we provided our investors some of the best returns in the industry. Even better, we expect these returns to accelerate,” said Jim Brickman, CEO and Co-Founder. “Our total revenues were $1.1 billion on a trailing twelve months basis. From Q1 to Q2, we increased home building revenues by 54% and our EPS doubled. We continue to be confident that our revenues and earnings will continue to grow sequentially each quarter this year.”
“Our core focus on land development and our dominant presence and reputation in our markets has resulted in a 133% increase in our lots owned and controlled from a year prior. Our superior capacity to source new land has allowed us to grow our units under construction an astounding 95% as compared to June 30, 2020 and provides a ready supply of new housing to meet current demand.”
Results for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2021:
For the quarter ended June 30, 2021, our net new home deliveries, residential units revenue, and net income per share reflect a record for any quarter since the Company’s inception. Homes under construction and lots owned and controlled also represent a Company record as of the end of any quarter.
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|Three Months Ended June 30,
|2021
|2020
|Increase
|New homes delivered
|757
|553
|36.9
|%
|Total revenues
|$
|373,806
|$
|232,833
|60.5
|%
|Total cost of revenues
|272,830
|178,938
|52.5
|%
|Total gross profit
|$
|100,976
|$
|53,895
|87.4
|%
|Income before income taxes
|$
|73,977
|$
|36,185
|104.4
|%
|Net income attributable to Green Brick Partners, Inc.
|$
|52,263
|$
|33,647
|55.3
|%
|Diluted net income attributable to Green Brick Partners, Inc. per share
|$
|1.02
|$
|0.66
|54.5
|%
|Residential units revenue
|$
|333,500
|$
|228,667
|45.8
|%
|Homebuilding gross margin percentage
|26.8
|%
|23.2
|%
|360 bps
|Backlog
|$
|974,349
|$
|446,573
|118.2
|%
|Lots owned and controlled
|21,351
|9,176
|132.7
|%
|Homes under construction
|2,486
|1,273
|95.3
|%
|Net income attributable to Green Brick Partners, Inc. as a percentage of the average total Green Brick Partners, Inc. stockholders’ equity
|30.2
|%
|24.1
|%
|610 bps
“Our gross margin reached 26.8% this quarter, up 360 basis points from the prior year and up 140 basis points from the first quarter, as Green Brick has achieved pricing power in our core markets of Dallas-Ft. Worth and Atlanta,” said Rick Costello, CFO. “In order to capitalize on rising prices and demand, we have paced sales with price increases in excess of rising input costs. We believe this focus on price over pace will sustain our industry-leading margins and strong financial performance through the remainder of 2021.”
Green Brick, like every other company in the United States and the global economy, has been impacted by the coronavirus, or COVID-19, pandemic and the impact of governmental actions taken to combat the pandemic. After an initial decline in orders and construction at the onset of the crisis, orders have subsequently achieved all-time highs. The significant increase in new home demand that we have seen since the second half of 2020 has, in turn, led to increased demand for the raw materials, products and appliances for new homes. Due to the increased demand for certain materials, we have and may continue to experience price increases, shortages and significant extensions to our lead time for the delivery of materials such as lumber, appliances and windows.
Earnings Conference Call:
Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Key Financial Metrics:
In this press release, we utilize certain financial measures that are non-GAAP financial measures as defined by the Securities and Exchange Commission. We present these measures because we believe they and similar measures are useful to management and investors in evaluating our operating performance and financing structure. We also believe these measures facilitate the comparison of our operating performance and financing structure with other companies in our industry. Because these measures are not calculated in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”), they may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.
GREEN BRICK PARTNERS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended June 30,
|Six Months Ended June 30,
|2021
|2020
|2021
|2020
|Residential units revenue
|$
|333,500
|$
|228,667
|$
|550,736
|$
|419,854
|Land and lots revenue
|40,306
|4,166
|57,549
|26,246
|Total revenues
|373,806
|232,833
|608,285
|446,100
|Cost of residential units
|244,165
|175,723
|406,237
|322,910
|Cost of land and lots
|28,665
|3,215
|42,083
|20,326
|Total cost of revenues
|272,830
|178,938
|448,320
|343,236
|Total gross profit
|100,976
|53,895
|159,965
|102,864
|Selling, general and administrative expenses
|(33,985
|)
|(25,672
|)
|(63,473
|)
|(52,541
|)
|Equity in income of unconsolidated entities
|4,593
|5,174
|8,484
|7,739
|Other income, net
|2,393
|2,788
|4,263
|879
|Income before income taxes
|73,977
|36,185
|109,239
|58,941
|Income tax expense
|15,694
|1,348
|23,195
|7,388
|Net income
|58,283
|34,837
|86,044
|51,553
|Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
|6,020
|1,190
|7,812
|1,989
|Net income attributable to Green Brick Partners, Inc.
