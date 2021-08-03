Kadant Reports Record Results for Second Quarter 2021

WESTFORD, Mass., Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kadant Inc. (NYSE: KAI) reported its financial results for the second quarter ended July 3, 2021.



Second Quarter Financial Highlights with Records Achieved in Each of the Following Metrics

Bookings increased 60% to $213 million.

Revenue increased 28% to $196 million.

Operating cash flow increased 101% to $44 million.

Free cash flow increased 100% to $42 million.

Net income increased 97% to $23 million.

GAAP diluted EPS increased 96% to $1.96.

Adjusted diluted EPS increased 90% to $2.01.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 56% to $41 million and represented 21.1% of revenue.

Backlog was $242 million.



Note: Percent changes above are based on comparison to the prior year period. Free cash flow, adjusted diluted EPS, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, and changes in organic revenue are non-GAAP financial measures that exclude certain items as detailed later in this press release under the heading “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

Management Commentary

“Our global workforce once again executed extremely well in delivering significant value to our customers and record results for our stockholders,” said Jeffrey L. Powell, president and chief executive officer of Kadant Inc. “The broadening economic recovery has provided us with opportunities to grow our business and our results show that our efforts are working. Record revenue and solid operational execution led to strong adjusted EBITDA margin expansion across all our operating segments and we are well positioned for the second half of 2021.

“New order activity was driven by strong demand across all our operating segments and was particularly strong for our Industrial Processing segment. Our end markets continue to show signs of building momentum as we enter the second half of the year. As the economic recovery spreads to Europe and Asia, we are seeing increased customer optimism and believe the second half of 2021 will finish strong despite headwinds from supply chain constraints and inflationary pressure on material costs.”

Second Quarter 2021 compared to 2020

Revenue increased 28 percent to a record $195.8 million compared to $152.9 million in 2020. Organic revenue increased 21 percent, which excludes a seven percent increase from the favorable effect of foreign currency translation. Gross margin was 43.6 percent compared to 43.5 percent in 2020.

GAAP diluted earnings per share (EPS) increased 96 percent to a record $1.96 compared to $1.00 in 2020. Adjusted diluted EPS increased 90 percent to a record $2.01 compared to $1.06 in 2020. Adjusted diluted EPS excludes $0.05 of acquisition costs in 2021 and $0.03 of acquisition costs and $0.03 of restructuring costs in 2020. Net income increased 97 percent to $22.9 million compared to $11.6 million in 2020. Adjusted EBITDA increased 56 percent to a record $41.3 million and a record 21.1 percent of revenue compared to $26.6 million and 17.4 percent of revenue in the prior year quarter. Operating cash flow increased 101 percent to a record $44.4 million compared to $22.0 million in 2020.

Bookings increased 60 percent to a record $213.2 million compared to $133.0 million in 2020. Organic bookings increased 50 percent, which excludes a ten percent increase from the favorable effect of foreign currency translation.

Summary and Outlook

“As the U.S. continues its robust growth and other regions begin to show increasing economic momentum, we are well positioned to capitalize on opportunities wherever they may come next,” Mr. Powell continued. “We remain cautiously optimistic that our end market demand will continue to show strength while recognizing the growing risk the COVID-19 Delta variant and supply chain constraints present to near-term economic growth. Our revenue expectation for the year has increased due to our record bookings and backlog. Our acquisition of the Clouth Group of Companies in the third quarter will further strengthen our revenue performance for the year. Accordingly, we are increasing our revenue expectation to $783 to $793 million for 2021 from our previous range of $710 to $730 million.”

Conference Call

Kadant will hold a webcast with a slide presentation for investors on Wednesday, August 4, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. eastern time to discuss its second quarter performance, as well as future expectations. To access the webcast, including the slideshow and accompanying audio, go to www.kadant.com and click on “Investors.” To listen to the webcast via teleconference, call 888-326-8410 within the U.S., or +1-704-385-4884 outside the U.S. and reference participant passcode 3083302. Prior to the call, our earnings release and the slides used in the webcast presentation will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and will be available at www.sec.gov. An archive of the webcast presentation will be available on our website until September 3, 2021.

