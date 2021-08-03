COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC. REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2021 FINANCIAL AND OPERATING RESULTS

FRISCO, TX, Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Comstock Resources, Inc. ("Comstock" or the "Company") (NYSE: CRK) today reported financial and operating results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Highlights of 2021's Second Quarter

Adjusted net income to common stockholders was $55 million for the quarter or $0.22 per diluted share.

Production averaged 1,387 MMcfe per day, comprised of 98% natural gas, and was 8% higher than the first quarter of 2021 and 6% higher than the second quarter of 2020.

Average realized price, including hedging, was $2.57 per Mcfe compared to $1.96 per Mcfe in 2020's second quarter.

Revenues, including realized hedging losses, were $325 million, 40% higher than 2020's second quarter.

Adjusted EBITDAX was $251 million, 55% higher than 2020's second quarter.

Operating cash flow (excluding working capital changes) was $196 million or $0.71 per diluted share.

Second quarter capital spending was $172 million, including $8 million for leasing activities.

Generated free cash flow of $20 million, bringing free cash flow for the first six months of 2021 to $53 million.

Refinanced 9.75% notes with new 8.5 year 5.875% senior notes, reducing annual interest payments by $28 million and extending senior note maturities to 7.6 years from 6.3 years. Combined with the March 2021 refinancing transaction, future annual interest payments have now been reduced by $48 million.





Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Revenues in the second quarter of 2021 totaled $324.8 million (including realized losses on hedging of $18.8 million). Net cash provided by operating activities (excluding changes in working capital) generated in the second quarter was $196.4 million, and the Company reported a net loss available to common stockholders for the second quarter of $184.1 million ($0.80 per share). The net loss in the quarter was due to a $114.1 million pre-tax loss on the early retirement of the 9.75% senior notes and a $204.8 million unrealized loss on hedging contracts held for risk management. The significant improvement in future natural gas prices since March 31, 2021 drove the unrealized loss on the hedging contracts. Excluding these items and certain other unusual items, adjusted net income available to common stockholders for the second quarter of 2021 was $55.0 million, or $0.22 per diluted share.

Comstock's production cost per Mcfe in the second quarter was $0.59 per Mcfe, which was comprised of $0.25 for gathering and transportation costs, $0.21 for lease operating costs, $0.08 for production and other taxes and $0.05 for cash general and administrative expenses. Production cost was $0.60 per Mcfe in both the first quarter of 2021 and the second quarter of 2020. Comstock's unhedged operating margin was 78% in the second quarter of 2021.

Financial Results for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2021

Revenues reported for the first six months of 2021 totaled $656.9 million (including realized losses on hedging of $27.3 million). Net cash provided by operating activities (excluding changes in working capital) was $403.0 million, and the Company reported a net loss available to common stockholders for the first six months of 2021 of $322.5 million ($1.39 per share). The net loss in the first six months of 2021 included $352.6 million in pre-tax losses on the early retirement of the 9.75% and 7.50% senior notes and a $217.9 million unrealized loss on the change in fair market value of the Company's hedging contracts. Excluding these items and certain other unusual items, adjusted net income available to common stockholders was $118.3 million, or $0.46 per diluted share.

Drilling Results

Comstock drilled 42 (33.5 net) operated horizontal Haynesville/Bossier shale wells in the first six months of 2021 which had an average lateral length of 7,902 feet. Comstock also participated in an additional eight (0.9 net) non-operated Haynesville shale wells in the first six months of 2021. Comstock turned 26 (23.3 net) wells to sales in the first six months of 2021 and currently expects to turn an additional 25 wells (20.8 net) to sales in the third quarter of 2021.

Since its last operational update in May, Comstock has turned 21 (18.5 net) new operated Haynesville/Bossier shale wells to sales. These wells had initial daily production rates of 15 MMcf to 32 MMcf per day, with an average of 22 MMcf per day. The completed lateral length of these wells averaged 8,251 feet. Comstock plans to continue to utilize five operated rigs for the remainder of 2021 for its planned drilling activity, having released one operated rig in May 2021.

COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenues: Natural gas sales $ 321,520 $ 172,362 $ 645,480 $ 379,601 Oil sales 22,173 7,173 38,698 25,812 Total oil and gas sales 343,693 179,535 684,178 405,413 Operating expenses: Production and ad valorem taxes 10,141 9,569 19,793 17,970 Gathering and transportation 31,736 26,590 61,194 55,001 Lease operating 26,011 27,820 50,574 53,698 Exploration — — — 27 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 121,446 103,347 230,574 213,772 General and administrative 7,872 8,298 15,900 17,017 Gains on asset sales (9 ) — (79 ) — Total operating expenses 197,197 175,624 377,956 357,485 Operating income 146,496 3,911 306,222 47,928 Other income (expenses): Gain (loss) from derivative financial instruments (223,958 ) (12,298 ) (245,707 ) 49,601 Other income (expense) 530 (9 ) 811 304 Interest expense (56,880 ) (52,064 ) (120,691 ) (104,874 ) Loss on early retirement of debt (114,060 ) (861 ) (352,599 ) (861 ) Total other expenses (394,368 ) (65,232 ) (718,186 ) (55,830 ) Loss before income taxes (247,872 ) (61,321 ) (411,964 ) (7,902 ) Benefit from income taxes 68,177 11,445 98,144 54 Net loss (179,695 ) (49,876 ) (313,820 ) (7,848 ) Preferred stock dividends and accretion (4,363 ) (10,126 ) (8,678 ) (22,198 ) Net loss available to common stockholders $ (184,058 ) $ (60,002 ) $ (322,498 ) $ (30,046 ) Net loss per share: Basic $ (0.80 ) $ (0.29 ) $ (1.39 ) $ (0.15 ) Diluted $ (0.80 ) $ (0.29 ) $ (1.39 ) $ (0.15 ) Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 231,428 208,904 231,403 198,910 Diluted (1) 231,428 208,904 231,403 198,910





(1) Basic and diluted shares outstanding are the same since the effect of unvested restricted stock, performance stock units and preferred stock would be anti-dilutive.





COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands)

As of June 30,

2021 December 31, 2020 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 19,727 $ 30,272 Accounts receivable 185,976 145,786 Derivative financial instruments 10,765 8,913 Other current assets 8,410 14,839 Total current assets 224,878 199,810 Property and equipment, net 4,195,773 4,084,550 Goodwill 335,897 335,897 Derivative financial instruments 830 661 Operating lease right-of-use assets 6,833 3,025 Other assets 37 40 $ 4,764,248 $ 4,623,983 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Accounts payable $ 292,998 $ 259,284 Accrued costs 105,210 133,019 Operating leases 2,190 2,284 Derivative financial instruments 255,127 47,005 Total current liabilities 655,525 441,592 Long-term debt 2,847,309 2,517,149 Deferred income taxes 99,245 200,583 Derivative financial instruments 14,157 2,364 Long-term operating leases 4,674 740 Reserve for future abandonment costs 20,748 19,290 Other non-current liabilities 180 492 Total liabilities 3,641,838 3,182,210 Mezzanine equity: Preferred stock 175,000 175,000 Stockholders' equity: Common stock 116,425 116,206 Additional paid-in capital 1,098,300 1,095,384 Accumulated earnings (deficit) (267,315 ) 55,183 Total stockholders' equity 947,410 1,266,773 $ 4,764,248 $ 4,623,983

COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC.

OPERATING RESULTS

(In thousands, except per unit amounts)

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Gas production (MMcf) 124,083 116,477 237,376 239,263 Oil production (Mbbls) 362 360 688 814 Total production (MMcfe) 126,260 118,631 241,506 244,144 Natural gas sales $ 321,520 $ 172,362 $ 645,480 $ 379,601 Natural gas hedging settlements (1) (16,879 ) 46,791 (24,369 ) 89,796 Total natural gas including hedging 304,641 219,153 621,111 469,397 Oil sales 22,173 7,173 38,698 25,812 Oil hedging settlements (1) (1,965 ) 6,434 (2,883 ) 8,844 Total oil including hedging 20,208 13,607 35,815 34,656 Total oil and gas sales including hedging $ 324,849 $ 232,760 $ 656,926 $ 504,053 Average gas price (per Mcf) $ 2.59 $ 1.48 $ 2.72 $ 1.59 Average gas price including hedging (per Mcf) $ 2.46 $ 1.88 $ 2.62 $ 1.96 Average oil price (per barrel) $ 61.25 $ 19.97 $ 56.25 $ 31.72 Average oil price including hedging (per barrel) $ 55.82 $ 37.89 $ 52.06 $ 42.59 Average price (per Mcfe) $ 2.72 $ 1.51 $ 2.83 $ 1.66 Average price including hedging (per Mcfe) $ 2.57 $ 1.96 $ 2.72 $ 2.06 Production and ad valorem taxes $ 10,141 $ 9,569 $ 19,793 $ 17,970 Gathering and transportation 31,736 26,590 61,194 55,001 Lease operating 26,011 27,820 50,574 53,698 Cash general and administrative (2) 6,073 6,746 12,411 14,035 Total production costs $ 73,961 $ 70,725 $ 143,972 $ 140,704 Production and ad valorem taxes (per Mcfe) $ 0.08 $ 0.08 $ 0.08 $ 0.07 Gathering and transportation (per Mcfe) 0.25 0.22 0.25 0.23 Lease operating (per Mcfe) 0.21 0.24 0.21 0.22 Cash general and administrative (per Mcfe) 0.05 0.06 0.05 0.06 Total production costs (per Mcfe) $ 0.59 $ 0.60 $ 0.59 $ 0.58 Unhedged operating margin 78 % 61 % 79 % 65 % Hedged operating margin 77 % 70 % 78 % 72 % Oil and Gas Capital Expenditures: Exploratory leasehold $ 7,625 $ — $ 13,401 $ — Development leasehold 2,005 2,455 6,061 6,336 Development drilling and completion 157,648 61,422 312,887 183,480 Other development 5,151 10,857 8,931 15,418 Total $ 172,429 $ 74,734 $ 341,280 $ 205,234





(1) Included in gain (loss) from derivative financial instruments in operating results.