|$
|52,263
|$
|33,647
|$
|78,232
|$
|49,564
|Net income attributable to Green Brick Partners, Inc. per common share:
|Basic
|$
|1.03
|$
|0.67
|$
|1.54
|$
|0.98
|Diluted
|$
|1.02
|$
|0.66
|$
|1.53
|$
|0.98
|Weighted average common shares used in the calculation of net income attributable to Green Brick Partners, Inc. per common share:
|Basic
|50,701
|50,583
|50,667
|50,519
|Diluted
|51,064
|50,692
|51,029
|50,669
GREEN BRICK PARTNERS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands, except share data)
(Unaudited)
|June 30, 2021
|December 31, 2020
|ASSETS
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|33,517
|$
|19,479
|Restricted cash
|23,598
|14,156
|Receivables
|7,007
|5,224
|Inventory
|1,106,141
|844,635
|Investments in unconsolidated entities
|50,342
|46,443
|Right-of-use assets - operating leases
|4,528
|2,538
|Property and equipment, net
|3,712
|3,595
|Earnest money deposits
|20,161
|22,242
|Deferred income tax assets, net
|15,376
|15,376
|Intangible assets, net
|580
|622
|Goodwill
|680
|680
|Other assets
|21,494
|13,857
|Total assets
|$
|1,287,136
|$
|988,847
|LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|Liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
|45,761
|$
|24,521
|Accrued expenses
|57,425
|40,416
|Customer and builder deposits
|63,700
|38,131
|Lease liabilities - operating leases
|4,582
|2,591
|Borrowings on lines of credit, net
|130,605
|106,687
|Senior unsecured notes, net
|235,624
|111,056
|Notes payable
|233
|2,125
|Contingent consideration
|—
|368
|Total liabilities
|537,930
|325,895
|Commitments and contingencies
|Redeemable noncontrolling interest in equity of consolidated subsidiary
|17,515
|13,543
|Equity:
|Green Brick Partners, Inc. stockholders’ equity
|Preferred stock, $0.01 par value: 5,000,000 shares authorized; none issued and outstanding
|—
|—
|Common stock, $0.01 par value: 100,000,000 shares authorized; 51,151,911 and 51,053,858 issued and 50,759,972 and 50,661,919 outstanding as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively
|511
|511
|Treasury stock, at cost, 391,939 shares
|(3,167
|)
|(3,167
|)
|Additional paid-in capital
|292,157
|293,242
|Retained earnings
|427,888
|349,656
|Total Green Brick Partners, Inc. stockholders’ equity
|717,389
|640,242
|Noncontrolling interests
|14,302
|9,167
|Total equity
|731,691
|649,409
|Total liabilities and equity
|$
|1,287,136
|$
|988,847
GREEN BRICK PARTNERS, INC.
SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION
(Unaudited)
|Residential Units Revenue and New Homes Delivered
(dollars in thousands)
|Three Months Ended June 30,
|Six Months Ended June 30,
|2021
|2020
|Change
|%
|2021
|2020
|Change
|%
|Home closings revenue
|$
|332,279
|$
|226,785
|$
|105,494
|46.5
|%
|$
|548,413
|$
|416,033
|$
|132,380
|31.8
|%
|Mechanic’s lien contracts revenue
|1,221
|1,882
|(661
|)
|(35.1
|)%
|2,323
|3,821
|(1,498
|)
|(39.2
|)
|%
|Residential units revenue
|$
|333,500
|$
|228,667
|$
|104,833
|45.8
|%
|$
|550,736
|$
|419,854
|$
|130,882
|31.2
|%
|New homes delivered
|757
|553
|204
|36.9
|%
|1,273
|1,001
|272
|27.2
|%
|Average sales price of homes delivered
|$
|438.9
|$
|410.1
|$
|28.8
|7.0
|%
|$
|430.8
|$
|415.6
|$
|15.2
|3.7
|%
|Land and Lots Revenue
(dollars in thousands)
|Three Months Ended June 30,
|Six Months Ended June 30,
|2021
|2020
|Change
|%
|2021
|2020
|Change
|%
|Lots revenue
|$
|4,615
|$
|4,166
|$
|449
|10.8
|%
|$
|13,058
|$
|26,246
|$
|(13,188
|)
|(50.2
|)
|%
|Land revenue
|35,691
|—
|35,691
|100
|%
|44,491
|—
|44,491
|100.0
|%
|Land and lots revenue