Shortly after the webcast, Kadant will post its updated general investor presentation incorporating the second quarter results on its website at www.kadant.com under the “Investors” section.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to the financial measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), we use certain non-GAAP financial measures, including increases or decreases in revenue excluding the effect of acquisitions and foreign currency translation (organic revenue), adjusted operating income, adjusted net income, adjusted diluted EPS, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, and free cash flow.

We believe these non-GAAP financial measures, when taken together with the corresponding GAAP financial measures, provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of our core business, operating results, or future outlook. We believe that the inclusion of such measures helps investors gain an understanding of our underlying operating performance and future prospects, consistent with how management measures and forecasts our performance, especially when comparing such results to previous periods or forecasts and to the performance of our competitors. Such measures are also used by us in our financial and operating decision-making and for compensation purposes. We also believe this information is responsive to investors' requests and gives them an additional measure of our performance.

The non-GAAP financial measures included in this press release are not meant to be considered superior to or a substitute for the results of operations prepared in accordance with GAAP. In addition, the non-GAAP financial measures included in this press release have limitations associated with their use as compared to the most directly comparable GAAP measures, in that they may be different from, and therefore not comparable to, similar measures used by other companies.

Revenue in the second quarter of 2021 included a $11.6 million favorable foreign currency translation effect. Revenue in the first six months of 2021 included a $17.6 million favorable foreign currency translation effect and $0.5 million from an acquisition. We present increases or decreases in organic revenue, which excludes the effect of acquisitions and foreign currency translation, to provide investors insight into underlying revenue trends.

Our non-GAAP financial measures exclude restructuring costs, acquisition costs, and amortization expense related to acquired backlog. Free cash flow presents cash flow from operations excluding capital expenditures. These items are excluded as they are not indicative of our core operating results and are not comparable to other periods, which have differing levels of incremental costs, or none at all.

Second Quarter

Adjusted operating income, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA margin exclude:

Pre-tax acquisition costs of $0.6 million in 2021 and $0.4 million in 2020.

Pre-tax restructuring costs of $0.5 million in 2020.

Adjusted net income and adjusted diluted EPS exclude:

After-tax acquisition costs of $0.6 million in 2021 and $0.3 million ($0.4 million net of tax of $0.1 million) in 2020.



After-tax restructuring costs of $0.3 million ($0.5 million net of tax of $0.2 million) in 2020.

Free cash flow is calculated as cash flow from operations less:

Capital expenditures of $2.1 million in 2021 and $0.9 million in 2020.



First Six Months

Adjusted operating income, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA margin exclude:

Pre-tax acquisition costs of $1.9 million in 2021 and $0.4 million in 2020.

Pre-tax restructuring costs of $0.5 million in 2020.

Pre-tax expense related to amortization of acquired backlog of $0.1 million in 2021.



Adjusted net income and adjusted diluted EPS exclude:

After-tax acquisition costs of $1.7 million ($1.9 million net of tax of $0.2 million) in 2021 and $0.3 million ($0.4 million net of tax of $0.1 million) in 2020.

After-tax restructuring costs of $0.3 million ($0.5 million net of tax of $0.2 million) in 2020.

After-tax expense related to amortization of acquired backlog of $0.1 million in 2021.



Free cash flow is calculated as cash flow from operations less:

Capital expenditures of $4.3 million in 2021 and $3.6 million in 2020.



Reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are set forth in this press release.

Financial Highlights (unaudited) (In thousands, except per share amounts and percentages) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended Consolidated Statement of Income July 3,

