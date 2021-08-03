Partners Value Investments to Issue CDN$150 Million of Notes

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. WIRE SERVICES

TORONTO, Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Partners Value Investments LP (the “Partnership”, TSXV: PVF.UN and PVF.PR.U) and its subsidiary, Partners Value Investments Inc. (the “Issuer” and together with the Partnership, the “Companies”, TSXV: PVF.WT), announced today that the Issuer has agreed to issue CDN$150 million of senior unsecured notes due 2028 (the “Notes”). The Notes will bear interest at a rate of 4.00% per annum, payable semi-annually and will mature on November 15, 2028. The net proceeds from the sale of the Notes will be used for general corporate purposes. The offering is expected to close on or about August 10, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.



The Notes will be sold on a private placement basis to accredited investors in Canada, with CIBC Capital Markets acting as agent.

The Notes will not be qualified for distribution to the public under the securities laws of any province or territory of Canada and may not be offered or sold in Canada, directly or indirectly, other than pursuant to applicable private placement exemptions. The Notes have not and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended and may not be offered or sold in the United States. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the Notes in any jurisdiction, or an offer to purchase.

Leslie Yuen, Director, Finance of the Issuer, will be available at (416) 956-5142 to answer any questions regarding the private placement.