|$
|40,306
|$
|4,166
|$
|36,140
|867.5
|%
|$
|57,549
|$
|26,246
|$
|31,303
|119.3
|%
|Lots closed
|63
|26
|37
|142.3
|%
|142
|164
|(22
|)
|(13.4
|)
|%
|Average sales price of lots closed
|$
|73.3
|$
|160.2
|$
|(86.9
|)
|(54.2
|)%
|$
|92.0
|$
|160.0
|$
|(68.0
|)
|(42.5
|)
|%
|New Home Orders and Backlog
(dollars in thousands)
|Three Months Ended June 30,
|Six Months Ended June 30,
|2021
|2020
|Change
|%
|2021
|2020
|Change
|%
|Net new home orders
|604
|582
|22
|3.8
|%
|1,686
|1,214
|472
|38.9
|%
|Cancellation rate
|7.6
|%
|16.9
|%
|(9.3
|)
|%
|(55.0
|)%
|6.6
|%
|16.6
|%
|(10.0
|)
|%
|(60.2
|)
|%
|Absorption rate per average active selling community per quarter
|6.8
|6.3
|0.5
|7.9
|%
|9.1
|6.5
|2.6
|40.0
|%
|Average active selling communities
|89
|92
|(3
|)
|(3.3
|)%
|93
|93
|—
|—
|%
|Active selling communities at end of period
|87
|90
|(3
|)
|(3.3
|)%
|Backlog
|$
|974,349
|$
|446,573
|$
|527,776
|118.2
|%
|Backlog (units)
|1,876
|999
|877
|87.8
|%
|Average sales price of backlog
|$
|519.4
|$
|447.0
|$
|72.4
|16.2
|%
|June 30, 2021
|December 31, 2020
|Lots owned (1)
|Central
|14,115
|6,823
|Southeast
|2,212
|2,097
|Total lots owned
|16,327
|8,920
|Lots controlled (1)
|Central
|4,126
|4,398
|Southeast
|898
|1,150
|Total lots controlled
|5,024
|5,548
|Total lots owned and controlled (1)
|21,351
|14,468
|Percentage of lots owned
|76.5
|%
|61.7
|%
____________________
(1) Excludes lots with homes under construction.
GREEN BRICK PARTNERS, INC.
SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION
(Unaudited)
The following table presents additional information on the lots we owned as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020.
|June 30, 2021
|December 31, 2020
|Total lots owned
|16,327
|8,920
|Add certain lots included in Total Lots Controlled
|Land under option for future acquisition and development
|606
|740
|Lots under option through unconsolidated development joint ventures
|1,844
|1,838
|Total lots self-developed
|18,777
|11,498
|Self-developed lots as a percentage of total lots owned and controlled
|87.9
|%
|79.5
|%
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
The following table represents the non-GAAP measure of adjusted homebuilding gross margin for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 and reconciles these amounts to homebuilding gross margin, the most directly comparable GAAP measure.
|(Unaudited, in thousands):
|Three Months Ended June 30,
|Six Months Ended June 30,
|2021
|2020
|2021
|2020
|Residential units revenue
|$
|333,500
|$
|228,667
|$
|550,736
|$
|419,854
|Less: Mechanic’s lien contracts revenue
|(1,221
|)
|(1,882
|)
|(2,323
|)
|(3,821
|)
|Home closings revenue
|$
|332,279
|$
|226,785
|$
|548,413
|$
|416,033
|Homebuilding gross margin
|$
|89,055
|$
|52,609
|$
|143,959
|$
|96,266
|Homebuilding gross margin percentage
|26.8
|%
|23.2
|%
|26.3
|%
|23.1
|%
|Homebuilding gross margin
|89,055
|52,609
|143,959
|96,266
|Add back: Capitalized interest charged to cost of revenues
|2,533
|2,707
|4,346
|4,888
|Adjusted homebuilding gross margin
|$
|91,588
|$
|55,316
|$
|148,305
|$
|101,154
|Adjusted homebuilding gross margin percentage
|27.6
|%
|24.4
|%
|27.0
|%
|24.3
|%
The following table presents the pre-tax income for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, which represents net income attributable to Green Brick for the period excluding the provision for income taxes attributable to Green Brick, and reconciles these amounts to net income attributable to Green Brick, the most directly comparable GAAP measure.