2021 June 27,

2020 July 3,

2021 June 27,

2020 Revenue $ 195,811 $ 152,860 $ 368,274 $ 311,987 Costs and Operating Expenses: Cost of revenue 110,493 86,412 207,241 177,216 Selling, general, and administrative expenses 49,267 45,073 98,698 90,665 Research and development expenses 3,041 2,798 5,898 5,874 Restructuring costs — 456 — 456 162,801 134,739 311,837 274,211 Operating Income 33,010 18,121 56,437 37,776 Interest Income 56 37 121 88 Interest Expense (1,066 ) (1,931 ) (2,177 ) (4,390 ) Other Expense, Net (24 ) (31 ) (48 ) (63 ) Income Before Provision for Income Taxes 31,976 16,196 54,333 33,411 Provision for Income Taxes 8,949 4,474 14,510 9,033 Net Income 23,027 11,722 39,823 24,378 Net Income Attributable to Noncontrolling Interest (163 ) (115 ) (398 ) (240 ) Net Income Attributable to Kadant $ 22,864 $ 11,607 $ 39,425 $ 24,138 Earnings per Share Attributable to Kadant: Basic $ 1.97 $ 1.01 $ 3.41 $ 2.11 Diluted $ 1.96 $ 1.00 $ 3.39 $ 2.09 Weighted Average Shares: Basic 11,579 11,482 11,566 11,457 Diluted 11,650 11,552 11,631 11,530





Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted EPS (a) July 3,

2021 July 3,

2021 June 27,

2020 June 27,

2020 Net Income and Diluted EPS Attributable to Kadant, as Reported $ 22,864 $ 1.96 $ 11,607 $ 1.00 Adjustments for the Following: Restructuring Costs, Net of Tax — — 332 0.03 Acquisition Costs, Net of Tax (b) 557 0.05 297 0.03 Amortization of Acquired Backlog, Net of Tax (c) 21 — 20 — Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted EPS (a) $ 23,442 $ 2.01 $ 12,256 $ 1.06





Six Months Ended Six Months Ended July 3,

2021 July 3,

2021 June 27,

2020 June 27,

2020 Net Income and Diluted EPS Attributable to Kadant, as Reported $ 39,425 $ 3.39 $ 24,138 $ 2.09 Adjustments for the Following: Restructuring Costs, Net of Tax — — 332 0.03 Acquisition Costs, Net of Tax (b) 1,730 0.15 297 0.03 Amortization of Acquired Backlog, Net of Tax (c) 65 0.01 26 — Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted EPS (a) $ 41,220 $ 3.54 $ 24,793 $ 2.15





Three Months Ended Increase Excluding FX (a,d) Revenue by Segment July 3,

2021 June 27,

2020 Increase Flow Control $ 70,762 $ 51,365 $ 19,397 $ 15,610 Industrial Processing 82,681 65,673 17,008 10,795 Material Handling 42,368 35,822 6,546 4,972 $ 195,811 $ 152,860 $ 42,951 $ 31,377 Percentage of Parts and Consumables Revenue 64 % 64 % Six Months Ended Increase Increase Excluding Acquisition and FX (a,d) July 3,

2021 June 27,

2020 Flow Control $ 134,516 $ 108,514 $ 26,002 $ 20,585 Industrial Processing 151,835 130,382 21,453 11,704 Material Handling 81,923 73,091 8,832 5,903 $ 368,274 $ 311,987 $ 56,287 $ 38,192 Percentage of Parts and Consumables Revenue 66 % 65 % Three Months Ended Increase Increase Excluding FX (d) Bookings by Segment July 3,

2021 June 27,

2020 Flow Control $ 71,819 $ 49,361 $ 22,458 $ 18,660 Industrial Processing 101,899 53,144 48,755 40,412 Material Handling 39,447 30,471 8,976 7,212 $ 213,165 $ 132,976 $ 80,189 $ 66,284 Percentage of Parts and Consumables Bookings 60 % 71 % Six Months Ended Increase Increase Excluding Acquisition and FX (d) July 3,

2021 June 27,

2020 Flow Control $ 147,818 $ 117,105 $ 30,713 $ 24,733 Industrial Processing 188,505 118,982 69,523 56,664 Material Handling 81,331 72,506 8,825 5,568 $ 417,654 $ 308,593 $ 109,061 $ 86,965 Percentage of Parts and Consumables Bookings 62 % 68 %





Three Months Ended Six Months Ended Business Segment Information July 3,

2021 June 27,

2020 July 3,

2021 June 27,

2020 Gross Margin: Flow Control 52.8 % 53.5 % 53.0 % 53.2 % Industrial Processing 40.1 % 40.9 % 40.3 % 39.7 % Material Handling 34.9 % 33.8 % 34.8 % 34.7 % 43.6 % 43.5 % 43.7 % 43.2 %





