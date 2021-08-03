Matterport Appoints Head of Product to Scale Global Platform

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Matterport, Inc. (Nasdaq: MTTR), the leading spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world, today announced the appointment of Preethy Vaidyanathan as Head of Product to lead the company’s product strategy and development globally.



“We are excited to have Preethy join our leadership team during this pivotal time of growth for the company,” said Japjit Tulsi, Chief Technology Officer at Matterport. “Her growth mindset and deep experience scaling technology and cross functional teams for a global customer base will be invaluable as we strive to make every building, every space more valuable and accessible.”

Vaidyanathan specializes in scaling technology for rapid-growth technology platforms as they accelerate momentum to reach millions of consumers. Prior to joining Matterport, she was Chief Product Officer at Slice, the food tech marketplace platform powering 16,000 independent pizzerias across 3,000 cities and over 5 million consumers. During her tenure, Slice accelerated product launches to digitally transform local business to achieve cumulative sales of $1 billion in 2020.

Vaidyanathan was previously Chief Product Officer at Tapad, the global leader in digital identity resolution powering top brands to maximize their digital marketing investment. She helped transform Tapad from a previously unprofitable managed service to a profitable SaaS platform. During her tenure, Tapad experienced a 69% organic increase in global revenue, driven by expanding business, scaling use cases and global expansion. Prior to Tapad, Vaidyanathan has also led product teams at McAfee, AppNexus, Medialets, Vibrant Media and Efficient Frontier.



"Matterport’s ambition to turn buildings into data and make spatial data available for anyone and everyone is truly revolutionary,” said Vaidyanathan. “I’m eager to help shape the future of this transformational technology at such an exciting time.”

Vaidyanathan is an active thought leader as a member of Forbes’s Agency Council and her works are published in Modern Retail, MarTech Advisor, eMarketer and Wall Street Journal. She is a regular industry speaker and panelist. As a mentor at She Runs It, a League of Advertising Women, Vaidyanathan is passionate about advocating for women in tech. She holds a Master's degree in Computer Science from the University of California.



Founded in 2011, Matterport has defined the spatial data category for the built world with its market-leading spatial data platform that transforms any space into an accurate and immersive digital twin. Hundreds of thousands of customers around the world have brought more than five million spaces online to date with the Matterport platform to more effectively access, manage and utilize them. The company has extended its market reach beyond residential real estate to include multifamily and commercial real estate; architecture, engineering and construction; retail; insurance and restoration; travel and hospitality; and facilities management. Matterport primarily operates under a recurring revenue SaaS model, and grew its subscriber base by more than 500% in 2020.