|(Unaudited, in thousands):
|Three Months Ended June 30,
|Six Months Ended June 30,
|2021
|2020
|2021
|2020
|Net income attributable to Green Brick Partners, Inc.
|$
|52,263
|$
|33,647
|$
|78,232
|$
|49,564
|Income tax expense attributable to Green Brick Partners, Inc.
|15,693
|1,348
|23,193
|7,386
|Pre-tax income attributable to Green Brick Partners, Inc.
|$
|67,956
|$
|34,995
|$
|101,425
|$
|56,950
The following table presents the non-GAAP measure of net income attributable to Green Brick Partners, Inc. for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, divided by the average total Green Brick Partners, Inc. stockholder’s equity to calculate our return on average equity. We believe this non-GAAP financial measure is relevant in measuring our profitability in relation to stockholder’s equity and should only be used to supplement Green Brick’s GAAP results.
|(Unaudited, in thousands):
|Three Months Ended June 30,
|2021
|2020
|Net income attributable to Green Brick Partners, Inc.
|$
|52,263
|$
|33,647
|Beginning total Green Brick Partners, Inc. stockholders’ equity
|666,131
|542,982
|Ending total Green Brick Partners, Inc. stockholders’ equity
|717,389
|575,759
|Average total Green Brick Partners, Inc. stockholders’ equity
|$
|691,760
|559,371
|Net income attributable to Green Brick Partners, Inc. as a percentage of the average total Green Brick Partners, Inc. stockholders’ equity
|30.2
|%
|24.1
|%
About Green Brick Partners, Inc.
Green Brick Partners, Inc. (Nasdaq: GRBK) is a diversified homebuilding and land development company. Green Brick owns five homebuilders in Dallas, Texas (CB JENI Homes, Normandy Homes, Southgate Homes, Trophy Signature Homes, and a 90% interest in Centre Living Homes), as well as a controlling interest in a homebuilder in Atlanta, Georgia (The Providence Group) and a homebuilder in Port St. Lucie, Florida (GHO Homes). Green Brick also owns a noncontrolling interest in Challenger Homes in Colorado Springs, Colorado and retains interests in related financial services platforms, including Green Brick Title, Providence Group Title, and Green Brick Mortgage. Green Brick is engaged in all aspects of the homebuilding process, including land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, marketing, and sales for our residential neighborhoods and master planned communities. For more information about Green Brick Partners Inc.’s homebuilding partners, please visit https://greenbrickpartners.com/team-builders/.
Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements:
This press release and our earnings call contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Act of 1995. These statements concern expectations, beliefs, projections, plans and strategies, anticipated events or trends and similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts and typically include the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “consider,” “estimate,” “expect,” “feel,” “intend,” “plan,” “predict,” “seek,” “strategy,” “target,” “will” or other words of similar meaning. Forward-looking statements in this press release include statements regarding (i) our strategy for growth, the drivers and acceleration of that growth, and the impact on our results over the remainder of 2021, (ii) our margins and performance through 2021 as compared to the industry, (iii) our ability to capitalize on market opportunities and the impact on our results and (iv) our land and lot acquisition strategy and its impact on our ability to meet market demand. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views about future events and involve estimates and assumptions which may be affected by risks and uncertainties in our business, as well as other external factors, which could cause future results to materially differ from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement. These risks include, but are not limited to: (1) continuing impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic, (2) general economic conditions, seasonality, cyclicality and competition in the homebuilding industry; (3) changes in macroeconomic conditions, including interest rates and unemployment rates, that could adversely impact demand for new homes or the ability of potential buyers to qualify; (4) shortages, delays or increased costs of raw materials, especially in light of COVID-19 and increased demand for materials, or increases in other operating costs, including costs related to labor, real estate taxes and insurance, which in each case exceed our ability to increase prices; (5) a shortage of labor, (6) an inability to acquire land in our markets at anticipated prices or difficulty in obtaining land-use entitlements; (7) our inability to successfully execute our strategies, including an inability to grow our operations or expand our Trophy brand; (8) a failure to recruit, retain or develop highly skilled and competent employees; (9) government regulation risks; (10) a lack of availability or volatility of mortgage financing or a rise in interest rates; (11) severe weather events or natural disasters; (12) difficulty in obtaining sufficient capital to fund our growth; (13) our ability to meet our debt service obligations; (14) a decline in the value of our inventories and resulting write-downs of the carrying value of our real estate assets; (15) changes in accounting standards that adversely affect our reported earnings or financial condition. For a more detailed discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties applicable to Green Brick please see our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.