Operating Income: Flow Control $ 19,324 $ 10,260 $ 34,770 $ 23,590 Industrial Processing 17,301 10,639 28,434 20,075 Material Handling 5,592 3,593 10,035 7,727 Corporate (9,207 ) (6,371 ) (16,802 ) (13,616 ) $ 33,010 $ 18,121 $ 56,437 $ 37,776 Adjusted Operating Income (a,e): Flow Control $ 19,563 $ 10,716 $ 36,006 $ 24,046 Industrial Processing 17,301 11,074 28,494 20,510 Material Handling 5,619 3,593 10,062 7,735 Corporate (8,843 ) (6,371 ) (16,137 ) (13,616 ) $ 33,640 $ 19,012 $ 58,425 $ 38,675 Capital Expenditures: Flow Control $ 368 $ 337 $ 702 $ 1,158 Industrial Processing 1,191 211 2,995 1,675 Material Handling 495 283 616 681 Corporate 5 80 5 83 $ 2,059 $ 911 $ 4,318 $ 3,597 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended Cash Flow and Other Data July 3,

2021 June 27,

2020 July 3,

2021 June 27,

2020 Operating Cash Flow $ 44,386 $ 22,039 $ 63,478 $ 28,208 Less: Capital Expenditures (2,059 ) (911 ) (4,318 ) (3,597 ) Free Cash Flow (a) $ 42,327 $ 21,128 $ 59,160 $ 24,611 Depreciation and Amortization Expense $ 7,716 $ 7,576 $ 15,402 $ 15,174





Balance Sheet Data July 3,

2021 January 2,

2021 Assets Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash (f) $ 158,144 $ 66,640 Accounts Receivable, net 106,791 91,540 Inventories 114,316 106,814 Unbilled Revenue 6,481 7,576 Property, Plant, and Equipment, net 81,757 84,642 Intangible Assets 151,582 160,965 Goodwill 350,271 351,753 Other Assets 60,134 57,641 $ 1,029,476 $ 927,571 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Accounts Payable $ 44,087 $ 32,264 Debt Obligations 268,722 227,963 Other Borrowings 5,003 5,511 Other Liabilities 180,538 164,928 Total Liabilities 498,350 430,666 Stockholders' Equity 531,126 496,905 $ 1,029,476 $ 927,571





Three Months Ended Six Months Ended Adjusted Operating Income and Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation (a) July 3,

2021 June 27,

2020 July 3,

2021 June 27,

2020 Consolidated Net Income Attributable to Kadant $ 22,864 $ 11,607 $ 39,425 $ 24,138 Net Income Attributable to Noncontrolling Interest 163 115 398 240 Provision for Income Taxes 8,949 4,474 14,510 9,033 Interest Expense, Net 1,010 1,894 2,056 4,302 Other Expense, Net 24 31 48 63 Operating Income 33,010 18,121 56,437 37,776 Restructuring Costs — 456 — 456 Acquisition Costs (b) 603 407 1,901 407 Acquired Backlog Amortization (c) 27 28 87 36 Adjusted Operating Income (a) 33,640 19,012 58,425 38,675 Depreciation and Amortization 7,689 7,548 15,315 15,138 Adjusted EBITDA (a) $ 41,329 $ 26,560 $ 73,740 $ 53,813 Adjusted EBITDA Margin (a,g) 21.1 % 17.4 % 20.0 % 17.2 % Flow Control Operating Income $ 19,324 $ 10,260 $ 34,770 $ 23,590 Acquisition Costs (b) 239 — 1,236 — Restructuring Costs — 456 — 456 Adjusted Operating Income (a) 19,563 10,716 36,006 24,046 Depreciation and Amortization 1,568 1,579 3,140 3,165 Adjusted EBITDA (a) $ 21,131 $ 12,295 $ 39,146 $ 27,211 Adjusted EBITDA Margin (a,g) 29.9 % 23.9 % 29.1 % 25.1 % Industrial Processing Operating Income $ 17,301 $ 10,639 $ 28,434 $ 20,075 Acquisition Costs (b) — 407 — 407 Acquired Backlog Amortization (c) — 28 60 28 Adjusted Operating Income (a) 17,301 11,074 28,494 20,510 Depreciation and Amortization 3,403 3,126 6,741 6,287 Adjusted EBITDA (a) $ 20,704 $ 14,200 $ 35,235 $ 26,797 Adjusted EBITDA Margin (a,g) 25.0 % 21.6 % 23.2 % 20.6 % Material Handling Operating Income $ 5,592 $ 3,593 $ 10,035 $ 7,727 Acquired Backlog Amortization (c) 27 — 27 8 Adjusted Operating Income (a) 5,619 3,593 10,062 7,735 Depreciation and Amortization 2,682 2,795 5,368 5,592 Adjusted EBITDA (a) $ 8,301 $ 6,388 $ 15,430 $ 13,327 Adjusted EBITDA Margin (a,g) 19.6 % 17.8 % 18.8 % 18.2 % Corporate Operating Loss $ (9,207 ) $ (6,371 ) $ (16,802 ) $ (13,616 ) Acquisition Costs (b) 364 — 665 — Adjusted Operating Loss (a) (8,843 ) (6,371 ) (16,137 ) (13,616 ) Depreciation and Amortization 36 48 66 94 Adjusted EBITDA (a) $ (8,807 ) $ (6,323 ) $ (16,071 ) $ (13,522 )