(2) Excludes stock-based compensation.

COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 ADJUSTED NET INCOME AVAILABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS: Net loss available to common stockholders $ (184,058 ) $ (60,002 ) $ (322,498 ) $ (30,046 ) Loss on early retirement of debt 114,060 861 352,599 861 Unrealized loss from derivative financial instruments 204,822 65,585 217,894 49,102 Non-cash interest amortization from adjusting debt assumed in acquisition to fair value 2,470 5,425 7,397 10,680 Gains on asset sales (9 ) — (79 ) — Impairment of unevaluated oil and gas properties — — — 27 Non-cash accretion from adjusting preferred stock issued in

acquisition to fair value — 2,917 — 5,417 Adjustment to provision for income taxes (82,236 ) (13,043 ) (137,007 ) (8,048 ) Adjusted net income available to common stockholders (1) $ 55,049 $ 1,743 $ 118,306 $ 27,993 Adjusted net income available to common stockholders per share (2) $ 0.22 $ 0.01 $ 0.46 $ 0.14 Diluted shares outstanding 275,211 208,904 (3) 275,153 198,910 (3)





ADJUSTED EBITDAX: Net loss $ (179,695 ) $ (49,876 ) $ (313,820 ) $ (7,848 ) Interest expense (4) 57,172 52,001 121,252 104,811 Income taxes (68,177 ) (11,445 ) (98,144 ) (54 ) Depreciation, depletion, and amortization 121,446 103,347 230,574 213,772 Exploration — — — 27 Unrealized loss from derivative financial instruments 204,822 65,585 217,894 49,102 Stock-based compensation 1,799 1,552 3,489 2,982 Loss on early retirement of debt 114,060 861 352,599 861 Gains on asset sales (9 ) — (79 ) — Total Adjusted EBITDAX (5) $ 251,418 $ 162,025 $ 513,765 $ 363,653





(1) Adjusted net income available to common stockholders is presented because of its acceptance by investors and by Comstock management as an indicator of the Company's profitability excluding loss on early retirement of debt, non-cash unrealized gains and losses on derivative financial instruments and other unusual items.

(2) Adjusted net income available to common stockholders per share is calculated to include the dilutive effects of unvested restricted stock pursuant to the two-class method and performance stock units and preferred stock pursuant to the treasury stock method.

(3) Basic and diluted shares outstanding are the same since the effect of unvested restricted stock, performance stock units and preferred stock would be anti-dilutive.

(4) Includes realized gains or losses from interest rate derivative financial instruments.

(5) Adjusted EBITDAX is presented in the earnings release because management believes that adjusted EBITDAX, which represents Comstock's results from operations before interest, income taxes, and certain non-cash items, including loss on early retirement of debt, depreciation, depletion and amortization and exploration expense, is a common alternative measure of operating performance used by certain investors and financial analysts.





COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(In thousands)

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 OPERATING CASH FLOW(1): Net loss $ (179,695 ) $ (49,876 ) $ (313,820 ) $ (7,848 ) Reconciling items: Loss on early retirement of debt 114,060 861 352,599 861 Deferred income tax benefit (71,131 ) (11,536 ) (101,281 ) (206 ) Depreciation, depletion and amortization 121,446 103,347 230,574 213,772 Unrealized loss from derivative financial instruments 204,822 65,585 217,894 49,102 Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 5,086 7,527 13,575 14,726 Stock-based compensation 1,799 1,552 3,489 2,982 Exploration — — — 27 Gains on asset sales (9 ) — (79 ) — Operating cash flow 196,378 117,460 402,951 273,416 Decrease (increase) in accounts receivable (33,158 ) 28,875 (40,190 ) 83,172 Decrease (increase) in other current assets 750 1,025 5,528 (2,803 ) Increase (decrease) in accounts payable and accrued expenses 28,341 (31,388 ) 17,294 (87,694 ) Net cash provided by operating activities $ 192,311 $ 115,972 $ 385,583 $ 266,091





Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 FREE CASH FLOW(2): Operating cash flow $ 196,378 $ 117,460 $ 402,951 $ 273,416 Less: Capital expenditures (172,429 ) (74,734 ) (341,280 ) (205,234 ) Preferred dividends (4,363 ) (7,210 ) (8,678 ) (16,782 ) Free cash flow $ 19,586 $ 35,516 $ 52,993 $ 51,400





(1) Operating cash flow is presented in the earnings release because management believes it to be useful to investors as a common alternative measure of cash flows which excludes changes to other working capital accounts.

(2) Free cash flow is presented in the earnings release because management believes it to be a useful indicator of the Company's ability to internally fund acquisitions and debt maturities after capital expenditures and preferred dividend payments.