Benefitfocus Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

CHARLESTON, S.C., Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ: BNFT), an industry-leading benefits technology platform that simplifies benefits administration for employers, health plans and brokers, today announces its second quarter 2021 financial results.

Second quarter financial highlights:

Revenue of $60.9 million exceeds high end of guidance

GAAP EPS of ($0.50) vs. ($0.38) in second quarter 2020

Non-GAAP EPS of ($0.18) vs. ($0.26) in second quarter 2020

Adjusted EBITDA of $9.6 million, up 4% year over year

Operating cash flow of $9.2 million and free cash flow of $6.6 million

Cash and marketable securities of $193 million, up $4 million from prior quarter

Other recent highlights:

Announced addition of four accomplished and experienced industry leaders to Benefitfocus management team

Strengthened board experience, independence and diversity with addition of John Park

Added full suite of voluntary benefits offerings from Standard Insurance Company to Benefit Catalog

Delivered product enhancements for shopping and quoting functions for Health Plans to further simplify selling and distribution through an automated, insight-driven experience for brokers and groups

“Building a great business starts with building a great team,” said Matt Levin, president and chief executive officer. “I’m excited about the management announcements we made earlier today and believe we have attracted some of the best talent in the industry. My expectation is for these key additions, together with the dedicated team we have in place today, to raise the bar on service excellence in our industry. I believe delivering an exceptional customer experience is our most important priority and our biggest lever to drive higher levels of sustainable organic growth.”

“Benefitfocus again delivered on our financial commitments,” said Alpana Wegner, chief financial officer. “We are regaining momentum and seeing particularly strong traction in the public sector as we look to return to pre-pandemic levels. We continued to generate free cash flow and have a solid cash position which gives us the flexibility to invest strategically in order to advance our growth strategy.”

Second Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights

Revenue

Total revenue was $60.9 million, down 2% compared to the second quarter of 2020.

Software services was $50.2 million, up 1% compared to the second quarter of 2020. Software services is comprised of subscription and platform revenue. Subscription revenue was $44.3 million, up 1% compared to the second quarter of 2020. Platform revenue was $5.9 million, down 4% compared to the second quarter of 2020.

Professional services revenue was $10.7 million, down 13% compared to the second quarter of 2020.



Net Loss

GAAP net loss available to common stockholders was ($16.6) million, compared to ($12.3) million in the second quarter of 2020. GAAP net loss per share was ($0.50), based on 33.1 million basic and diluted weighted average common shares outstanding, compared to ($0.38) for the second quarter of 2020, based on 32.1 million basic and diluted weighted average common shares outstanding.



Non-GAAP Net Loss, Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow

Non-GAAP net loss available to common stockholders was ($5.9) million compared to ($8.2) million in the second quarter of 2020. Non-GAAP net loss per share was ($0.18) based on 33.1 million basic and diluted weighted average common shares outstanding, compared to ($0.26) in the second quarter of 2020, based on 32.1 million basic and diluted weighted average common shares outstanding.

Adjusted EBITDA was $9.6 million, compared to $9.3 million in the second quarter of 2020.

Free cash flow was $6.6 million, compared to $6.2 million in the second quarter of 2020.



See important disclosures about non-GAAP measures, and a reconciliation of them to GAAP, below.

Balance Sheet

Cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities at June 30, 2021 totaled $193.2 million, compared to $188.9 million at the end of the first quarter of 2021.

The full $50.0 million line of credit remains available to the company.

Business Outlook

Based on information available as of August 3, 2021, Benefitfocus is providing guidance for the third quarter as indicated below.

Third Quarter 2021

Total revenue is expected to be in the range of $58 million to $60 million.

Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of $5 million to $7 million.

Non-GAAP net loss available to common stockholders is expected to be between ($10.5) and ($8.0) million, or between ($0.31) and ($0.24) per share based on 33.1 million basic and diluted shares outstanding.



Full Year 2021

The company is reiterating guidance previously provided for Full Year 2021 as follows:

Total revenue is expected to be in the range of $254 million to $260 million.

Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of $44 million to $50 million.

Free cash flow is expected to be in the range of $20 million to $26 million.



Adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow guidance excludes the impact of restructuring and impairment charges.

Management has not reconciled forward-looking non-GAAP net loss, adjusted EBITDA or free cash flow to their most directly comparable GAAP measure of GAAP net loss or GAAP operating cash flows. This is because we cannot predict with reasonable certainty the ultimate outcome of the various necessary GAAP components of such reconciliations, including, for example, those related to compensation, acquisition transactions and integration, or others that may arise during the year, without unreasonable effort. These components and other factors could materially impact the amount of future directly comparable GAAP measures, which may differ significantly from their non-GAAP counterparts. See below for additional important disclosures regarding our non-GAAP financial measures.

Benefitfocus, Inc.

Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenue $ 60,904 $ 62,174 $ 125,967 $ 128,328 Cost of revenue(1)(2)(3) 28,030 30,397 56,623 64,309 Gross profit 32,874 31,777 69,344 64,019 Operating expenses:(1)(2)(3) Sales and marketing 10,921 11,828 21,812 27,458 Research and development 11,103 11,045 21,935 22,813 General and administrative 17,574 9,381 27,436 19,896 Restructuring costs 2,727 5,616 4,127 5,616 Total operating expenses 42,325 37,870 75,310 75,783 Loss from operations (9,451 ) (6,093 ) (5,966 ) (11,764 ) Other income (expense): Interest income 54 97 111 523 Interest expense (5,646 ) (5,862 ) (11,201 ) (11,753 ) Other income 64 2 22 7 Total other expense, net (5,528 ) (5,763 ) (11,068 ) (11,223 ) Loss before income taxes (14,979 ) (11,856 ) (17,034 ) (22,987 ) Income tax expense 41 6 83 11 Net loss (15,020 ) (11,862 ) (17,117 ) (22,998 ) Preferred dividends (1,600 ) (462 ) (3,200 ) (462 ) Net loss available to common stockholders $ (16,620 ) $ (12,324 ) $ (20,317 ) $ (23,460 ) Comprehensive loss $ (15,020 ) $ (11,862 ) $ (17,117 ) $ (22,998 ) Net loss per common share: Basic and diluted $ (0.50 ) $ (0.38 ) $ (0.62 ) $ (0.73 ) Weighted-average common shares outstanding: Basic and diluted 33,080,257 32,058,387 32,787,162 32,348,673 (1) Stock-based compensation included in above line items: Cost of revenue $ 638 $ 633 $ 964 $ 1,300 Sales and marketing 927 594 1,507 1,474 Research and development 503 590 621 932 General and administrative 2,308 1,506 2,807 3,294 (2) Amortization of acquired intangible assets included in above line items: Cost of revenue $ 336 $ 323 $ 673 $ 640 Sales and marketing 77 83 153 174 Research and development 113 114 226 223 General and administrative 43 48 85 100 (3) Transaction and acquisition-related costs expensed included in above line items: General and administrative $ 6 $ 215 $ 160 $ 407





Benefitfocus, Inc.

Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

As of

June 30,

2021 As of

December 31,

2020 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 98,062 $ 90,706 Marketable securities 95,107 95,085 Accounts receivable, net 20,886 22,240 Contract, prepaid and other current assets 18,838 21,354 Total current assets 232,893 229,385 Property and equipment, net 27,001 29,701 Financing lease right-of-use assets 60,291 68,670 Operating lease right-of-use assets 986 1,107 Intangible assets, net 9,257 10,393 Goodwill 12,857 12,857 Deferred contract costs and other non-current assets 9,011 10,259 Total assets $ 352,296 $ 362,372 Liabilities, redeemable preferred stock and stockholders' deficit Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 3,639 $ 2,160 Accrued expenses 8,177 6,262 Accrued compensation and benefits 14,223 19,129 Deferred revenue, current portion 28,202 27,782 Lease liabilities and financing obligations, current portion 7,104 5,959 Total current liabilities 61,345 61,292 Deferred revenue, net of current portion 3,387 4,422 Convertible senior notes 190,089 184,308 Lease liabilities and financing obligations, net current portion 78,344 79,282 Other non-current liabilities 2,629 2,470 Total liabilities 335,794 331,774 Commitments and contingencies Redeemable preferred stock: Series A preferred stock, par value $0.001, 5,000,000 shares

authorized, 1,777,778 and 1,777,778 shares issued and outstanding

at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively,

liquidation preference $45 per share as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively 79,193 79,193 Stockholders' deficit: Common stock, par value $0.001, 95,000,000 and 50,000,000 shares authorized,

33,234,786 and 32,327,439 issued and outstanding at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively 33 32 Additional paid-in capital 430,451 427,431 Accumulated deficit (493,175 ) (476,058 ) Total stockholders' deficit (62,691 ) (48,595 ) Total liabilities, redeemable preferred stock and stockholders' deficit $ 352,296 $ 362,372





Benefitfocus, Inc.

Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands)

Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021 2020 Cash flows from operating activities Net loss $ (17,117 ) $ (22,998 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash and cash

