89bio to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 89bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: ETNB), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases, today announced that Company’s Management will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences in August:



BTIG Virtual Biotechnology Conference 2021

Format: Fireside chat and one-on-one investor meetings

Date: Monday, August 9, 2021

Presentation Time: 3:30 p.m. EDT

Canaccord Genuity 41st Annual Growth Conference

Format: One-on-one investor meetings

Date: Wednesday, August 11, 2021

BTIG-hosted events are intended for prospective and existing BTIG clients only. To listen to the live event, please contact your BTIG representative.

About 89bio

89bio is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, BIO89-100, is a specifically engineered glycoPEGylated analog of FGF21. BIO89-100 is being developed for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and severe hypertriglyceridemia (SHTG). 89bio is headquartered in San Francisco with operations in Herzliya, Israel.

