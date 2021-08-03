Rapid Micro Biosystems Announces Appointment of Melinda Litherland to Board of Directors

LOWELL, Mass., Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. (Nasdaq: RPID) (“Rapid Micro”), an innovative life sciences technology company providing mission critical automation solutions to facilitate the efficient manufacturing and fast, safe release of healthcare products, is pleased to welcome Melinda Litherland to its board of directors.



Appointed to the board in June 2021, Litherland is a former partner and specialist in the Technology and Life Sciences industry groups of Deloitte & Touche LLP. She has more than 30 years of audit experience in service to companies ranging from emerging venture-backed clients to large multinationals. Litherland is a certified public accountant with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics from Rice University and a Master of Accounting degree from the Rice University Jones Graduate School of Business. She also serves on the board of directors at Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., chairing the audit committee.

“We are thrilled to welcome a board member with Melinda’s extensive financial and life sciences background to Rapid Micro Biosystems,” said President and CEO Robert Spignesi. “As an independent director, she brings a wealth of experience with the complex accounting and business matters that Rapid Micro Biosystems will face as we pursue our vision of becoming the trusted standard in the global microbial quality control (MQC) marketplace.”

“I am excited to join the board at Rapid Micro Biosystems at an energizing time in the company's growth,” Litherland said. “As the company pursues its vision, I welcome the opportunity to share my experience.”

About Rapid Micro Biosystems

Rapid Micro Biosystems is an innovative life sciences technology company providing mission critical automation solutions to facilitate the efficient manufacturing and fast, safe release of healthcare products such as biologics, vaccines, cell and gene therapies, and sterile injectables. The company’s flagship Growth Direct® platform automates and modernizes the antiquated, manual microbial quality control (MQC) testing workflows used in the largest and most complex pharmaceutical manufacturing operations across the globe. The Growth Direct® platform brings the quality control lab to the manufacturing floor, unlocking the power of in-line/at-the-line MQC automation to deliver faster results, greater accuracy, increased operational efficiency, better compliance with data integrity regulations, and quicker decision making that customers rely on to ensure safe and consistent supply of important healthcare products. The company is headquartered and has U.S. manufacturing in Lowell, Massachusetts, with global locations in Switzerland, Germany, and the Netherlands. For more information, please visit www.rapidmicrobio.com or follow the company on Twitter at @rapidmicrobio or on LinkedIn.