equivalents provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 12,525 12,105 Stock-based compensation expense 5,899 7,000 Accretion of interest on convertible senior notes 5,780 5,894 Interest accrual on finance lease liabilities 3,244 44 Rent expense less than payments (27 ) (16 ) Non-cash interest income on short-term investments 506 – Impairment or loss on disposal of right-of-use assets and property and equipment 4,048 – Provision for doubtful accounts – 111 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net 1,354 3,711 Accrued interest on short-term investments (101 ) – Contract, prepaid and other current assets 2,410 3,672 Deferred costs and other non-current assets 1,249 740 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 3,520 (7,318 ) Accrued compensation and benefits (4,907 ) (4,139 ) Deferred revenue (615 ) (2,850 ) Other non-current liabilities 159 1,910 Net cash and cash equivalents provided by (used in) operating activities 17,927 (2,134 ) Cash flows from investing activities Purchases of short-term investments held to maturity (48,427 ) – Proceeds from short-term investments held to maturity 48,000 – Purchases of property and equipment (4,483 ) (7,075 ) Net cash and cash equivalents used in investing activities (4,910 ) (7,075 ) Cash flows from financing activities Draws on revolving line of credit – 10,000 Payments on revolving line of credit – (10,000 ) Payments of debt issuance costs – (154 ) Proceeds from issuance of preferred stock, net of issuance costs – 79,840 Payments of preferred dividends (3,200 ) (462 ) Repurchase of common stock – (9,667 ) Proceeds from exercises of stock options and ESPP 322 225 Payments on financing obligations (224 ) (416 ) Payments of principal on finance lease liabilities (2,559 ) (7,637 ) Net cash and cash equivalents (used in) provided by financing activities (5,661 ) 61,729 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 7,356 52,520 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 90,706 130,976 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 98,062 $ 183,496 Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing and financing activities Property and equipment purchases in accounts payable and accrued expenses $ – $ 37





Benefitfocus, Inc.

Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Reconciliation from Gross Profit to Non-GAAP Gross Profit: Gross profit $ 32,874 $ 31,777 $ 69,344 $ 64,019 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 336 323 673 640 Stock-based compensation expense 638 633 964 1,300 Total net adjustments 974 956 1,637 1,940 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 33,848 $ 32,733 $ 70,981 $ 65,959 Reconciliation from Operating Loss to Non-GAAP Operating Income (Loss): Operating loss $ (9,451 ) $ (6,093 ) $ (5,966 ) $ (11,764 ) Amortization of acquired intangible assets 569 568 1,137 1,137 Stock-based compensation expense 4,376 3,323 5,899 7,000 Transaction and acquisition-related costs expensed 6 215 160 407 Impairment of long-lived assets 4,003 — 4,003 — Costs not core to our business 1,717 — 3,598 — Total net adjustments 10,671 4,106 14,797 8,544 Non-GAAP operating income (loss) $ 1,220 $ (1,987 ) $ 8,831 $ (3,220 ) Reconciliation from Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA: Net loss $ (15,020 ) $ (11,862 ) $ (17,117 ) $ (22,998 ) Depreciation 3,444 3,926 7,067 7,722 Amortization of software development costs 2,159 1,727 4,321 3,246 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 569 568 1,137 1,137 Interest income (54 ) (97 ) (111 ) (523 ) Interest expense 5,646 5,862 11,201 11,753 Income tax expense 41 6 83 11 Stock-based compensation expense 4,376 3,323 5,899 7,000 Transaction and acquisition-related costs expensed 6 215 160 407 Restructuring costs 2,727 5,616 4,127 5,616 Impairment of long-lived assets 4,003 — 4,003 — Costs not core to our business 1,717 — 3,598 — Total net adjustments 24,634 21,146 41,485 36,369 Adjusted EBITDA $ 9,614 $ 9,284 $ 24,368 $ 13,371 Reconciliation from Net Loss to Non-GAAP Net Loss: Net loss $ (15,020 ) $ (11,862 ) $ (17,117 ) $ (22,998 ) Amortization of acquired intangible assets 569 568 1,137 1,137 Stock-based compensation expense 4,376 3,323 5,899 7,000 Transaction and acquisition-related costs expensed 6 215 160 407 Impairment of long-lived assets 4,003 — 4,003 — Costs not core to our business 1,717 — 3,598 — Total net adjustments 10,671 4,106 14,797 8,544 Non-GAAP net loss $ (4,349 ) $ (7,756 ) $ (2,320 ) $ (14,454 ) Calculation of Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share: Non-GAAP net loss $ (4,349 ) $ (7,756 ) $ (2,320 ) $ (14,454 ) Preferred dividends (1,600 ) (462 ) (3,200 ) (462 ) Non-GAAP net loss available to common stockholders $ (5,949 ) $ (8,218 ) $ (5,520 ) $ (14,916 ) Weighted average shares outstanding - basic and diluted 33,080,257 32,058,387 32,787,162 32,348,673 Shares used in computing non-GAAP net loss per share - basic and diluted 33,080,257 32,058,387 32,787,162 32,348,673 Non-GAAP net loss per common share - basic and diluted $ (0.18 ) $ (0.26 ) $ (0.17 ) $ (0.46 ) Reconciliation of Cash Flows from Operations to Free Cash Flow: Net cash and cash equivalents provided by (used in) operating activities $ 9,163 $ 5,036 $ 17,927 $ (2,134 ) Purchases of property and equipment (2,590 ) (3,254 ) (4,483 ) (7,075 ) Cash paid for restructuring costs 5 4,456 1,384 4,456 Total net adjustments (2,585 ) 1,202 (3,099 ) (2,619 ) Free Cash Flow $ 6,578 $ 6,238 $ 14,828 $ (4,753 )

