Allena Pharmaceuticals to Participate in the 12th Annual Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Conference

NEWTON, Mass., Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALNA), a late-stage, biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing first-in-class, oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic and kidney disorders, today announced that company management will participate in the upcoming 12th Annual Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Conference on August 10th – August 11th, 2021.
Louis Brenner, M.D., Allena’s President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in the Casino Re-nal Part 2 - Cysts and Stones panel discussion. Details for the panel discussion are below:
|Casino Re-nal Part 2 - Cysts and Stones Panel
|Date:
|4:05 pm ET
|Time:
|Wednesday, August 11th, 2021
|Webcast:
|https://wsw.com/webcast/wedbush39/panel25/2580370
Management will also be available for 1x1 meetings on Tuesday, August 10th – Wednesday, August 11th, 2021.
About Allena Pharmaceuticals
Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class, oral biologic therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic and kidney disorders. Allena’s lead product candidate, reloxaliase, is currently being evaluated in a pivotal Phase 3 clinical program for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder characterized by markedly elevated urinary oxalate levels and commonly associated with kidney stones, chronic kidney disease and other serious kidney disorders. Allena is also developing ALLN-346 for the treatment of hyperuricemia in the setting of gout and advanced chronic kidney disease, with a Phase 1 multiple-ascending dose study recently completed and a Phase 2a program planned for the second half of 2021.