(a) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. (b) Represents transaction costs associated with our acquisitions. The results by segment for the first quarter of 2021 have been recast to reflect acquisition costs incurred. (c) Represents intangible amortization expense associated with acquired backlog. (d) Represents the increase (decrease) resulting from the exclusion of an acquisition and from the conversion of current period amounts reported in local currencies into U.S. dollars at the exchange rate of the prior period compared to the U.S. dollar amount reported in the prior period. (e) See reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure under "Adjusted Operating Income and Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation." (f) Includes restricted cash of $84.2 million at the end of the second quarter of 2021 used to fund our third quarter acquisition of Clouth. (g) Calculated as adjusted EBITDA divided by revenue in each period.

About Kadant

Kadant Inc. is a global supplier of high-value, critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The Company’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries. Kadant is based in Westford, Massachusetts, with approximately 2,800 employees in 21 countries worldwide. For more information, visit www.kadant.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

The following constitutes a “Safe Harbor” statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including forward-looking statements about our future financial and operating performance, demand for our products, and economic and industry outlook. These forward-looking statements represent our expectations as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause our actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including those set forth under the heading "Risk Factors" in Kadant’s annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 2, 2021 and subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These include risks and uncertainties relating to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our operating and financial results; adverse changes in global and local economic conditions; the variability and difficulty in accurately predicting revenues from large capital equipment and systems projects; health epidemics; our acquisition strategy; levels of residential construction activity; reductions by our wood processing customers of their capital spending or production of oriented strand board; changes to the global timber supply; development and use of digital media; cyclical economic conditions affecting the global mining industry; demand for coal, including economic and environmental risks associated with coal; failure of our information systems or breaches of data security and cybertheft; implementation of our internal growth strategy; price increases or shortages of raw materials; competition; changes in our tax provision or exposure to additional tax liabilities; our ability to successfully manage our manufacturing operations; disruption in production; future restructurings; loss of key personnel and effective succession planning; protection of intellectual property; climate change; adequacy of our insurance coverage; global operations; policies of the Chinese government; the variability and uncertainties in sales of capital equipment in China; currency fluctuations; economic conditions and regulatory changes caused by the United Kingdom’s exit from the European Union; changes to government regulations and policies around the world; compliance with government regulations and policies and compliance with laws; environmental laws and regulations; environmental, health and safety laws and regulations impacting the mining industry; our debt obligations; restrictions in our credit agreement and note purchase agreement; substitution of an alternative index for LIBOR; soundness of financial institutions; fluctuations in our share price; and anti-takeover provisions.

Contacts

Investor Contact Information:

Michael McKenney, 978-776-2000

IR@kadant.com

or

Media Contact Information:

Wes Martz, 269-278-1715

media@kadant.com