SmileDirectClub Statement on Manufacturing Facility Incident

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following a shooting incident this morning at SmileDirectClub’s Antioch, Tenn. manufacturing facility in which an active Team Member entered the facility, shot two security guards and another Team Member, and was later apprehended by Metro Nashville Police, SmileDirectClub makes the following statement:



“SmileDirectClub is shocked and deeply saddened by the tragic incident that took place at our manufacturing facility this morning. We are grateful for the swift actions taken by our Team Members, security personnel and Metro Nashville Police in responding to, and quickly containing, the situation. We would also like to thank our corporate partners, the local community and local legislators for their outpouring of support.

As we continue to gather facts and assist police with their investigation, we can confirm that a Team Member was shot and injured when he intercepted the gunman. We are happy to report that this Team Member has been treated and released from a local hospital. Additionally, two security guards contracted through a third-party security company were shot and are currently receiving care at local hospitals.

The safety of our Team Members is a top priority for the Company, and we maintain strict security protocols and a no weapons policy at all our facilities. Following today’s incident, we are further heightening security at our manufacturing facility so that all of our Team Members can feel safe and secure when returning to work.”

About SmileDirectClub

SmileDirectClub, Inc. (Nasdaq: SDC) (“SmileDirectClub”) is an oral care company and creator of the first medtech platform for teeth straightening. Through its cutting-edge telehealth technology and vertically integrated model, SmileDirectClub is revolutionizing the oral care industry, offering consumers the ability to get clinically safe and effective treatment but without the 3x markup. SmileDirectClub’s mission is to democratize access to a smile each and every person loves by making it affordable and convenient for everyone. SmileDirectClub is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee and operates in the U.S., Canada, Australia, New Zealand, United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, Austria, Hong Kong, Singapore, Spain and Mexico. For more information, please visit SmileDirectClub.com.

Contact: SmileDirectClub Media Relations: Press@SmileDirectClub.com